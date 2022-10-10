Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Voted Item for Limited-Time Run

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

One fan-favorite menu item is back at Taco Bell, but you better hurry, because it won't be here forever.

The fast food joint finally listened to fans' cries for old favorites to return, leaving it in their hands to vote and decide which would come back.

So, which one won? The Enchirito.

Taco Bell announced this week that the Enchirito, which is basically an enchilada with beef, beans, cheese, and onions inside, covered in red sauce, is returning.

The Enchirito will be back on Nov. 17 and available through Nov. 30. As a fan-favorite item, many were ecstatic to hear the news.

One person said, "This is the best day of my life I've literally never been happier thank you so much."

Others were a bit bummed that their pick didn't win, with a fan commenting, "This hurts my heart. The Enchirito is good and all, but the Double Decker Taco was the finest of all time."

According to TODAY, the Enchirito was first introduced to the menu in 1970, and it was a menu staple all the way until 2013.

The Enchirito went up against the Double Decker Taco, but it won with 62% of the vote. In total, over 760,000 votes were cast to pick the winner.

The Double Decker Taco first arrived as a limited item in 1995, before it permanently joined the menu in 2006. It stayed on Taco Bell's menu all the way until 2019, but fans already want it back.

Many people commented on Taco Bell's announcement post asking for other menu items to come back.

A few popular suggestions were the Grilled Stuft Burrito, the Volcano Menu, Steak Grilled Taquitos, and the Fire Roasted Sauce.

As of right now, it's unclear if Taco Bell will bring back any more items in the future, though given how popular the Enchiritos are likely to be, they definitely should.