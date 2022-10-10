ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Sutton: New Orleans' Wendell Pierce rocks Broadway with historic role, and hails his roots

Nearly anyone who's been paying attention knows that New Orleans has produced some super-talented entertainers. Composers. Comedians. Musicians. Singers. Actors. Some have achieved national and international fame. Some have had monthslong tours. Others have had long-running television shows. Quite a number have been in movies. Broadway is a different level.
Get Down to the Sound of Reggae Fest

The annually anticipated Nola Reggae Fest makes its return this Friday, October 14 at Congo Square. The fun begins at 4pm and fails to cease until Sunday, October 16 at 8 p.m. A variety of enjoyment can be expected beyond music. Food, drinks, and art vendors are sure to bring the best vibes for a weekend. Local and national artists alike can be expected to perform at the two music sections at the venue.
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana

You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
Colorful Wedding Inspiration at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel, New Orleans

Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, this lively colorful wedding shoot tells the story of a couple who met and fell in love in New Orleans. Designed by Amanda Price Events and captured by the talented Theresa Elizabeth Photography, their dynamic vendor team set a vibrant scene for love at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel. With an intimate private ceremony followed by a dinner with family against a backdrop of lush floral arrangements, it was the perfect venue for their nuptials! Boozy popsicle treats by Le DOODLE and a decadent charcuterie board spread by Messina’s Catering added some extra Louisiana flair.
Voodoo; New Orleans famous magic

A mystical force that resides in New Orleans in the form of palm readers, street vending witch doctors, and card readers. There is a mystical force that resides in New Orleans in the form of palm readers, street vending witch doctors, and card readers. Vodun, or commonly known as Voodoo, has quite the rich history. Famously portrayed in the Disney movie, Princess and the Frog, Voodoo is practiced by many types of people, from the malevolent to the free spirit.
Life-sized dinosaur replicas to come to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Dinosaurs are coming to New Orleans. Life-sized replicas of the Spinosaurus, T-Rex and a 50-foot-long megalodon will be arriving in the Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center as part of Jurassic Quest from Friday Oct. 28 until Sunday Oct. 30. The event is kid-friendly and features a...
A Katrina survivor with a disability tells her story

Karen Nix was working at Tulane Medical Center, monitoring the vitals of patients, when the levees failed and Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans on August 29, 2005. By evening the medical center was inundated – water rose several feet into the first floors of buildings. Everyone in the hospital spent the night on upper floors, waiting for their chance to get out. Nix, who usually worked the night shift on the fifth floor, continued to attend to patients. Then the backup generators began to fail.
Board of New Orleans ‘mayor’s fund’ nonprofit sues former director

NEW ORLEANS – The board of a nonprofit organization founded by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to carry out city-sponsored social programs is suing its former executive director after he accused the group’s governing board of financial abuse and mismanagement. Those accusations prompted a subpoena last month from the city’s Office of Inspector General seeking […] The post Board of New Orleans ‘mayor’s fund’ nonprofit sues former director appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence

This story was reported through a partnership that includes the Louisiana Illuminator, Floodlight, The Lens, WWNO-FM and The Guardian.  NEW ORLEANS – In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in the 9th Ward neighborhood when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us […] The post Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
