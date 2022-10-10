Budget AMD B650E & B650-based mainboards hit the market, with none at the promised US$125 MSRP available yet

Read full article on original website
Formovie THEATER: Premium ultra-short throw projector arrives in the UK for £3,499
The Formovie THEATER has arrived in the UK, a month or so after the ultra-short throw (UST) projector's release in the US. Sold by Pure Theatre in the UK, the Formovie THEATER recently outperformed the likes of the Hisense PX1-PRO and the Samsung 'The Premiere' LSP9T in the 2022 Laser TV Showdown, hosted annually by ProjectorScreen and Projector Central.
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards have dropped to US$669
Paving the way for the launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and the AMD RDNA 3 GPUs, Big Navi-based video cards such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT are now getting generous discounts with some retailers. Prices are now US$1,000 lower than in January 2022, so those interested can grab the Radeon RX 6900 XT for less than US$700.
Doogee AJ01 (non-)smart glasses hands-on: An interesting new product with an outdated design approach
Although audio sunglasses are far from what full-featured smart glasses usually deliver, both are still niche products. On the bright side, we need to highlight that fans of high-quality audio can get audio sunglasses from a top brand like BOSE, but those usually come with price tags over US$200. Thankfully, there are also sub-US$100 products like the Doogee AJ01 that target budget-conscious buyers.
Microsoft Surface Studio 3: Late rumour claims Surface Studio 2 Plus launch with outrageous European pricing and last-generation hardware
Microsoft is on the verge of announcing new products, with rumours suggesting that the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Project Volterra and the Surface Studio 3 are all in play. Scheduled for later today and watchable on Microsoft's website, the event should be the company's largest in a few years. However, Roland Quandt claims to have obtained some fairly disheartening specifications for Microsoft's next Surface Studio.
Redmi Writing Pad launches in India as a purely note-taking or doodling tool for well under US$25
Redmi's latest electronic product for the Indian market has an 8.5-inch (21.6cm) display and a stylus that seems to have a magnetic attachment feature - however, it is no new Android tablet. This "Writing Pad" is aimed at those who like to scribble by hand or doodle a lot, yet would like to avoid paper waste in enjoying these pursuits.
Galaxy S23 battery life could be better than the Galaxy S22 as the device is reportedly coming with a bigger power pack and an FHD+ display
A deluge of Galaxy S23 leaks is sweeping the mobile landscape as of late. From design changes and possible color options to minute details like display bezels, new details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 keep on emerging. This time we have information regarding the battery capacity and screen size of the upcoming Galaxy S flagship thanks to the Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station.
Honor X40 GT ultra-high refresh rate and cooling detailed in new official leak
Honor now has less than 24 hours to debut the new GT variant for its existing X40 smartphone in China. Despite this, the company has now chosen to elaborate on hints of a gaming appeal in this upcoming device in much more detail. A number of Android smartphones have been...
Google Tensor G2: Confirmation arrives of 5 nm manufacturing process for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro chipset
While we have already compared most technical specifications between Tensor and Tensor G2, Google has since confirmed an arguably crucial aspect to Android Authority. To recap, Google has built the Tensor G2 around new performance cores but with the same prime and efficiency cores as its predecessor. Additionally, Google has included a more modern GPU, hopefully addressing one of Tensor's shortcomings.
Surface Pro 9 5G: Microsoft replaces Surface Pro X with 120 Hz display, larger battery and Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 derived chipset upgrades
Microsoft has lifted the lid on the Surface Pro 9 5G, a successor to the Surface Pro X. While the Surface Pro 9 5G does not come cheap, it features numerous upgrades over the Surface Pro X, including a more powerful chipset and a much faster display. Windows ARM Convertible...
Deal | ZTE Axon-series smartphones with under-display cameras are up to US$200 off on Amazon right now
5G Android Deal Smartphone Storage Touchscreen Accessory. The Axon 30 is one of the ultra-rare Android smartphones for US consumers that find punch-hole selfie cameras in their smartphone displays just too distracting. It comes from an OEM that is a pioneer in this area, unleashing its under-display camera (UDC) tech long before Samsung or Xiaomi could with their Galaxy Z Fold3 or Mix 4.
