Ex-Eagles quarterback could back up Dolphins’ Skylar Thompson Sunday
The Miami Dolphins have been going through it with their quarterbacks. Both starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater are in concussion protocol, leaving Miami with dwindling quarterback depth. Skylar Thompson will make his first career start on Sunday. Who would be behind him?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is ready to lead. And he’s not looking back.
Wilks, chosen Monday by owner Dave Tepper to lead the Panthers the rest of this season, met with the media for the first time on Tuesday, discussing his approach to the job.
Steve Wilks: My call to fire DC, special teams coach
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Tuesday that it was his decision to fire the team's defensive coordinator and special teams coach in the wake of Matt Rhule's termination on Monday. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams coach Ed Foley were let go Monday, hours after the team parted ways with Rhule. Both assistant coaches are longtime Rhule disciples from his head coaching days at Temple and Baylor. "Two great men, two great coaches," Wilks said Tuesday. "It was my call, my decision. I just felt like I wanted a different approach moving forward, and that was...
Panthers ramp up intensity on first practice day with interim HC Steve Wilks
CHARLOTTE — A lot has happened in the last 48 hours for the Carolina Panthers, between the firing of Matt Rhule to Steve Wilks taking the reins as interim head coach, but Wednesday’s practice felt like a return to what matters: executing plays on the gridiron. Wilks told...
Carolina Panthers: 10 Coaching Candidates to Replace Matt Rhule
Here are 10 potential candidates that could be the Carolina Panthers' next head coach to replace Matt Rhule, who was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield’s timetable to heal from ankle injury, revealed
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with an injury and it’s very possible that he’s forced to miss some time while he recovers. Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Panthers revealed Tuesday that Mayfield has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain which could sideline him for 2-6 weeks.
NFL history tells us that the Carolina Panthers won’t hire coach Steve Wilks permanently
Sometimes a promotion is just an extended two-week notice. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers named Steve Wilks as their interim head coach after the team fired Matt Rhule, who led the franchise to two and half years of terrible football. For now, the NFL has another Black head coach amongst its ranks.
We're Not Talking About Football, We're Talking About Ping Pong Tables
Thursday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington find it comical that the Dolphins are patting themselves on the back for removing the Ping Pong table from their locker room in an effort to improve focus and end their losing streak.
Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 5
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after Week 5.
Rob Parker: "The NFL Must Suspend Davante Adams for One Game"
The Odd Couple’s Chris Broussard and Rob Parker react to Davante Adams shoving a photographer to ground following the Raiders Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs.
