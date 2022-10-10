ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 0

Related
bossierpress.com

BPCC TO HOST PHARMACY TECHNICIAN OPEN HOUSE, REGISTRATION EVENT

Bossier Parish Community College will host a Pharmacy Technician Open House on Monday, October 24th, from 4pm to 6pm in Building H on the BPCC campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City. This community event is open to potential and existing students interested in healthcare services. Attendees...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

BREW: SHREVEPORT’S ORIGINAL BEER FESTIVAL RETURNS OCTOBER 29, 2022

The Red River Revel and Mudbug Madness invite you to “Revel in the. Madness” (Ostendo Sum in Insania) at BREW: Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival on Saturday,. October 29, 2022 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at the lower pavilion of Festival Plaza in downtown. Shreveport, Louisiana!...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, & Bone Thugs Coming To Bossier City

Today is a good day in the SBC. We just got a massive announcement for this December. Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City has announced a gigantic show for Friday, December 2nd, 2022. Yeah, a freakin' Friday. Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will all be coming to Bossier...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bossier City, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Bossier City, LA
bossierpress.com

Park closure

Fields at the Lawson Bo Brandon Sports Complex near Princeton will be closed. beginning Monday, Oct. 17 through January, 2023, according to Bossier Parish. Director of Parks and Recreation Warren Saucier. Saucier said parks and recreation workers will be conducting field repair and. improvements during that time period. Individuals are...
PRINCETON, LA
bossierpress.com

This Saturday is the Bossier City Makers Fair!

The largest gathering of handmade goods in the Ark-La-Tex! 130+ Handmade Makers, Artists, Homemade Entrepreneurs, Crafters, Food Trucks, Kids Activities, Live Music and more will be at the LOUISIANA BOARDWALK from 11AM-6PM on Saturday 10/15/22. With FREE Admission, FREE Parking, and FREE LIVE Music in an open air, outdoor environment. Bring the entire family! See you there!
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Maxwell’s Market in Shreveport sold to local couple

SHREVEPORT, La. — Maxwell’s Market will close on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to undergo a week or more of revamping. When the South Highlands staple reopens, the store will be under new ownership. Andrea and Eric Reuther are taking over as owners of the gourmet Line Avenue market in Shreveport. The couple also owns Bodacious Bar & Q on Line Avenue, which they opened in 2021.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Arts Theatre#East Texas#Performing#Musical Theater#Bpcc Theatre#Theater Program
KTBS

Benton teen's suicide death puts the spotlight on bullying

BENTON, La. -- A 14-year-old Bossier City teen died by suicide in August. His family says bullies are to blame. The tragedy has rallied community members to take a stand against bullying in schools. Stand Together has hundreds joining in a united front. Meanwhile, an attorney representing the teenager's family...
BENTON, LA
KSLA

Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A new business coming to west Shreveport has some residents concerned. The old IHOP restaurant on Financial Plaza is set to become an adult store called Hustler Hollywood. Shreveport City Council District G candidate Derrick Henderson said the business isn’t right for the area. “This...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

High school volleyball: Airline downs Benton

The Airline Lady Vikings defeated the Benton Lady Tigers 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in a District 1-I match Monday at Airline. Airline’s Sicily Fontaine had 16 digs and one assist. Alex Knowles had seven digs and five assists. Kylie Authement had seven digs and one assist. Airline improved to 13-12...
BENTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KTBS

Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

LSU Health Shreveport Offers COVID-19 Vaccinations at City of Shreveport Expungement & Resource Fair

The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer community COVID-19 vaccinations. The FDA-authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, or updated boosters, are now available and include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the more prevalent omicron variant.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport community reacts to 4 shootings in one night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a night of shootings, the Shreveport community is still in shock. Four shootings happened within an hour on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with three of the incidents being fatal. Jamie Willis, with Pipes Emporium, recalls the moment shots rang out as they were inside stocking the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SFD investigates fire at Caddo Middle Magnet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire at Caddo Middle Magnet Thursday afternoon. Dispatch records show that SFD responded to a fire at the middle school Thursday at 12:20 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen to be coming out of the building at the time of the call.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in Bossier City. It happened about 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. The injured man’s been taken to Ochnser LSU Health in Shreveport, where he’s listed in critical condition. Police...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy