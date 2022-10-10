Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
BURTON CITY COUNCIL HOLDS REGULAR MEETING
Three items were approved by the Burton City Council during its regular meeting on Tuesday. The council procured Langford Community Management Services as the grant administration services provider to assist the city with completing a funding application for the 2023-24 Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) Texas Community Development Block Grant (TxCDBG). If the city is selected for funding, the consultant will also administer the program.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CHAPTER 380 AGREEMENT FOR BRENHAM MARKET SQUARE
The Brenham City Council issued a unanimous vote today (Thursday) to establish a Chapter 380 economic agreement with the developer of a residential and commercial mixed-use project. The agreement with Brenham Market Square, a 51-acre development between Market Street and Highway 290, allows the developer to be reimbursed for the...
Navasota Examiner
Serve on a Navasota board
Are you interested in getting involved and contributing to the future of the City of Navasota? Consider applying to serve on one of the city’s many volunteer boards, commissions, and committees. By joining a city board, you can make a difference by having a say in how the City of Navasota grows and operates.
kwhi.com
PROPERTY TAX BILLS OUT FOR WASHINGTON CO. HOMEOWNERS
Washington County property owners are receiving their tax bills in the mail, and most of them can expect to pay more in taxes. While large increases in property values pushed down the tax rates of most of the eight taxing districts in Washington County, a majority of property owners will still end up with a larger bill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE REVENUE FROM TOM GREEN CO. SCHOOL LAND
Brenham and Burton ISDs are set to receive considerably more revenue this year from Washington County school land in Tom Green County. This (Tuesday) morning, Washington County Commissioners approved the 2021-22 school lands report and disbursed funding to the two school districts. Commissioners annually distribute revenue from mineral rights, farming leases and hunting leases in Tom Green County based on the schools’ average daily attendance.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. RE-INSTITUTES BURN BAN EFFECTIVE WEDNESDAY
A burn ban is going back into effect for Washington County. County Commissioners voted unanimously this (Tuesday) morning to restrict outdoor burning in unincorporated parts of the county. The ban will go into effect tomorrow (Wednesday) at 8 a.m., and will remain in effect for 90 days unless ended earlier based on a determination by the court or the Texas Forest Service.
Navasota Examiner
County approves new culvert fee
Addressing the impact of growth on county services, Commissioners approved Road and Bridge Engineer Harry Walker’s request to institute a permit fee of $25 for the installation of culverts. Describing the increase in initial site visits, Walker said, “At this point in time, we’re receiving anywhere from 200-250 permit...
kwhi.com
CONTRIBUTIONS TO EDUCATION FOUNDATIONS DURING BRAZOS VALLEY GIVES CAN TRIPLE THROUGH MATCHING GRANT
Anyone looking to support their local school district during the Brazos Valley Gives fundraiser can have their donations triple in value, following a grant from the Greater Texas Foundation. The Bryan-based foundation awarded a grant of $40,000 to the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley to provide matching funds for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM TO POTENTIALLY CREATE NO PARKING ZONE ON PRAIRIE LEA STREET
The Brenham City Council will vote today (Thursday) on whether to restrict parking on a section of Prairie Lea Street. The recommendation coming before the council is to create a no parking zone for both sides of Prairie Lea Street, starting at College Avenue and stretching south to West Fifth Street.
kwhi.com
TOURISM ADVISORY BOARD TO DISCUSS SHORT-TERM RENTALS
Short-term rentals in Washington County will be among the topics discussed on Thursday by the Tourism Advisory Board. Some of the aspects to be covered in the dialogue about short-term rentals will include growth, a possible change to a Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) collections platform, and consideration of a registration policy. No action will be taken.
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR BRENHAM BLESSINGS
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon for a nonprofit organization in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Brenham Blessings with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. at HSF Biergarten, located at 307 South Park Street. Brenham Blessings states its mission is...
kwhi.com
PARKS AND REC BOARD HEARS JACKSON ST. PARK UPGRADES
The Brenham Parks and Recreation Advisory Board held a meeting Wednesday to hear an update on the Jackson Street Park Master Plan. Shane Howard with Burditt Consultants presented the board with two options for upgrades to the park. The upgrades include updated lighting for the playing fields and trails at the park, shade structures, expanding the walk and bike trails, upgraded bathrooms, an open-air pavilion, and a possible cover for the basketball court. The improvements are estimated to cost between 4.1 and 4.5 million dollars. JC Robinson of the Brenham Pickleball Association was in attendance and urged the board members to compare the use of the pickleball courts to the soccer fields. He also brought up the use of illegal drugs at the park and how it conflicts with the family image. Brenham Director of Public Works Dane Rau said the fields are not meant to be competition fields:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER NO PARKING ZONE ON PRAIRIE LEA STREET
A no parking zone may soon be created along Prairie Lea Street, next to the Blinn College Campus. On Thursday, the Brenham City Council will consider a recommendation to establish no parking areas on both sides of Prairie Lea Street, beginning at College Avenue and extending south to West Fifth Street.
Law enforcement apprehend eight subjects following vehicle pursuit in Pierce, Texas
PIERCE, Texas – Wharton County officials apprehend eight subjects who entered the United States illegally following a vehicle pursuit. On Thursday, Oct. 13, at approximately 3:07 a.m., a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Pickup on US 59 near CR 465 in Pierce, Texas. The vehicle displayed a license...
kwhi.com
AC ISSUES AT BRENHAM POST OFFICE RESTRICT PRINTING OF POSTAGE, PREPAID LABELS
Air conditioning problems at the Brenham post office are restricting certain services. A post office clerk tells KWHI that because of the air conditioning unit being out, they are unable to print postage and print out prepaid labels via QR codes. This is because the thermal postage printers jam up when the post office gets above a certain temperature.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. FAIR PARADE THURSDAY
Festivities for the 95th Annual Austin County Fair continue today (Thursday) with the annual parade through downtown Bellville. The parade gets underway at 10 a.m., with a theme of “Saddle Up”. The grand marshal for the parade is Stanley Jackson, longtime fair supporter and board member. After the...
kwhi.com
TIRZ BOARD TO CONSIDER CHAPTER 380 AGREEMENT FOR BRENHAM MARKET SQUARE
The Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) No. 1 Board of Directors will meet Thursday to potentially move forward with a Chapter 380 agreement between the city and the Brenham Market Square development. Per the agreement, the public infrastructure will be turned over to the city, and the developer will be...
schulenburgsticker.com
OVERPASS OR UNDERPASS FOR HIGHWAY 77?
The Schulenburg City Council discussed both options for Kessler Avenue (Highway 77) at last week’s meeting but delayed action to get citizens’ input before the next get-together on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The Texas Department of Transportation project wouldn’t start for some five years but direction from the City is needed so the process to secure state funding can begin. IMAGE #1 – an…
kwhi.com
OKTOBERFEST SUNDAY AT BRENHAM AMERICAN LEGION HALL
The Brenham American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary will celebrate Oktoberfest on Sunday. The second annual celebration at the American Legion Hall will offer a day of German-themed festivities, music, food and fun from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meals of barbecue pork loin steak, German potato salad, baked beans...
kwhi.com
HUNG JURY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL
After four and a half hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a jury in the Burton State Bank robbery trial of Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange could not reach a unanimous verdict. Seven of the 12 jurors voted that Childers was not guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery of...
Comments / 0