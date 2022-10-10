Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
BPCC TO HOST PHARMACY TECHNICIAN OPEN HOUSE, REGISTRATION EVENT
Bossier Parish Community College will host a Pharmacy Technician Open House on Monday, October 24th, from 4pm to 6pm in Building H on the BPCC campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City. This community event is open to potential and existing students interested in healthcare services. Attendees...
bossierpress.com
BREW: SHREVEPORT’S ORIGINAL BEER FESTIVAL RETURNS OCTOBER 29, 2022
The Red River Revel and Mudbug Madness invite you to “Revel in the. Madness” (Ostendo Sum in Insania) at BREW: Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival on Saturday,. October 29, 2022 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at the lower pavilion of Festival Plaza in downtown. Shreveport, Louisiana!...
bossierpress.com
College basketball: BPCC to host first Decari Markray Classic during Thanksgiving week
BPCC is hosting the first Decari Markray Classic this season. BPCC Head Coach John Anthony Anglin made the announcement Wednesday at the Region XIV Media Day at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas. The event will be the first two days of Thanksgiving week, Nov. 21-22. It is named...
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, & Bone Thugs Coming To Bossier City
Today is a good day in the SBC. We just got a massive announcement for this December. Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City has announced a gigantic show for Friday, December 2nd, 2022. Yeah, a freakin' Friday. Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will all be coming to Bossier...
bossierpress.com
Park closure
Fields at the Lawson Bo Brandon Sports Complex near Princeton will be closed. beginning Monday, Oct. 17 through January, 2023, according to Bossier Parish. Director of Parks and Recreation Warren Saucier. Saucier said parks and recreation workers will be conducting field repair and. improvements during that time period. Individuals are...
bossierpress.com
This Saturday is the Bossier City Makers Fair!
The largest gathering of handmade goods in the Ark-La-Tex! 130+ Handmade Makers, Artists, Homemade Entrepreneurs, Crafters, Food Trucks, Kids Activities, Live Music and more will be at the LOUISIANA BOARDWALK from 11AM-6PM on Saturday 10/15/22. With FREE Admission, FREE Parking, and FREE LIVE Music in an open air, outdoor environment. Bring the entire family! See you there!
KTBS
Maxwell’s Market in Shreveport sold to local couple
SHREVEPORT, La. — Maxwell’s Market will close on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to undergo a week or more of revamping. When the South Highlands staple reopens, the store will be under new ownership. Andrea and Eric Reuther are taking over as owners of the gourmet Line Avenue market in Shreveport. The couple also owns Bodacious Bar & Q on Line Avenue, which they opened in 2021.
Win Your Way In To The National Black Rodeo Finals In Bossier City, LA
The All New Kiss-FM Is Sending You To Bossier City, LA For The National Black Rodeo Finals!. It's called "The Baddest Show On Dirt" for a reason as thousands will make their way to the Port City/Bossier City area for the Real Cowboys Association's big event which is more than a competition, its a big PARTY you don't want to miss!
bossierpress.com
Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods to host Heroes Run in Bossier City, Minor Traffic Delays Early Saturday
Brookshire Grocery Co. is excited to host their annual Heroes Run on Saturday, Oct. 15, at. the Brookshire Grocery Arena located at 2000 Brookshire Arena Drive, Bossier City, La. The Heroes Run features a half marathon and 5K race, along with kids 1k for ages 12 and under. The half-marathon.
KTBS
Benton teen's suicide death puts the spotlight on bullying
BENTON, La. -- A 14-year-old Bossier City teen died by suicide in August. His family says bullies are to blame. The tragedy has rallied community members to take a stand against bullying in schools. Stand Together has hundreds joining in a united front. Meanwhile, an attorney representing the teenager's family...
KSLA
Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new business coming to west Shreveport has some residents concerned. The old IHOP restaurant on Financial Plaza is set to become an adult store called Hustler Hollywood. Shreveport City Council District G candidate Derrick Henderson said the business isn’t right for the area. “This...
bossierpress.com
High school volleyball: Airline downs Benton
The Airline Lady Vikings defeated the Benton Lady Tigers 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in a District 1-I match Monday at Airline. Airline’s Sicily Fontaine had 16 digs and one assist. Alex Knowles had seven digs and five assists. Kylie Authement had seven digs and one assist. Airline improved to 13-12...
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
What Creature From The Creek Is Arkansas Most Famous Horror Villain?
As we get more into the month the Halloween decorations go up and the ghosts and ghouls are ready to go out and scare people in the night. Do you know what horror villain is the most famous in Arkansas?. We know that you can say Halloween without thinking about...
Dallas Company Pitches Big Plan for Fairgrounds Field Property in Shreveport
A big plan is being considered for the property where Fairgrounds Field is located. Several sources have told KEEL News about a meeting held this week to talk about a big plan for that area. KTAL is reporting a company called REV Entertainment is considering a proposal to build and manage a multi-million dollar mixed-use facility in Shreveport.
bossierpress.com
LSU Health Shreveport Offers COVID-19 Vaccinations at City of Shreveport Expungement & Resource Fair
The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer community COVID-19 vaccinations. The FDA-authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, or updated boosters, are now available and include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the more prevalent omicron variant.
KSLA
Shreveport community reacts to 4 shootings in one night
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a night of shootings, the Shreveport community is still in shock. Four shootings happened within an hour on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with three of the incidents being fatal. Jamie Willis, with Pipes Emporium, recalls the moment shots rang out as they were inside stocking the...
ktalnews.com
SFD investigates fire at Caddo Middle Magnet
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire at Caddo Middle Magnet Thursday afternoon. Dispatch records show that SFD responded to a fire at the middle school Thursday at 12:20 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen to be coming out of the building at the time of the call.
KSLA
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in Bossier City. It happened about 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. The injured man’s been taken to Ochnser LSU Health in Shreveport, where he’s listed in critical condition. Police...
ktalnews.com
Parents furious after Mansfield Elementary teacher misdiagnosed entire class with ADHD
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parents want answers after their children were misdiagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). A kindergarten teacher at Mansfield Elementary School used a Vanderbilt Assessment Scale to screen the students. It indicated that all 12 of her students have ADHD. While this screening form is...
