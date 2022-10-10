ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

wbrc.com

ALDOT crews still working to repair broken interstate lights

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham and ALDOT crews are still working on the more than $3 million project to re-light the roadways. While some portions are already done, many of you are still driving in the dark. Chairman of the Transportation Committee Darrell O’Quinn said ALDOT crews...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Amtrak Service Update for Anniston

Per the Public Relations Director at The City of Anniston, Alabama, Jackson Hodges, Amtrak service to New Orleans has been restored to 7-days a week. Amtrak is also hiring. Follow this link to learn more: https://careers.amtrak.com.Please note, service reductions continue elsewhere in the Amtrak network, including in the Chicago-based Amtrak Midwest Network and on both the East and West Coasts. However, these reductions will also soon be alleviated as more vacant positions are filled. Stay tuned for future updates.Anniston Amtrak Station: 126 W. 4th Street, Anniston, AL.
ANNISTON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Recovery efforts continuing in Shelby County after 2021 flooding

In October of 2021, heavy rainfall resulted in flooding throughout Jefferson and Shelby County. Pelham was one of the areas impacted by the historic flood waters. After the flooding, 20 neighborhoods in Pelham had to be cleaned up and more than 250 homes were assessed for damage. Although that flooding took place over a year ago, some people are still dealing with the damage.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Pelham, AL
Shelby County, AL
Pelham, AL
Shelby County, AL
Helena, AL
wbrc.com

Clanton City Council approves economic developer

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Clanton will soon have an economic developer to take charge of the growth happening in the city. The city council approved the full-time position on Monday, and they’re already working to get it filled. Mayor Jeff Mims said the position is necessary...
CLANTON, AL
etxview.com

Fire to burn itself out on Lake Martin

A fire still burns Tuesday morning on uninhabited Midway Island on Lake Martin. The large island is approximately 50 acres and sits in the Tallapoosa River channel stretching into both Elmore and Tallapoosa counties. It is across the water from Windemere and is only accessible by water. According to Alexander...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

'No Contact Advisory' lifted for portions of Patton Creek

HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — A 'No Contact Advisory' was lifted for portions of Patton Creek Thursday after being issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade Wednesday. A county spokesperson said repair efforts were successfully completed to stop the overflow, but in an abundance of caution,...
HOOVER, AL
#Linus Traffic Condition#Construction Maintenance#Aldot
ABC 33/40 News

Waste Management responds to pickup delays across Shelby County

Shelby County transitioned over to Waste Management for garbage pickup at the beginning of October. County leaders said the previous garbage pickup provider, Republic Services, chose not to renew the garbage pickup contract. The switch is causing garbage pickup delays across the county. Miguel Dieguez and his Meadowbrook neighbors haven't...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Wreck on I-459 NB causing major traffic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash has caused lane closures on part of I-459 NB through Hoover. Heavy traffic is reported in the area as several lanes are closed at this time. The wreck is past Exit 17 for Acton Road. The Alabama Department of Transportation urges drivers to use...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
MARION COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

'Death note' fallout: Trussville school board to discuss acting superintendent contract Thursday

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The Trussville Board of Education plans to meet Thursday night to discuss and consider a contract for an acting superintendent. The current superintendent, Pattie Neil, requested a 60-day leave of absence. This comes after dozens of parents expressed concern about a student's notebook containing what was referred to as a "death note."
TRUSSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Firefighters battle large house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Fire crews responded to a large house fire in Birmingham Tuesday afternoon. Birmingham Fire and Rescue said the fire began in the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue SW. The fire department reported the fire was under control just after 6:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

