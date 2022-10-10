Read full article on original website
Historic Haunted Hotels in New OrleansHotMamaTravelNew Orleans, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
2022 Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival brings music, smoked meat together in New Orleans
Like red beans and rice, barbecue and the blues belong together. Unlike red beans and rice, neither barbecue nor the blues are typically associated with New Orleans. The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival has gone a long way toward changing that perception. With the 15th edition of the free...
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: New Orleans' Wendell Pierce rocks Broadway with historic role, and hails his roots
Nearly anyone who's been paying attention knows that New Orleans has produced some super-talented entertainers. Composers. Comedians. Musicians. Singers. Actors. Some have achieved national and international fame. Some have had monthslong tours. Others have had long-running television shows. Quite a number have been in movies. Broadway is a different level.
whereyat.com
Get Down to the Sound of Reggae Fest
The annually anticipated Nola Reggae Fest makes its return this Friday, October 14 at Congo Square. The fun begins at 4pm and fails to cease until Sunday, October 16 at 8 p.m. A variety of enjoyment can be expected beyond music. Food, drinks, and art vendors are sure to bring the best vibes for a weekend. Local and national artists alike can be expected to perform at the two music sections at the venue.
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana
You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
Colorful Wedding Inspiration at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel, New Orleans
Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, this lively colorful wedding shoot tells the story of a couple who met and fell in love in New Orleans. Designed by Amanda Price Events and captured by the talented Theresa Elizabeth Photography, their dynamic vendor team set a vibrant scene for love at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel. With an intimate private ceremony followed by a dinner with family against a backdrop of lush floral arrangements, it was the perfect venue for their nuptials! Boozy popsicle treats by Le DOODLE and a decadent charcuterie board spread by Messina’s Catering added some extra Louisiana flair.
theadvocate.com
A lot to unpack: How 1720s French 'casket girls' brought vampires to the Ursuline Convent
It’s Halloween season in New Orleans, so let’s talk about vampires. But not Anne Rice’s bloodsucking dandies, which are already getting their fair share of adulation right now thanks to AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” TV series. And not Bram Stoker’s aristocratic, garlic-fearing Transylvanian, either.
usueasterneagle.com
Voodoo; New Orleans famous magic
A mystical force that resides in New Orleans in the form of palm readers, street vending witch doctors, and card readers. There is a mystical force that resides in New Orleans in the form of palm readers, street vending witch doctors, and card readers. Vodun, or commonly known as Voodoo, has quite the rich history. Famously portrayed in the Disney movie, Princess and the Frog, Voodoo is practiced by many types of people, from the malevolent to the free spirit.
NOLA.com
Regis Prograis, New Orleans' 'Rougarou' fighter, will get his shot at a world title
Regis Prograis had hoped to fight for the vacant WBC super welterweight championship in his native New Orleans. That didn’t work out. But the way Prograis sees it, he’s been getting the next best thing — starting his training for his upcoming bout against Jose Zepeda with two weeks of workouts at the New Orleans Boxing Club.
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
Juban's brunch is back with jazz, Hallelujah crab and breakfast cocktails
Brunch at Juban's is back. Gone are the stucco archways dripping with the old New Orleans charm of yesteryear. Now all of the spaces are bathed in just the right amount of light to feel open, yet cozy. The space is awash in deep teals, copper, white and wood grain.
wwno.org
Listen: What reporters found when they investigated New Orleans' fastest sinking neighborhood
The telltale signs of subsidence are all over Village de l’Est in New Orleans, Louisiana. As the ground sinks, it pulls away from slab foundations and street maintenance holes and causes driveways to crack. In a city sitting below sea level, New Orleans residents are well-aware that we’re sinking....
NOLA.com
King, queen announced for 2023 Washington DC Mardi Gras; see chair, more event information
WASHINGTON — New Orleanian Fred Heebe, a prodigious bipartisan donor to political campaigns, was selected Wednesday as the king of the 2023 Washington Mardi Gras, according to the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians, which runs the ball and associated parties. The queen will be college senior Virginia Grace Mills, who...
Seafood Festival returns to Jean Lafitte post-Ida, better than ever
JEAN LAFITTE, La. — The big digital sign outside the town hall building in Jean Lafitte reads ‘Welcome to Jean Lafitte.’. "I want people to come down and see the progress that these people have made down here,” Mayor Tim Kerner, Jr said. A simple welcome is...
Life-sized dinosaur replicas to come to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Dinosaurs are coming to New Orleans. Life-sized replicas of the Spinosaurus, T-Rex and a 50-foot-long megalodon will be arriving in the Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center as part of Jurassic Quest from Friday Oct. 28 until Sunday Oct. 30. The event is kid-friendly and features a...
A Katrina survivor with a disability tells her story
Karen Nix was working at Tulane Medical Center, monitoring the vitals of patients, when the levees failed and Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans on August 29, 2005. By evening the medical center was inundated – water rose several feet into the first floors of buildings. Everyone in the hospital spent the night on upper floors, waiting for their chance to get out. Nix, who usually worked the night shift on the fifth floor, continued to attend to patients. Then the backup generators began to fail.
Board of New Orleans ‘mayor’s fund’ nonprofit sues former director
NEW ORLEANS – The board of a nonprofit organization founded by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to carry out city-sponsored social programs is suing its former executive director after he accused the group’s governing board of financial abuse and mismanagement. Those accusations prompted a subpoena last month from the city’s Office of Inspector General seeking […] The post Board of New Orleans ‘mayor’s fund’ nonprofit sues former director appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence
This story was reported through a partnership that includes the Louisiana Illuminator, Floodlight, The Lens, WWNO-FM and The Guardian. NEW ORLEANS – In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in the 9th Ward neighborhood when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us […] The post Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Losing ground: How one New Orleans community is sinking
In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in New Orleans’ 9th Ward when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us very little money for them,” he said. “And most of the people were old Black people who owned their homes.”
NOLA.com
Fewer students are enrolling in New Orleans area colleges and universities. Here's why.
New Orleans colleges and universities are reporting declines in fall enrollment, though a dip beneath the topline numbers reveals a more complicated picture, with private institutions faring better than the smaller, less-selective public campuses still recovering from the upheaval of the pandemic and Hurricane Ida. Inflation, a strong job market...
NOLA.com
DA Jason Williams wins delay over possible release of long-serving inmate
Thelma Smith hoisted her ailing, 78-year-old frame into a seat in the center of an Orleans Parish courtroom on Wednesday. She hoped it would be the day a judge freed her son after 36 years in prison over a murder that changed an Uptown neighborhood. William Long III and his...
Coming in hot! Fat Boy’s Pizza to open West Bank ‘express’ location
Heads up, Louisiana! Pizza chain Fat Boy's Pizza is officially coming to the West Bank, restaurant owners announced on Tuesday (Oct. 11).
