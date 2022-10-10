ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Man shot after attempted car robbery in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after an apparent car robbery Wednesday. According to WCSO, officers arrived on a call regarding a shooting on Highway 195 around the 4000 block. Upon arrival, officers noticed a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. During the investigation, […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One shot after carjacking in Kingston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was shot in a carjacking in Kingston. This happened on 44th Place North and 11th Court North. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities believe this carjacking was the result of an...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Pelham, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Pelham, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor

From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death

BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Violent Crime#Trigreen Equipment
wbrc.com

Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Search underway for missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a man who was recently reported missing. Police said Frank Aguilar was last seen on Tuesday, October 11 leaving a boarding home and walking in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing a beige "Long John"/thermal shirt,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Center Point man found shot to death in vehicle on Birmingham road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details into the apparent fatal shooting of a Center Point man. The Birmingham Police Department reported that Demetris Silliman, Jr., 21, was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. Officers were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

21-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Center Point man is dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot around 1:30 a.m. while in the 1100 block of Penfield Drive. He was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Silliman’s […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Firefighters battle large house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Fire crews responded to a large house fire in Birmingham Tuesday afternoon. Birmingham Fire and Rescue said the fire began in the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue SW. The fire department reported the fire was under control just after 6:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police searching for missing 39-year-old man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 39-year-old man who went missing last week. Randy Scott was last seen on Oct. 1, according to the department. Scott’s family reported he was traveling to Tennessee for a job, but has not been heard from in days and the family can’t reach […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

21-year-old's body found in burned car

The body found in a burning car on Sunday night has been identified. 21-year-old Anthony Keith Hall, Jr's body was found Sunday night in a burning car at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Avenue S in Birmingham. Hall was from Birmingham. There had also been reports of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham Police Department looking for new recruits, lateral officers

The Birmingham Police Department was looking for new recruits and lateral officers at the HABD Employment and Community Resource Fair Thursday. "We want as many qualified candidates as we can get," said Sgt. Monica Law, BPD Public Information Officer. It is unclear how many positions are currently open in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy