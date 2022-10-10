ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BC-FBH--Prep Poll

Division 1

School Record Points

1. Belleville (5) (7-0) 50

2. Caledonia (7-0) 44

3. Rockford (7-0) 39

4. Macomb Dakota (7-0) 37

5. Rochester Adams (6-1) 26

6. West Bloomfield (6-1) 23

7. Lapeer (7-0) 17

8. Brighton (7-0) 16

9. Davison (6-1) 10

10. Saline (6-1) 4

Others receiving votes: Romeo 3. Southfield 2. Detroit Catholic Central 2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 2.

Division 2

School Record Points

1. Dexter (4) (7-0) 49

2. Warren De La Salle (1) (6-1) 46

3. Livonia Franklin (7-0) 37

4. Muskegon Mona Shores (6-1) 36

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (7-0) 32

6. South Lyon (6-1) 23

7. Midland (6-1) 17

(tie) East Lansing (6-1) 17

9. Birmingham Seaholm (7-0) 9

10. Battle Creek Central (6-1) 5

Others receiving votes: Saginaw Heritage 2. Swartz Creek 1. Temperance Bedford 1.

Division 3

School Record Points

1. Detroit King (5) (5-1) 50

2. Mason (7-0) 44

3. Muskegon (5-2) 36

4. River Rouge (5-1) 33

5. Mount Pleasant (6-1) 31

6. St. Joseph (6-1) 26

7. Walled Lake Western (6-1) 21

8. Zeeland West (6-1) 19

9. Grosse Pointe North (7-0) 9

10. Trenton (6-1) 3

(tie) Cadillac (5-2) 3

Others receiving votes: none.

Sports

Division 4

School Record Points

1. Grand Rapids South Christian (4) (7-0) 49

2. Whitehall (1) (7-0) 46

3. Riverview (7-0) 40

4. Redford Union (7-0) 35

5. Freeland (6-1) 30

6. Edwardsburg (6-1) 20

7. Croswell-Lexington (6-1) 17

8. Goodrich (6-1) 13

8. Tecumseh (7-0) 13

10. Fruitport (5-2) 4

Others receiving votes: Chelsea 3. Hudsonville Unity Christian 2. North Branch 2. Charlotte 1.

Division 5

School Record Points

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3) (6-1) 48

2. Frankenmuth (2) (7-0) 47

3. Detroit Country Day (5-1) 40

4. Gladwin (7-0) 33

5. Corunna (6-1) 28

6. Portland (6-1) 26

7. Marine City (6-1) 16

8. Muskegon Oakridge (6-1) 13

9. Belding (6-1) 8

10. Olivet (6-1) 5

Others receiving votes: Armada 3. Berrien Springs 3. Kingsley 3. Flint Hamady 2.

Division 6

School Record Points

1. Clinton (4) (7-0) 49

2. Standish-Sterling (7-0) 42

3. Negaunee (7-0) 40

4. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1) (6-1) 32

5. Durand (7-0) 28

6. Boyne City (7-0) 23

7. Millington (6-1) 15

(tie) Warren Michigan Collegiate (6-1) 15

9. Constantine (6-1) 9

(tie) Madison Heights Bishop Foley (7-0) 9

Others receiving votes: Ecorse 5. Reed City 5. Almont 2. Buchanan 1.

Division 7

School Record Points

1. Traverse City St. Francis (4) (7-0) 40

2. Hudson (7-0) 36

3. Detroit Central (7-0) 32

4. Ithaca (6-1) 25

5. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker (7-0) 23

6. Napoleon (7-0) 20

7. North Muskegon (6-1) 14

8. Charlevoix (6-1) 8

9. New Lothrop (6-1) 7

(tie) Jackson Lumen Christi (4-3) 7

(tie) Lawton (6-1) 7

Others receiving votes: Union City 1.

Division 8

School Record Points

1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4) (7-0) 40

2. Beal City (7-0) 36

3. Ubly (7-0) 32

4. Iron Mountain (6-1) 28

5. Evart (6-1) 22

6. Centreville (6-1) 15

7. Fowler (6-1) 12

8. Frankfort (6-1) 10

(tie) Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (6-1) 9

Others receiving votes: Harbor Beach 4. St. Ignace LaSalle 3.

Division 1 (8-player)

School Record Points

1. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (4) (7-0) 48

2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (6-1) 41

(tie) Merrill (1) (7-0) 41

4. Munising (7-0) 33

5. Martin (6-1) 31

6. Bridgman (7-0) 26

7. Rogers City (7-0) 12

8. Kingston (7-0) 11

9. Newberry (6-1) 10

10. Farwell (7-0) 5

Others receiving votes: Brown City 4. Norway 4. Mesick 4. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 3. Lincoln-Alcona 2.

Division 2 (8-player)

School Record Points

1. Powers North Central (4) (7-0) 40

2. Colon (7-0) 36

3. Marion (7-0) 30

4. Climax-Scotts (6-1) 24

5. Morrice (6-1) 20

6. Crystal Falls Forest Park (6-1) 18

7. Peck (6-1) 15

8. Posen (6-1) 14

9. Au Gres-Sims (6-1) 11

10. Mendon (5-2) 9

Others receiving votes: Lake Linden-Hubbell 3.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

