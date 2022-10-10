Read full article on original website
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenHarrison, NY
Hamden police arrest man they said shot at robbers in gas station parking lot
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who told police he shot back at two people during a July robbery at a gas station is now in custody in connection to the same incident. Anthony Coppage, 28, was inside his car at the Gulf Express gas station, located on Arch Street, when two people tried to […]
Register Citizen
Police: Manchester burglary suspect stabbed himself while trying to flee officers
MANCHESTER — Police have detained an East Hartford man after they say he tried to break into a home on Delmont Street and began stabbing himself when a knife when an officer later approached him. A resident spotted a man "wearing dark clothing and black gloves" on a surveillance...
Register Citizen
Injured Bristol officer, Alec Iurato, was recognized in 2021 for preventing a suicide attempt
The 26-year-old Bristol police officer injured while responding to a family violence call that killed two of his fellow officers was recognized by the department in 2021 for preventing a suicide attempt. Alec Iurato, who police said underwent surgery for a severe gunshot wound, and was released from the hospital...
darientimes.com
Three men arrested at drug sales hot spot Tuesday, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Local police say three men were arrested Tuesday on alleged drug or weapons offenses. Troy Lopes, 22; Jason Hall, 25, of Norwalk; and Miguel Rodriguez Ramos, 34, of Bridgeport, were taken into custody Tuesday night following a drug deal near the intersection of Park and Wood avenues, according to Bridgeport police. Police said the area has been the subject of several complaints about people loitering and selling narcotics.
Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
Register Citizen
Police ID Bridgeport man, 29, killed in triple shooting
BRIDGEPORT — Police identified the local man who was killed in a triple shooting early Saturday as Dominique Jones. The other two victims, a 27-year-old Bridgeport man and a 24-year-old Derby man, were both treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said Tuesday.
Register Citizen
Slain Bristol police officers remembered at vigil as 'remarkable men'
BRISTOL — Close to 1,000 mourners filled the auditorium of Bristol Eastern High School Thursday evening to honor the lives of two Bristol police officers killed in an apparent ambush Wednesday night. In a vigil at the high school, attendees remembered Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy,...
Police investigating after stopping New Haven school bus with children inside
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating Thursday after a bus was stopped for “driving erratically,” according to a statement from the New Haven School District. The bus was carrying about 20 students home from Ross Woodward School when it was pulled over by police, according to the district. The bus belongs […]
Register Citizen
Slain Bristol police sergeant was 'big ball of joy,' brother says
BRISTOL — Six years ago, police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, one of two officers fatally shot Wednesday night, paid tribute to another local cop who was killed while responding to a domestic dispute. The ceremony outside the department on Main Street honored three Bristol officers, James McNamee, James Burns and...
Register Citizen
Hartford men charged in Park Street beating death, police say
HARTFORD — Two city men have been charged with the beating death of a Park Street resident on Tuesday, police said. Jaquan Davis, 32, and Colin Campbell, 35, were each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal liability murder, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. Officers...
2 shot in different incidents in Hartford
A man was shot in the Frog Hollow neighborhood in Hartford on Thursday.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Man Shot
2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
News 12
Success Village in Bridgeport dealing with vehicle theft
The head of the Success Village community in Bridgeport is warning people to protect their vehicles from theft. Board President Ty Bird says three vehicles have been stolen and two others were broken into over the past week. He says thieves appear to be targeting Hyundais and Kias because they're...
VIDEO: Duo beats up woman, transfers money with Zelle in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for a couple who violently robbed a woman on a Manhattan street and transferred money through a payment application on her cellphone, authorities said.
Register Citizen
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound Thursday night, Hartford police say
HARTFORD — Police say a man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting Thursday night. Hartford police said officers responded to Hartford Hospital around 8:19 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting victim arriving for treatment. Police identified the victim as a man in his 20s. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police said.
Register Citizen
Man in critical condition after Park Street shooting, Hartford police say
HARTFORD — Police say a man is in critical condition after sustaining injuries in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Hartford officers responded to an area hospital around 1:09 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting victim arriving for treatment, according to police. Police identified the victim as a man in his 30s. He is in critical condition, police said.
Customer Accused Of Assaulting Management At Troupe429 In Norwalk
A suspect is facing charges for allegedly assaulting two members of the management at a Fairfield County bar last month. Carmen Everett Parisi was arrested at about 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, for an incident that happened at Troupe429, located at 3 Wall St. in Norwalk, on Friday, Sept. 23, according to the Norwalk Police Department.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Police Need Your Help
The Bridgeport Police Department is attempting to identify and locate the gray Infinity Q70 sedan seen in the attached photographs. It was used in the abduction and robbery of a North End businessman at gunpoint on September 26th, 2022. The Infinity had significant damage to the rear bumper and driver’s...
ABC6.com
3 police officers shot in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
Alleged New Haven cop shooter has bond increased
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect in the shooting of New Haven police officer Chad Curry last week is now facing an attempted murder charge for this shooting and his bond has been increased from $1 million to $1.5 million. New Haven's Police Chief Karl Jacobson said Jose Claudio,...