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro ECG smartwatch receives new update version 2.1.0.417
The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro has received another update, firmware version 2.1.0.417, just weeks after version 2.1.0.415 launched worldwide. The October update for the smartwatch is 94.49 MB in size and is expected to be available globally; owners of the gadget in Turkey have already reported receiving the new software.
Acer Chromebook 516 GE: Well-equipped Chromebook lands for US$649 with Intel Alder Lake-P series processors
Acer has introduced the Chromebook 516 GE, a gaming laptop based around Intel Alder Lake processors and ChromeOS. One of three manufacturers to launch gaming Chromebooks this week, Acer has equipped the Chromebook 516 GE with 28 W parts, unlike ASUS and Lenovo. For reference, the Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip features Tiger Lake-U series options, while the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook comes with a choice of Alder Lake-U series processors.
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Ceiling Light Pro with up to 140 W power and 10,000 lumens brightness arrives
The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Ceiling Light Pro for the bedroom and living room are now available to pre-order in China. The living room model comprises two rectangular panels, while the bedroom panel is round, both surrounded by a silver metal bar with an integrated light strip. Each product has a color rendering of Ra95 and a wide temperature range of 2,700 to 6,000 K.
AMD Zen 4 vs Intel Raptor Lake Blender benchmark results paint the Core i5-13600K as the real value champion
Intel announced the 13th gen Raptor Lake CPUs on September 27, almost a month after AMD took the wraps off the Zen 4 processors. Team Blue’s Raptor Lake portfolio includes the Core i9-13900K, the Core i7-13700K, and the Core i5-13600K. While we already have detailed reviews of the Ryzen 7000 processors, the Raptor Lake chips are still under embargo. So, independent, third-party Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Zen 4 performance comparisons aren’t available yet. Fortunately, we’ve had a ton of leaks indicating the performance of Intel’s CPUs and new leaks keep coming out.
Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 now available with multiple changes
In addition to what Nintendo labels as "general system stability improvements" and delivers with each system update, the firmware update 15.0.0 for the brand's portable gaming console also allows users to take screenshots when using the Nintendo Switch Online application. Sadly, there are no other major changes. Released worldwide over...
MINISFORUM Venus series of Ryzen-powered mini PCs' most affordable variant is released to the European market
MINISFORUM has announced that the least expensive version of its 'Venus' (or UMxx0) mini PCs is now shipping to Europe. The Ryzen 7 4800U-powered compact desktop can support triple 4K monitors, has dual USB type C ports, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It starts at just under US$330, albeit without RAM or memory included.
Asus launches Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip designed for cloud gaming
Google announced a new initiative to promote cloud gaming. In the announcement made earlier today, the search engine giant unveiled new Chromebooks from Acer, Lenovo, and Asus. Asus' model is a sleek convertible designed for streaming games from cloud gaming services. The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip features a Tiger...
Meta Quest Pro: Flagship VR headset arrives for US$1,499 with Quest Pro controller support for Quest 2
Meta has introduced the Quest Pro, a high-end VR headset that relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Meta has baked in eye and face tracking too, although it seems that the Quest Pro does not quite live up to leaks.
MSI MAG META S: New compact gaming PC released for those on a budget
MSI has presented the fifth-generation version of the MAG META S, which the company also calls the MAG META S 5th. According to the company, the new MAG META S only comes with the Ryzen 5 5600X and an AMD A520 chipset. As such, the PC supports DDR4 RAM, rather than the new DDR5 standard.
Nvidia reportedly preparing RTX 4090 Ti cards with up to 20% increased performance over the RTX 4090
From what reviewers all over the world are reporting, the Nvidia RTX 4090 looks like overkill for today’s games, not only in 4K but also in 8K for some competitive titles like Overwatch 2, especially with DLSS 3 enabled. Admittedly, frame generation could introduce some more lag, but even without this feature, the frame rates are something else. Testers also demonstrated that the RTX 4090 is showing decent overclocking potential and can be pushed to almost 3 GHz core with only ~20 W additional TDP (470 W). It is highly unlikely that AMD would be able to top this performance with the RX 7900 XT cards, but just in case, Nvidia is now rumored to be saving all the best binned dies for some ungodly RTX 4090 Ti models.
