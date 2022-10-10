ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arnold, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Heyer
Person
James White
WJLA

Study shows fear prevents northern Virginia adults from seeking addiction treatment

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Most people know the signs of addiction and many have been impacted by it, but if you saw someone struggling would you be willing to reach out?. Inova Health surveyed hundreds of adults living in northern Virginia asking a variety of questions about addiction, its impact, and whether someone would get help or reach out to a loved one in getting them.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

DC Weather: Sunshine returns Friday with temps in the 60s

WASHINGTON (7News) — Now that the cold front has cleared the region, Friday brings plenty of sunshine and comfortable daytime highs ranging from the middle to upper 60s. Forecast trends show plenty of sun and warm highs in the 70s Saturday with a better chance for a few evening showers Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy