Hospital releases Dayton police officer who was stabbed in the neck; Suspect is in jail
DAYTON — The Dayton police officer who was stabbed in the neck Thursday during a scuffle that erupted on a mental health call has been released from Miami Valley Hospital, the police department said in a statement released minutes ago. “The officer was stabbed in the neck and we...
Fox 19
Homicide suspect killed in Hamilton officer-involved shooting identified
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The homicide suspect who was eventually killed in an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 8 has been identified. Stephaun Jones, 25, of Liberty Township, is accused of killing 25-year-old Sidney Printup after a crash around 7 p.m. near the Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton, according to the Hamilton Police Department.
Fox 19
‘You and your family are dead:’ DUI suspect goes on racist tirade against NKY police officer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage shows a man hurl racist language at a Covington police officer. At one point, the footage shows the man threaten to kill the officer and his family. We have decided to leave the officer anonymous due to concerns about his safety. Kenton County...
Trial to begin for Dayton man accused of shooting, killing man leading to hours-long standoff
DAYTON — The trial is expected to begin Thursday morning for a Dayton man accused in a shooting death that led to an hours-long standoff in Dayton. Johnny Trigg, 44, is accused of shooting and killing Myquan Taylor, 29, of Dayton, on May 18. Police were dispatched to the...
Car reported stolen crashes in Dayton; Police searching for suspect
DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a car that was reported stolen crashed in Dayton early Thursday. Around 3:13 a.m. crews were called to reports of a crash near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and Cherry Drive, according to Montgomery County dispatch. Once on scene crews found the...
Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Hamilton home
The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors said.
WFMJ.com
Man accused of Liberty Twp. shooting in June now facing additional charges
A Trumbull County Grand Jury has added additional charges against 55-year-old Kevin Mallard, who was the man allegedly involved in an officer-involved shooting in Liberty Township on June 10 in Liberty Township. The Grand Jury of Trumbull County in September added additional charges against Mallard, which include four counts of...
Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
WLWT 5
Police searching for suspect in Dearborn County after dangerous pursuit
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Police have been searching for a man Wednesday after an investigation turned into a high-speed pursuit. According to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry, the pursuit started from a drug investigation. Officials say this pursuit began in Jennings County and now officers are searching Dearborn County...
WLWT 5
Police identify man shot to death in Paddock Hills Tuesday
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department has identified the manwho was shot and killed Tuesday night on Reading Road. Police have identified the man as Monty Reid, 27. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a second person, who has not been identified, was transported...
Two arrested following car theft in Dayton
A second subject found on the property was arrested on a probation warrant and booked at the Montgomery County Jail.
Body cam shows moment police heard possible gunshots at Oakley apartment
Police said Wednesday it is still undetermined what produced the sound. No gun was recovered from the scene.
WKRC
Man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly drowning, dissecting chihuahua
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A West End man was arraigned on animal cruelty charges Thursday. Police say Amani Ciers told officers he drowned and dissected his chihuahua. He then showed them the body of the deceased dog. The 29-year-old faces a fifth-degree felony. His attorney says Ciers has mental...
wnewsj.com
WPD, CCSO locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items; city tasked with clean-up
WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
Charges against student who had gun at Wayne High School football game sent to prosecutor
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Charges filed against a student who had a gun at a Wayne High School football game a week ago have been sent to the juvenile delinquency division of the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the Huber Heights Police Department said. The student is not being identified...
Fox 19
Man killed, woman hurt in Paddock Hills double shooting, crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 27-year-old man is dead and a woman is undergoing treatment for serious injuries at a hospital after a double shooting and car crash in Paddock Hills Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say someone shot at the two inside a vehicle that crashed then into...
WLWT 5
Man in court after road rage leads to two-car crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A road rage exchange ends with two cars crashing on a busy Butler County highway and a man facing charges. “I was just in shock. I didn't know how to react because it was the first time. I've never been in an accident,” said 17-year-old Joshua Franks.
Oklahoma man indicted in shooting at Jefferson Twp. cemetery
JEFFERSON TWP. — An Oklahoma man is facing charges in connection to a shooting at a burial service in Jefferson Twp. last month. Jaquade Lewis, 30, of Del City, Oklahoma, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Tuesday on four counts of felonious assault, one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to court documents.
Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
