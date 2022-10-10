Read full article on original website
Related
rrobserver.com
Advisory board to review BCSO ‘symbology’
A recruiting vehicle for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office bears a Spartan helmet with a Thin Blue Line flag on it. The Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board is questioning whether that’s appropriate. (Courtesy of Bernalillo County) Are images of wolves and Spartan helmets overlaid with “Thin...
rrobserver.com
2022 Sandoval County Candidates: Michael Meek
As the election grows near, voters want to know about their candidates. Over the next months the Observer will post a series of Q and As as responses come in. These are the candidates in Sandoval County. Michael Meek(R): candidate for District 3(Rio Rancho) County Commission. Observer: What is your...
KOAT 7
The race for Bernalillo County sheriff
Addressing crime is a key point in this year's elections. Gov. Lujan Grisham requested help from federal law enforcement just last week. The race for Bernalillo County Sheriff is focused on preventing crime. Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office will have a new leader come November, and current sheriff Manny Gonzales will...
rrobserver.com
Legal Notices-Non-government
VIRGINIA LEA BRANNAN, deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Virginia Lea Brannan, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o Lovato Law, PC, 661 Quantum Rd. NE, Suite 10, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, or filed with the Thirteenth Judicial District Court located at 1500 Idalia Rd., Bernalillo, NM 87004.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County, City of Albuquerque host Fentanyl Awareness Summit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.
KOAT 7
Early voters in Bernalillo County flock to the polls
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday marks the first day for early, in-person voting in New Mexico. Dozens of Bernalillo County residents stopped by the Clerk's Annex on Lomas Blvd. NW to participate in the 2022 midterm election. Some of them noted how quick and easy the entire process was. "Everybody...
Feds issue new indictment, tougher charges in Renezmae Calzada murder case
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a 5-year old Española girl is facing new, tougher charges just weeks after rejecting a plea deal. Federal prosecutors have also outlined a new timeline of events in the 2019 murder of Renezmae Calzada. Malcolm Torres, 29, is now facing charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder of […]
rrobserver.com
2022 Sandoval County Candidates: Jason Harper
As the election grows near, voters want to know about the candidates. Over the next months the Observer will be posting Q and As as responses come in. These are the candidates in Sandoval County. Jason Harper(R): candidate for Distric 57(Rio Rancho) State Representative. Observer: What is your background with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rrobserver.com
Placitas down to one polling place instead of two
Department of Justice monitors raised concerns before the June Primary about accessibility at Las Placitas Presbyterian Church and, as a result, there will only be one voting convenience center in Placitas. County Public Works were able to ease the concerns with some other sites but the church and Bernalillo High...
KOAT 7
New Mexico Gubernatorial Debate: Homelessness
The next topic is regarding the rising homeless population in Albuquerque. Lujan Grisham first says its important to have affordable housing and states millions have been used to fix the issue. Ronchetti says the population for homeless has grown out of control and that mental health resources need to be...
sandovalsignpost.com
Sandoval Signpost gets new owner
The Sandoval Signpost, the local paper of record for Placitas and southern Sandoval County, has been sold to the CTRL+P Publishing Group, a publishing company owned by Pat Davis. The publishing group also owns The Corrales Comment and The Paper. The Sandoval Signpost was published by Barb and Ty Belknap...
Should Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies be on reality TV?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Over the last few months, Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies — and the public they interact with — have been in front of the camera for “On Patrol: Live”, a reality TV show similar to “Cops.” Now, a citizen review board is taking a look at the impact the show is having on […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In-person absentee voting begins for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In-person absentee voting for New Mexico’s general election begins Tuesday in Bernalillo County. In-person absentee voting and same-day registration will be available October 11 – 21, weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Clark’s Annex (1500 Lomas NW) Also starting October 11, absentee ballots will start being mailed out to […]
Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
Albuquerque city councilors re-introduce ranked-choice voting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are once again deciding on ranked-choice voting. Councilors Isaac Benton and Tammy Fiebelkorn introduced the legislation. The idea behind ranked-choice voting is to avoid costly run-off elections by allowing an automatic run-off based on how voters rank the candidates. Since 2013, the city has spent more than $2.4 million on […]
Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal took a plea deal after escaping federal custody. Nicholas Blume made headlines in 2011 when he was the subject of a police beating caught on camera after crashing a stolen pickup and fleeing from officers. The two officers were fired, and the city of Albuquerque shelled out more than $140,000 […]
KRQE News 13
1st Care of New Mexico provides care services throughout the state
The First Care of New Mexico LLC provides reliable non-medical home care services throughout Belen, Los Lunas, Albuquerque, and the Rio Rancho areas. Whether you need daily assistance with meal preparation, light housekeeping, bathing, dressing, and so much more, they can help you out. If you’re looking to become a...
Albuquerque man charged with kidnapping, raping ex-girlfriend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man who they say held his ex-girlfriend captive for three weeks, raped her, beat her, and stabbed her. According to a criminal complaint, 51-year-old Livan Fandino and the woman broke up in April. Police say earlier this month; he asked her to pick up her belongings. When she did, the […]
Medical clinic expresses concern over Albuquerque’s growing homeless population
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common sight across the city, homeless people setting up encampments and taking up residence wherever they see fit. Cottonwood Family Medicine Nurse practitioner and Owner, Katie Boylan says the growing problem outside her door is preventing clients from receiving the medical care they need. “They are just making a huge […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque nonprofit seeing increase in date rape drug cases
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a Saturday night and you’re out on the town enjoying a cocktail. But little did you know someone slipped something in your drink. According to Albuquerque Sane, this is happening more and more right now in the metro. The nonprofit, serving victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, says they have seen a large increase over the last few months of cases involving date rape drugs.
Comments / 1