Where To Watch: FC Copenhagen v Manchester City

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

How to watch Manchester City's Champions League match with FC Copenhagen.

Manchester City are set to travel to Denmark to take on FC Copenhagen tomorrow in the Champions League.

It will be the second time the Manchester natives have faced Copenhagen in as many weeks, with the Sky Blues thrashing their opponents 5-0 last Wednesday.

And unfortunately for the Danish side, The Cityzens have shown no signs of slowing down. The Sky Blues went on to beat Southampton 4-0 in the game following their resounding victory against the Superliagen club.

It was yet another dominant City performance, with goals coming from Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, and, of course, Erling Haaland.

The Cityzens look to be in unstoppable form at the moment but there may be one saving grace for Copenhagen.

City are set to take on Liverpool at the weekend, meaning Pep Guardiola may be very tempted to rotate several of his key players in the game.

While the Danish outfit would still be expected to be beaten by a second-string City side, they could at least avoid another hammering- especially if Haaland is rested.

Here is where you can catch the game tomorrow:

Where To Watch FC Copenhagen v Manchester City

UK- Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch and stream the match via BT Sport's desktop and app coverage, while also being able to watch the game on their television channel BT Sport 4. Kick-off time in the UK is set for 5.45 pm.

USA- Fans in the US can watch the game on TUDN.com, VIX+, Univision NOW, Paramount + and UniMas. Kick-off is scheduled for 9.45 am PST/ 12.45 pm EST.

India- Supporters in India can view the match on JioTV and Sony LIV. Kick-off is due to take place at 10.15 pm IST.

Australia- Cityzens down under will be able to catch the game on Stan Sport. The match is set to kick-off at 2.45 am AEST.

