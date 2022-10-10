Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Engelke goes solo at Bay Area Chamber forum
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Only one candidate for mayor of North Bend attended a candidate forum hosted by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. Mayor Jessica Engelke addressed various questions from chamber businesses during the chamber's Wednesday Business Connection. Her opponent, John Briggs, tells us he's previously made known...
kpic
New owner takes over at Pancake Mill in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Big story for the Bay Area...this place is heavenly. A new leader takes the helm at a Bay Area breakfast staple. Pancake Mill in North Bend holds many childhood memories for its new owner Justin Solomon, and he plans to carry on the traditions of former owners Gary Goodson and Beverly Rice who will retire.
kpic
Fentanyl becoming more potent, more deadly in Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — In recent months, Coos County has faced an uphill battle against a significant rise in fentanyl overdoses. With inconsistent amounts of the opioid in pills, officials say, it's only getting worse. "A national rise in fentanyl overdoses hits home in Coos County where health and...
kpic
Applications are open for a vacant seat in Roseburg's city council
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg is taking applications to fill a vacancy on the city council. This is to fill one of the seats for Ward 1, after Sheri Moothart resigned last week to focus on a new job. You can find the application on the city's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpic
In-N-Out now accepting job applications for future location in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Job applications are now being accepted for the new In-N-Out burger restaurant under construction in Roseburg. Company officials say it is still too early to predict the exact opening date, but they have started the process of hiring workers. The restaurant will employ about 50 staffers...
kpic
'Vets and Their Pets' Veteran's Day celebration returns at Aviva Health in Roseburg
Aviva Health's "Vets and Their Pets" Veteran's Day event is making its post-COVID return. The event will be held Thursday, November 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Aviva Health's Roseburg main campus at 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive, just north of Costco. The event has not been held...
kpic
Elk Creek Fire, Day 2 update
ELKTON, Ore. — The Elk Creek Fire popped up Monday evening near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, where fire officials had initially estimated the wildfire to be about 2 to 3 acres in size. Since initially reported, the fire has grown. Fire crews worked throughout the night, completing about...
kpic
Glide School District says old middle school building unsafe for children due to lead
GLIDE, Ore. — The Glide School District has released a statement on lead levels found in its old middle school building. A local non-profit has proposed opening a childcare center in the building. According to the Glide School District, non-profit organization Glide Revitalization approached the district about using the...
RELATED PEOPLE
kpic
Elk Creek Fire mop-up operations continue; no new fire growth
ELKTON, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association reports that crews continued to mop-up the almost 20 acre fire 2 miles north of Elk Creek Tunnel. Officials originally gauged the fire to be 8-acres, however they found the exact acreage of the area to double than what was initially estimated. Fire crews hiked and GPS'd the area to determine the exact acreage of the fire.
kpic
Kelsey Culver sentenced in fatal hit-and-run
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Coos County judge has sentenced Kelsey Culver in a fatal hit-and-run in North Bend. Culver, 31, is sentenced to 10 years in prison and 36 months post-prison supervision for first degree manslaughter and 13 months in prison and 24 months post-prison supervision for failure to perform the duties of a driver to a seriously injured person.
kpic
Police asking public to help find armed man involved in Sutherlin Domino's robbery
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — On Wednesday October 12th around 5:00 p.m., a white male suspect entered Domino's Pizza in Sutherlin located at 779 W Central Ave. According to police, the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money, the suspect left the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect...
kpic
Drunk driver arrested for DUII after slamming car into fire station
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into the Tumalo Fire Station on Cook Avenue. Deputies say upon arrival DCSO Deputies observed a 2003 Ford Explorer with heavy front-end damage and substantial damage to the fire station. Deputies contacted the driver identified as 46-year-old Jamie Slagter. During the investigation, deputies determined that Slagter was driving under the influence of intoxicants. DCSO says Slagter was taken into custody without incident.
Comments / 0