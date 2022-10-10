Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi Go On An Irish Road Trip In New Documentary

Photo: Getty Images

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi are hitting the big screen together. The two singers are set to star in a Guinness Ireland documentary film called Niall Horan's Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi . According to the Irish Examiner , the film was inspired by Horan's desire to "revisit and reconnect with all that he loves of home; to retrace the origins of the exciting life journey he’s on and to experience the reality of Ireland today."

The film was shot over just three days and followed best friends Horan and Capaldi around Ireland as they met world-class guitar maker George Lowde, local artists, and other interesting people.

Back in August, it was reported that the two were spotted hanging around a local pub in Mullingar . They even sat down for an acoustic performance of the hit song "Chasing Cars" by Snow Patrol . At the time of the visit, patrons and fans had no idea the two were filming a documentary dedicated to Horan's connection to his homeland.

“I feel like I’ve never left,” Horan said via a press release from Guinness . “Every time I come home, I’m just blown away by the creativity here. Not in a Hollywood way, its real authentic talent, people going out there and doing it for the pure love of the craft.”

The film is set to premiere on Ireland's Virgin Media One on Sunday, October 16th. There is currently no information on how to watch the documentary from the United States. Check back here for updates.