Raiders Expect to Have Hunter Renfrow in MNF Showdown Against Chiefs

After missing the last two weeks, former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow should play the Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Hunter Renfrow is expected back.

The former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was a full participant this week and should play in the Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Renfrow has missed the last two games in concussion protocol after a hit he took in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 18. Renfrow took a hard shot from former Tiger teammate Isaiah Simmons on the last play of the game, which resulted in a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Renfrow sat out a loss to the Titans and last week's win over the Broncos as a precaution, but the fourth-year Raider was left off of the team's injury report for this game.

On the season, Renfrow has 10 receptions for 80 yards on 16 targets. He'll be a welcomed sight for the Las Vegas offense . Renfrow had over 100 catches last year and is one of quarterback Derek Carr's favorite targets.

The Raiders, who are a 7-point underdog at Kansas City , will need all the offense it can get against a high-scoring Chiefs squad.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/