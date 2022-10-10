ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Fox 19

Homicide suspect killed in Hamilton officer-involved shooting identified

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The homicide suspect who was eventually killed in an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 8 has been identified. Stephaun Jones, 25, of Liberty Township, is accused of killing 25-year-old Sidney Printup after a crash around 7 p.m. near the Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton, according to the Hamilton Police Department.
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
WLWT 5

Police identify man shot to death in Paddock Hills Tuesday

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department has identified the manwho was shot and killed Tuesday night on Reading Road. Police have identified the man as Monty Reid, 27. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a second person, who has not been identified, was transported...
Fox 19

Man killed, woman hurt in Paddock Hills double shooting, crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 27-year-old man is dead and a woman is undergoing treatment for serious injuries at a hospital after a double shooting and car crash in Paddock Hills Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say someone shot at the two inside a vehicle that crashed then into...
WHIO Dayton

Oklahoma man indicted in shooting at Jefferson Twp. cemetery

JEFFERSON TWP. — An Oklahoma man is facing charges in connection to a shooting at a burial service in Jefferson Twp. last month. Jaquade Lewis, 30, of Del City, Oklahoma, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Tuesday on four counts of felonious assault, one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to court documents.
WDTN

Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
