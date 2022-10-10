VIRGINIA LEA BRANNAN, deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Virginia Lea Brannan, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o Lovato Law, PC, 661 Quantum Rd. NE, Suite 10, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, or filed with the Thirteenth Judicial District Court located at 1500 Idalia Rd., Bernalillo, NM 87004.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 22 HOURS AGO