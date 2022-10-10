East Central University was recently awarded five new TRIO grants from the U.S. Department of Education, totaling nearly $2 million in yearly funding for the next five years. “Each of the grants serves a group within the surrounding communities,” said Dr. Brandon Hill, vice president of Student Development at ECU. “The renewed funding allows ECU to continue to serve those populations in pursuing and achieving a college education.”

ADA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO