WJLA
Virginians split not only on policy, but also what issues matter ahead of Midterms: Survey
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WSET) — It's a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to how Virginians feel about the midterm election, according to a new survey released on Wednesday from Christopher Newport University's The Wason Center for Civic Leadership. The Wason Center said Virginians are not only...
WJLA
Rep. Trone runs for a third term, focusing on America's addiction and mental health crisis
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — From what he describes as humble beginnings in Cheverly and then a struggling family farm in Pennsylvania, David Trone founded and built Total Wine into a chain of 193 stores in 24 states. He then spent tens of millions of his own money to...
WJLA
DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart resigns following assault charges, Bowser says
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Deputy Mayor Chirs Geldart has resigned following an alleged assault incident at a Virginia gym, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced during a press conference on Wednesday. You can watch Bowser's full press conference below:. "I'm saddened to say that I have accepted the resignation of Deputy...
WJLA
Cold cases involving DC, Maryland serial child rapist solved after 11 years, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A cold case involving a serial child rapist who committed violent crimes across Washington, D.C. and Maryland has been solved, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Thursday. Alphonso Owens, 42, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by grand juries in Prince George’s County, Maryland and the District...
WJLA
'It's a little discouraging': Md. leaders push for more education of move over law
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland leaders are striving to make sure more drivers are aware of a new law that could have possibly prevented the death of a construction worker in Prince George's County Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a car barreled through traffic cones...
WJLA
11-year-old son of fallen USCP Officer Billy Evans makes kayak journey in his honor
WASHINGTON (7News) — The son of late United States Capitol Police Officer (USCP) Billy Evans honored his dad in a very special way on Saturday. The 11-year-old kayaked the last 35-mile leg of a 225-mile journey from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., according to a USCP spokesperson. The Operation...
WJLA
DC Mayor Bowser celebrates 'Phase 2' of District Wharf, creates new jobs and homes
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated the completion of Phase Two of the Wharf on Wednesday. Bowser was at the District Wharf discussing what the additions mean for D.C. residents and the community. The event can be watched below:. The add-ons to the mile-long waterfront neighborhood on...
WJLA
Maryland Task Force One returns home after helping victims of Hurricane Ian
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — We've got some great news to share!. Our hometown heroes, Maryland Task Force (MD-TF1), also known as Montgomery County's Urban Search and Rescue Team, is officially home after they were demobilized in Florida following their mission to help folks impacted by Hurricane Ian. The...
WJLA
Study shows fear prevents northern Virginia adults from seeking addiction treatment
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Most people know the signs of addiction and many have been impacted by it, but if you saw someone struggling would you be willing to reach out?. Inova Health surveyed hundreds of adults living in northern Virginia asking a variety of questions about addiction, its impact, and whether someone would get help or reach out to a loved one in getting them.
WJLA
DC Weather: Sunshine returns Friday with temps in the 60s
WASHINGTON (7News) — Now that the cold front has cleared the region, Friday brings plenty of sunshine and comfortable daytime highs ranging from the middle to upper 60s. Forecast trends show plenty of sun and warm highs in the 70s Saturday with a better chance for a few evening showers Sunday.
