How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Woman pleads guilty to Christmas Eve killing of former co-worker inside Birmingham Piggly Wiggly
A 34-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to the 2018 Christmas Eve killing of a former co-worker inside a Birmingham Piggly Wiggly. Sharonda Monique James, initially charged with murder in the Dec. 24, 2018, shooting death of 28-year-old Jerika Manuel, pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to a reduced charge of manslaughter, court records show.
Capital murder charge in 2001 killing of young father at Birmingham gas station sent to grand jury
The capital murder charge against a Bessemer man in a fatal shooting that happened 21 years ago will go to a grand jury for indictment consideration. Birmingham police in August announced the arrest of Rickey Ricardo Witherspoon in the killing of a young father at a gas station. Killed in the Dec. 5, 2001, shooting was 20-year-old Wesley Powell III.
Man shot after attempted car robbery in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after an apparent car robbery Wednesday. According to WCSO, officers arrived on a call regarding a shooting on Highway 195 around the 4000 block. Upon arrival, officers noticed a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. During the investigation, […]
One shot after carjacking in Kingston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was shot in a carjacking in Kingston. This happened on 44th Place North and 11th Court North. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities believe this carjacking was the result of an...
Suspect held on $1.25 million bond in May shooting death of man found slain on Birmingham sidewalk
A suspect has been charged in the May slaying of a 41-year-old man who was found dead on a north Birmingham sidewalk. Roderick Jimelle Needham Jr., 22, is charged with murder in the death of 41-year-old Courtney Demond Mays. The murder warrant against Needham was issued Sept. 13, said Officer...
Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
‘A great person’: Family seeks help with burial of young man killed in east Jefferson County shooting
Family members of a man shot to death last week at an east Jefferson County apartment complex are asking for help with burying their loved one. Calvin Maurice Chambers, 23, was killed Thursday at Charter East Apartments. “Calvin was a great person who loved his friend and family,’’ his mother,...
Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
Search underway for missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a man who was recently reported missing. Police said Frank Aguilar was last seen on Tuesday, October 11 leaving a boarding home and walking in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing a beige "Long John"/thermal shirt,...
Center Point man found shot to death in vehicle on Birmingham road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details into the apparent fatal shooting of a Center Point man. The Birmingham Police Department reported that Demetris Silliman, Jr., 21, was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. Officers were...
74-year-old woman killed when she crashed into parked 18-wheeler on I-59 in Birmingham
A 74-year-old was killed when authorities say she crashed into an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 in Birmingham. The wreck happened at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday on I-59 northbound just before the Interstate 20 junction near Dead Man’s Curve. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified that fatality victim as Sandra Preston...
21-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Center Point man is dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot around 1:30 a.m. while in the 1100 block of Penfield Drive. He was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Silliman’s […]
Firefighters battle large house fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Fire crews responded to a large house fire in Birmingham Tuesday afternoon. Birmingham Fire and Rescue said the fire began in the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue SW. The fire department reported the fire was under control just after 6:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Birmingham police searching for missing 39-year-old man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 39-year-old man who went missing last week. Randy Scott was last seen on Oct. 1, according to the department. Scott’s family reported he was traveling to Tennessee for a job, but has not been heard from in days and the family can’t reach […]
Who killed Cam Bozman? Mom pleads for answers 4 years after killing on I-65 in Homewood: ‘I won’t rest’
Four years ago this week, the unthinkable happened to Daun Bozman. Her son, 18-year-old son Cameron “Cam” Bozman, was shot to death while driving on Interstate 65 in Homewood. To make matters worse, no one has been arrested or charged in the death of the Pleasant Grove High School graduate.
Man accidentally shoots himself in carpool line at Birmingham school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself while in a carpool line at a school in Birmingham, police report. According to Sgt. Monica Law, the man shot himself while in line at Arrington Middle School on Jefferson Ave SW. No children were in the car at the time of the […]
Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area. The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate's death.
21-year-old's body found in burned car
The body found in a burning car on Sunday night has been identified. 21-year-old Anthony Keith Hall, Jr's body was found Sunday night in a burning car at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Avenue S in Birmingham. Hall was from Birmingham. There had also been reports of...
Birmingham Police Department looking for new recruits, lateral officers
The Birmingham Police Department was looking for new recruits and lateral officers at the HABD Employment and Community Resource Fair Thursday. "We want as many qualified candidates as we can get," said Sgt. Monica Law, BPD Public Information Officer. It is unclear how many positions are currently open in the...
