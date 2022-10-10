ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Walker Hayes Recruits Jo Dee Messina For A Must-See TikTok Dance

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHKZq_0iTdV6YL00
Photo: Getty Images

Walker Hayes recruited the best special guest for his latest TikTok dance… The “ Y’all Life ” singer teamed up with ‘90s country icon Jo Dee Messina to perform a brief choreographed routine to her smash-hit song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California.”

“Look who stopped by the porch today,” Hayes captioned the video , which also includes his daughter. Sharing it on Instagram , Hayes encouraged his followers, “y’all learn it.”

Messina released “Heads Carolina, Tails California” on her self-titled debut album in 1996, and the song has remained a fan-favorite throughout the decades (it even inspired one of Cole Swindell ’s latest singles, “ She Had Me At Heads Carolina ”): “Heads Carolina, tails California/ Somewhere greener, somewhere warmer/ Up in the mountains, down by the ocean/ Where it don't matter, long as we're goin’/ Somewhere together, I've got a quarter/ Heads Carolina, tails California.”

“Shut the front porch! It’s [Walker Hayes]!” Messina wrote as she shared the clip on her own account. Messina joined TikTok a few days ago , explaining at the time that “someone else had my name on TikTok,” and thanked employees of the social media platform “for helping me get my identity back. So now, let the games begin… Follow me for all sorts of crazy things!”

Watch Messina and Hayes team up for a new TikTok dance here :

@jodeemessina

Shut the front porch! It’s @Walker Hayes! #headscarolina #headscarolinatailscalifornia #jodeemessina #countrymusic #walkerhayes

♬ original sound - Jo Dee Messina

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Watch Tim McGraw tumble offstage during Arizona concert

Country singer Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park, but quickly got back on the saddle again. While onstage for the traveling concert series in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday, the country crooner and 1883 star made his way to the tip of the platform and bent down to gesture towards his guitar player during a solo. McGraw lost his balance when he attempted to get back up, falling backwards off the stage.
TEMPE, AZ
CMT

Walker Hayes And Daughter Lila Choreograph TikTok Dance For Jo Dee Messina’s “Heads Carolina, Tails California”

CMT Artists of The Year honoree Walker Hayes is showing country icon Jo Dee Messina his best dance moves. The country singer turned TikTok sensation jumped on social media late Monday (Oct. 10) evening to share a dance he created for the ‘90s hitmaker. The tutorial video is to Messina’s chart-topping track, “Heads Carolina, Tails California.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Boot

Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]

Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Dee Messina
Person
Walker Hayes
Person
Cole Swindell
Popculture

Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding

Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
NASHVILLE, TN
shefinds

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dance
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day

Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

180K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy