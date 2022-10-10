ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, TN

Joe Brown

Joe Brown, age 90, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NHC Lawrenceburg. He was retired from M-Fine. He enjoyed running rabbit dogs, fishing, and cheering on ATL Braves and Tennessee Vols. He was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by his parents, William Isaac & Lousia Bush Brown;...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Clara Evelyn Beckman

Clara Evelyn Beckman , age 95 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at home after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN,and a LPN nurse. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Survivors are:. 3 Sons- Michael Beckman (Janice) Tuscumbia,...
LORETTO, TN
Richard Lyle Holley

Richard Lyle Holley of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 7th,2022, at St. Thomas West in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born on January 19,1961 in Pulaski, Tennessee and was 61 years old. Ricky was retired from Holley’s Printing in Pulaski. He loved cutting his yard to perfection. Rickey liked...
PULASKI, TN
WKRN News 2

‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Save West Gaines School

THE FIRST AFRICAN AMERICAN SCHOOL IN LAWRENCE COUNTY IS IN DISREPAIR, AND SOME OF ITS FORMER STUDENTS WANT IT RESTORED. WEST GAINES SCHOOL IN LAWRENCEBURG WAS BUILT IN THE 1930S. THE SCHOOL CLOSED IN 1964, AND OVER THE YEARS, IT WAS USED AS A WELFARE OFFICE, AND MORE RECENTLY, THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION. ITS FORMER STUDENTS AND THEIR SUPPORTERS KNOW IT'S GOING TO TAKE A LOT TO RENOVATE THE STRUCTURE. IT'S ESTIMATED THAT BRINGING THE BUILDING BACK TO ITS ORIGINAL STATE IS GOING TO TAKE AT LEAST $500,000. SUPPORTERS ARE HOPING THE COMMUNITY MIGHT SEE THE GOOD IN THE OLD SCHOOLHOUSE, AND MAKE A DONATION. IF YOU'RE SO INCLINED, YOU CAN GO TO WEST GAINES SCHOOL'S GOFUNDME PAGE TO DONATE.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
County Executive David Morgan Column

2022 is a year of elections, and another one is upon us. Tuesday, November 8 (or in early voting October 19 - November 3), Lawrence Countians face a ballot that includes subjects and candidates that concern all of us, and others that are based on where we live. If you...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
Missing Person in Columbia

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLICS HELP TO LOCATE 30-YEAR-OLD MISSING PERSON ROBERT (BOBBY) WILLIAM SHERWOOD. ROBERT WAS LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF HAMPSHIRE PIKE IN COLUMBIA ON 10/03/2022. HE IS 6’5” TALL, WEIGHING 220 LBS. WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES AND WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING HIS SILVER 2011 HYUNDAI ELANTRA TENNESSEE LICENSE PLATE 9L30R0.
COLUMBIA, TN
Reminder Burn Permits are Required October 15th- May 15th

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE DIVISION OF FORESTRY REMINDS RESIDENTS WHO BURN YARD DEBRIS TO FOLLOW SIMPLE SAFETY PRACTICES TO PREVENT WILDFIRES. THE OFFICIAL WILDFIRE SEASON BEGINS OCTOBER 15TH AND RUNS THROUGH MAY 15TH. BURN PERMITS ARE REQUIRED BY LAW DURING THIS PERIOD FOR ANY OUTDOOR BURNING. THE ONLINE BURN PERMIT SYSTEM IS A SIMPLE WAY TO OBTAIN A PERMIT BY VISITING THE WEBSITE BURN SAFE T-N DOT ORG. RESIDENTS CAN ALSO GET A FREE PERMIT BY CALLING THE LOCAL DIVISION OF FORESTRY BURN PERMIT PHONE NUMBER MONDAY THRU FRIDAY FROM 8 A-M TO 4:30 P-M. RESIDENTS IN LAWRENCE, GILES, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES CAN DIAL 1-877-350-BURN. PERMITS ARE ONLY ISSUED WHEN CONDITIONS ARE CONDUCIVE TO SAFE BURNING AND MAY BE OBTAINED IN ADVANCE FOR WEEKENDS AND HOLIDAYS. BURNING WITHOUT A PERMIT IS A CLASS-C MISDEMEANOR PUNISHABLE BY UP TO 30 DAYS IN JAIL AND A FINE OF UP TO 50 DOLLARS. WILDFIRES CAUSED BY ARSON ARE A CLASS-C FELONY PUNISHABLE BY 3 TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON AND UP TO 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS IN FINES.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
TENNESSEE STATE
Obituaries
Fatal Accident in Colbert County, AL

A FATAL ACCIDENT IN COLBERT COUNTY MONDAY HAS TAKEN THE LIFE OF A PEDESTRIAN. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON HAWK PRIDE MOUNTAIN ROAD IN TUSCUMBIA AROUND 8:15. THE PEDESTRIAN Terry Hinton, 60, WAS PRONOUCNED DEAD AT THE SCENE AND THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE WAS TRANSPORTED BY EMS. THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
WSMV

One person confirmed dead during Wednesday’s storm

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person. According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), one person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WAFF

One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Hobbs Road resulted in one death. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating the traffic incident first reported shortly before 6 a.m. on October 12.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Operation Clean Slate

A joint sex offender registry compliance check, dubbed “Operation Clean Slate”, was conducted over a three-day period this week in Maury County. The operation involved deputies and officers with the Maury County Sheriff's Department, Columbia Police Department, Tennessee, Spring Hill Police Department, and Mount Pleasant Police. Intelligence analysts...
MAURY COUNTY, TN

