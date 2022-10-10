ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles quarterback could back up Dolphins’ Skylar Thompson Sunday

The Miami Dolphins have been going through it with their quarterbacks. Both starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater are in concussion protocol, leaving Miami with dwindling quarterback depth. Skylar Thompson will make his first career start on Sunday. Who would be behind him?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
MIAMI, FL
News-Herald

Steve Wilks: My call to fire DC, special teams coach

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Tuesday that it was his decision to fire the team's defensive coordinator and special teams coach in the wake of Matt Rhule's termination on Monday. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams coach Ed Foley were let go Monday, hours after the team parted ways with Rhule. Both assistant coaches are longtime Rhule disciples from his head coaching days at Temple and Baylor. "Two great men, two great coaches," Wilks said Tuesday. "It was my call, my decision. I just felt like I wanted a different approach moving forward, and that was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy