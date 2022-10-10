Walker Hayes Recruits Jo Dee Messina For A Must-See TikTok Dance

Photo: Getty Images

Walker Hayes recruited the best special guest for his latest TikTok dance… The “ Y’all Life ” singer teamed up with ‘90s country icon Jo Dee Messina to perform a brief choreographed routine to her smash-hit song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California.”

“Look who stopped by the porch today,” Hayes captioned the video , which also includes his daughter. Sharing it on Instagram , Hayes encouraged his followers, “y’all learn it.”

Messina released “Heads Carolina, Tails California” on her self-titled debut album in 1996, and the song has remained a fan-favorite throughout the decades (it even inspired one of Cole Swindell ’s latest singles, “ She Had Me At Heads Carolina ”): “Heads Carolina, tails California/ Somewhere greener, somewhere warmer/ Up in the mountains, down by the ocean/ Where it don't matter, long as we're goin’/ Somewhere together, I've got a quarter/ Heads Carolina, tails California.”

“Shut the front porch! It’s [Walker Hayes]!” Messina wrote as she shared the clip on her own account. Messina joined TikTok a few days ago , explaining at the time that “someone else had my name on TikTok,” and thanked employees of the social media platform “for helping me get my identity back. So now, let the games begin… Follow me for all sorts of crazy things!”

Watch Messina and Hayes team up for a new TikTok dance here :