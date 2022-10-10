ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Three men arrested at drug sales hot spot Tuesday, Bridgeport police say

BRIDGEPORT — Local police say three men were arrested Tuesday on alleged drug or weapons offenses. Troy Lopes, 22; Jason Hall, 25, of Norwalk; and Miguel Rodriguez Ramos, 34, of Bridgeport, were taken into custody Tuesday night following a drug deal near the intersection of Park and Wood avenues, according to Bridgeport police. Police said the area has been the subject of several complaints about people loitering and selling narcotics.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police ID Bridgeport man, 29, killed in triple shooting

BRIDGEPORT — Police identified the local man who was killed in a triple shooting early Saturday as Dominique Jones. The other two victims, a 27-year-old Bridgeport man and a 24-year-old Derby man, were both treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said Tuesday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Slain Bristol police officers remembered at vigil as 'remarkable men'

BRISTOL — Close to 1,000 mourners filled the auditorium of Bristol Eastern High School Thursday evening to honor the lives of two Bristol police officers killed in an apparent ambush Wednesday night. In a vigil at the high school, attendees remembered Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy,...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Slain Bristol police sergeant was 'big ball of joy,' brother says

BRISTOL — Six years ago, police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, one of two officers fatally shot Wednesday night, paid tribute to another local cop who was killed while responding to a domestic dispute. The ceremony outside the department on Main Street honored three Bristol officers, James McNamee, James Burns and...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford men charged in Park Street beating death, police say

HARTFORD — Two city men have been charged with the beating death of a Park Street resident on Tuesday, police said. Jaquan Davis, 32, and Colin Campbell, 35, were each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal liability murder, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. Officers...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Success Village in Bridgeport dealing with vehicle theft

The head of the Success Village community in Bridgeport is warning people to protect their vehicles from theft. Board President Ty Bird says three vehicles have been stolen and two others were broken into over the past week. He says thieves appear to be targeting Hyundais and Kias because they're...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Man hospitalized with gunshot wound Thursday night, Hartford police say

HARTFORD — Police say a man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting Thursday night. Hartford police said officers responded to Hartford Hospital around 8:19 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting victim arriving for treatment. Police identified the victim as a man in his 20s. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Man in critical condition after Park Street shooting, Hartford police say

HARTFORD — Police say a man is in critical condition after sustaining injuries in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Hartford officers responded to an area hospital around 1:09 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting victim arriving for treatment, according to police. Police identified the victim as a man in his 30s. He is in critical condition, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Customer Accused Of Assaulting Management At Troupe429 In Norwalk

A suspect is facing charges for allegedly assaulting two members of the management at a Fairfield County bar last month. Carmen Everett Parisi was arrested at about 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, for an incident that happened at Troupe429, located at 3 Wall St. in Norwalk, on Friday, Sept. 23, according to the Norwalk Police Department.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Police Need Your Help

The Bridgeport Police Department is attempting to identify and locate the gray Infinity Q70 sedan seen in the attached photographs. It was used in the abduction and robbery of a North End businessman at gunpoint on September 26th, 2022. The Infinity had significant damage to the rear bumper and driver’s...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ABC6.com

3 police officers shot in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Alleged New Haven cop shooter has bond increased

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect in the shooting of New Haven police officer Chad Curry last week is now facing an attempted murder charge for this shooting and his bond has been increased from $1 million to $1.5 million. New Haven's Police Chief Karl Jacobson said Jose Claudio,...
NEW HAVEN, CT

