Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
How to Apply for a Fiancé VisaJerri CruzHouston, TX
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
Why do Seattle Mariners fans put a shoe on their head? Here's a breakdown.
HOUSTON — As the Seattle Mariners took on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, a fan at the T-Mobile Park watch party in Seattle had an idea. Down 9-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Ben Cox put a Birkenstock on his head. He was immediately put on the stadium's big screen for everyone to see and do the same.
CBS Sports
Four reasons the Braves won't repeat as World Series champions in 2022
Man, that was a long time ago. I wasn't too far removed from high school and I'm pretty sure one of my colleagues wasn't even born yet, even though he claims otherwise. "Y2K" was probably still a conversation topic and only one Star Wars prequel had been released. Also, the...
KHOU
When the Astros win while you're on the air...
Yordan Alvarez blasted his game-winner Tuesday, KHOU 11 was on the air. Chief Meteorologist David Paul knew something was up when he heard cheering!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez's Wife Monica Has An IG Full Of Family Moments With The Star
Cuban baseball star Yordan Alvarez has wowed the Houston Astros team and their fans with his impressive, record-breaking home runs for three consecutive years. However, behind the imposing athlete is a smiling dad and husband, which you can spot on his wife Monica's Instagram account. The supportive spouse frequently posts...
MLB announces start times for all Yankees-Guardians ALDS games | Complete Division Series schedule
Major League Baseball announced Tuesday the start times for every Division Series game. NLDS Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves at 1:07 p.m. ET on FOX. ALDS Game 1: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros at 3:37 p.m. ET on TBS. ALDS Game 1: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston Astros fan who caught Yordan Álvarez HR ball plans to keep it
"The only person I would be willing to give the ball up to would be Yordan himself."
Yordan Alvarez stuns Mariners with walk-off homer in Astros' ALDS win
Yordan Alvarez propelled the Houston Astros to victory in Game 1 of the American League Division Series with a walk-off homer against the Seattle Mariners.
Giants Hire Away Astros Assistant GM
The San Francisco Giants hired Houston Astros assistant general manager Pete Putila as their next general manager.
Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bruce Irvin BREAKING: Signs - Again! - with Seahawks
Previously a first-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks back in 2012, Bruce Irvin could be called upon to provide some extra punch rushing off the edge in the team's hybrid 3-4 defense as early as Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Yankees-Guardians: How a potential Game 2 rainout would alter each team's ALDS pitching plan
NEW YORK -- Thursday night the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are scheduled to continue their best-of-five ALDS matchup with Game 2 at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won Game 1 behind Gerrit Cole's dominance and Anthony Rizzo's two-run homer. They'll look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead in Game 2. Here's how you can watch.
FOX Sports
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Offseason outlook: Texas Rangers
The Rangers spent half a billion dollars last winter and still lost 94 games in 2022. The focus was always more on the 2023 season than the 2022 campaign, given the timeline of the team’s top prospects. Still, ownership likely expected better results, as evidenced by the surprising August dismissal of president of baseball operations Jon Daniels — who’d been the third-longest-tenured baseball ops leader in the game. It’s now general manager Chris Young’s ship to steer.
Here Is The Astros Lineup For Game Two Of The ALDS
Here Is The Astros Lineup For Game Two Of The ALDS
CBS Sports
Orioles' Jake Reed: Designated for assignment
Reed was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. After a 2022 season that saw Reed record a 7.02 ERA while bouncing between three different teams, he has now been cast off Baltimore's 40-man roster to make room for Jake Cave. Unless he is claimed by another team, Reed will almost certainly begin 2023 in Triple-A where he had a respectable 3.37 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 21.1 innings.
MLB Playoff Tracker: ALDS, NLDS Game Two Results
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Exiting lineup in Game 3
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Bellinger won't start Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series matchup with the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The lefty-hitting Bellinger will take a seat in favor of Chris Taylor (neck), who will be entering the lineup in left...
Comments / 0