ECU celebrates Homecoming Oct. 21-22
East Central University will celebrate homecoming with many activities scheduled throughout the week, culminating with an exciting Saturday. The ECU Homecoming 2022 them is “Roary’s Game Night.”. The annual ECU Alumni Association’s Golf Tournament is on Friday, Oct. 21, at Oak Hills Golf and Country Club in Ada....
Grants renewed at ECU total nearly $2 million per year
East Central University was recently awarded five new TRIO grants from the U.S. Department of Education, totaling nearly $2 million in yearly funding for the next five years. “Each of the grants serves a group within the surrounding communities,” said Dr. Brandon Hill, vice president of Student Development at ECU. “The renewed funding allows ECU to continue to serve those populations in pursuing and achieving a college education.”
ECU to close for fall break October 13-14
The East Central University campus and all offices will close Thursday and Friday, October 13-14, for fall break. The campus will reopen Monday, Oct. 17, at 8 a.m. for normal operations and classes. Linscheid Library will also close for fall break, but will reopen 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. The...
ECU Showtime presents ‘Godspell’ Homecoming weekend
ECU Showtime is bringing the musical ‘Godspell’ to stage at East Central University’s Ataloa Theatre Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee. Playwright John-Michael Tebelak partnered with musical genius Stephen Schwartz to create a modern version of Christ teaching...
