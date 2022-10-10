ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Nido, CA

Sheriff: Rio Nido man stabbed to death after fight with minor suspect

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNKHc_0iTdR6PV00

A Rio Nido man was stabbed to death and a minor arrested on suspicion of murder after the two got in a fight Sunday night in Rio Nido, authorities said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 41-year-old Jose Villavicencio in a news release.

According to the release, dispatchers received 911 calls about a fight off Canyon 1 Road near Canyon 2 Road just after 9 p.m.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Villavicencio suffering from multiple stab wounds. Medical personnel attempted to save him but he died at the scene, authorities said.

The male suspect was still at the scene and was arrested and booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of murder.

Deputies learned the victim and suspect had gotten into a fight, which ended in the stabbing, according to the release.

Misti Wood, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, said they would not be releasing any further information about the case, including what the suspect’s relationship is to the victim and if the stabbing occurred at a home.

Detectives are still investigating and no additional information will be released about the suspect because of his age, authorities said.

Rio Nido, a small unincorporated town in Sonoma County, sits on the lower Russian River, less than a mile away from Guerneville.

“It’s devastating anytime anything like this happens,” said DeeAnn Mayer, manager of the nearby Cottages On River Road.

She said she didn’t know the victim or the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, but is shocked nonetheless, as the community is very “tight knit.“

“My heart goes out to be the people involved and anybody in the community who knew them,“ Mayer said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Police: Elderly couple found dead in possible murder-suicide

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department announced a gruesome discovery Oct. 13 — a possible murder-suicide involving an elderly couple. Police received a phone call at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday about the possible murder-suicide in the 400 block of Meadowgreen Drive. The caller abruptly hung up. When officers entered the residence mentioned […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Man stabbed in Petaluma parking lot

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — One man was stabbed Wednesday night in a Petaluma parking lot, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department. Officers responded at approximately 10:20 p.m. to the Petaluma Valley Hospital to contact a victim who had suffered a stab wound, the release states. Through investigating, the officers learned that […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Convicted Santa Rosa child molester sentenced to 125 years plus two terms of life without parole

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – A judge sentenced a Santa Rosa man on Tuesday to 125 years plus two terms of life without the possibility of parole for sexual crimes against children, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said.  Jose DeJesus-Galindo, 43, was convicted of three felony counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10, multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14, and another count of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14. Prosecutors said the jury also found that DeJesus-Galindo inflicted great...
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rio Nido, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Guerneville, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo officer who killed 22-year-old through windshield fired

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired. The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that […]
VALLEJO, CA
crimevoice.com

Former Pope Valley Teacher Charged with 19 Felony Counts

Originally Published By: Napa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benjamin Casas (AKA: Benjamin Casas-Duran), age 33, at his residence on Harness Drive in Pope Valley. Mr. Casas was charged with:. – ten felony counts of lewd act...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Woman Crashes into Petaluma Deli; Arrested for DUI

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after backing her car into a store in Petaluma. Police say she drove into and caused significant damage to Adobe Beverage and Deli on Friday night. The 32-year-old driver, Alana Wiltshire, was arrested and taken to jail after showing signs of alcohol impairment.
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Stab Wounds#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kalw.org

Several alleged hate crimes being investigated in Marin County

Fugoli's office hired a special investigator earlier this year -- William Reid -- who specializes in investigating cases involving hate crimes, Brown Act violations and community education and outreach. Frugoli said the new hate crimes investigator is already working with local law enforcement agencies to document and track the alleged...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Man Dead, Woman Hurt After Getting Struck by Vehicle in Penngrove

A man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Penngrove. The pedestrians were hit Sunday night while crossing Old Redwood Highway. They were leaving the parking lot of the Twin Oaks Roadhouse. The man died at the scene, while the woman was rushed to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries. Police say the driver of the vehicle was not under the influence of drugs nor alcohol.
PENNGROVE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police identify victim who died from mass shooting by UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Days after three were injured and one was killed in a shooting near UC Berkeley campus, police have identified the victim who died from his wounds.Isamaeli Semaia Mataafa, 29, died at Highland Hospital from his wounds at around 6:36 a.m. He had been brought to the hospital just 5 hours earlier.The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Avenue and Durant Avenue, about a block away from Unit 3, a complex made up of several buildings with dozens of dormitory housing, mostly first-year students. READ MORE: 1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting near UC Berkeley campusThe shooting broke out during a fight between several people. Dozens of shots were fired and at least 20 shell casings were found at the scene.The three wounded were men ages 22, 24, and 28, and none of them was a student.Police did not provide any updates on whether a suspect had been identified.
Contra Costa Herald

Antioch Mayor Thorpe no show for DUI trial, attorney says he wants to change plea

According to an Antioch resident who was at the courthouse in Martinez, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, Mayor Lamar Thorpe did not show up for his DUI trial before Judge Joni T. Hiramoto, and that his lawyer stated Thorpe wants to change his plea from not guilty. The resident also shared that a new hearing for Thorpe is set for Dec. 13, 2022, in Dept 20. at 8:30 am. The information was later confirmed by Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office Public Information Officer, Ted Asregadoo.
latitude38.com

Bay Area Boat Dealer Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

On Thursday, October 6, the California attorney general announced a guilty plea by Debbie Reynolds of Passage Nautical for tax evasion. Over three years, Reynolds withheld $1.3 million in sales tax revenue from her businesses in Richmond and Oakland. Reynolds pled guilty in Contra Costa County Superior Court to felony sales tax evasion.
RICHMOND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Suffers Major Injuries in Napa Traffic Crash

Vehicle Causes Traffic Crash by Hitting Pedestrian on Foster Road. A pedestrian suffered major injuries in a traffic crash in Napa on October 5 after being struck by a vehicle. The accident happened along Foster Road near Hilton Avenue, according to a Napa Police Department representative. According to police, it was the driver of the Toyota 4Runner who phoned police around 6:22 p.m. to say they had hit a pedestrian. The driver was reportedly going south along Foster Road as the pedestrian walked north when the traffic crash occurred.
NAPA, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
6K+
Followers
274
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy