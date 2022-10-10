THE FIRST AFRICAN AMERICAN SCHOOL IN LAWRENCE COUNTY IS IN DISREPAIR, AND SOME OF ITS FORMER STUDENTS WANT IT RESTORED. WEST GAINES SCHOOL IN LAWRENCEBURG WAS BUILT IN THE 1930S. THE SCHOOL CLOSED IN 1964, AND OVER THE YEARS, IT WAS USED AS A WELFARE OFFICE, AND MORE RECENTLY, THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION. ITS FORMER STUDENTS AND THEIR SUPPORTERS KNOW IT'S GOING TO TAKE A LOT TO RENOVATE THE STRUCTURE. IT'S ESTIMATED THAT BRINGING THE BUILDING BACK TO ITS ORIGINAL STATE IS GOING TO TAKE AT LEAST $500,000. SUPPORTERS ARE HOPING THE COMMUNITY MIGHT SEE THE GOOD IN THE OLD SCHOOLHOUSE, AND MAKE A DONATION. IF YOU'RE SO INCLINED, YOU CAN GO TO WEST GAINES SCHOOL'S GOFUNDME PAGE TO DONATE.

