Odds released for Matt Rhule’s next college job
Matt Rhule is widely expected to return to the collegiate level after he was fired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and oddsmakers are already trying to predict where he will end up. According to the latest odds from SportsBetting.ag, Nebraska is the most likely landing spot for Rhule....
Stephen A. Smith 'Not Hearing Anything Good' About SEC Coach
One of the top college football coaches in the SEC is quickly losing support, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. During this Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said he's "not hearing anything good" about LSU head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly, 60, is currently in his first year as the...
Ex-Eagles quarterback could back up Dolphins’ Skylar Thompson Sunday
The Miami Dolphins have been going through it with their quarterbacks. Both starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater are in concussion protocol, leaving Miami with dwindling quarterback depth. Skylar Thompson will make his first career start on Sunday. Who would be behind him?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Expounds on His Notion That the Sooners are 'Tired'
While some elements will lighten up as OU preps for Kansas this week, he dug in on "you have to practice tough to play tough" ahead of next week's open date.
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is ready to lead. And he’s not looking back.
Wilks, chosen Monday by owner Dave Tepper to lead the Panthers the rest of this season, met with the media for the first time on Tuesday, discussing his approach to the job.
Sam Pittman shares biggest change Arkansas needs to make
Arkansas started out 3-0 with a win over a ranked Cincinnati team this football season. Since, they’ve lost three straight SEC games, the latest coming by 23 to Mississippi State. So the Hogs need to makes changes and fast to salvage what’s left of their season. At his...
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma's New Uniforms
The Oklahoma football program has unveiled some new black uniforms ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks. The college football world is pretty united in its take on these new uniforms. "I do not root for this team, but these might be the cleanest unis I’ve...
College Football World Praying For Texas A&M On Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, troubling news emerged from Texas A&M as a bomb threat was called into Kyle Field. Details surrounding the threat aren't clear, but the school issued a statement confirming the threat. "A bomb threat was received for Kyle Field," the statement read. "As a precaution, the stadium and...
Texas Moves Up Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings
The Texas Longhorns have won two straight Big 12 games as they enter this weekend's home contest with Iowa State.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Predicts A Potential Big Extension On The Way
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a new era without Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and possibly even Adam Wainwright. Their season came to a screeching halt on Saturday night with their 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Now, the...
Deadspin
NFL history tells us that the Carolina Panthers won’t hire coach Steve Wilks permanently
Sometimes a promotion is just an extended two-week notice. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers named Steve Wilks as their interim head coach after the team fired Matt Rhule, who led the franchise to two and half years of terrible football. For now, the NFL has another Black head coach amongst its ranks.
Popculture
World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career
A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
MLB・
Steve Sarkisian shares key to Texas' defensive turnaround
The Texas Longhorns are fresh off of their best all-around performance of the season, as they defeated rival Oklahoma 49-0 in this year’s Red River Showdown. Their shutout of the Sooners was the first time an Oklahoma offense has ever been held scoreless since 1998, and is a testament to Texas’ newfound strength in their defense, a unit that so far this season is much improved from last year according to head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Good News, Fans: This Weekend is Football Heaven
Football has been back for nearly two months, and the 2022 season has given us some great moments at the collegiate and professional levels. But this upcoming weekend offers a compelling schedule to fans that we must recognize. For the NCAA, there will be NINE games involving a top-25 team...
NFL・
Social Media Reacts to Roderick Robinson II Flipping to Georgia
Roderick Robinson, a 4-star RB from the San Diego area, flipped his commitment from UCLA to Georgia Monday afternoon. When a prospect of his caliber flips his commitment, there will be plenty of strong opinions among fans. Here are some top Twitter reactions. Some UCLA fans were clearly upset with ...
OPINION: Former Miami Hurricanes champions say fans need to have some patience
Former Miami Hurricanes champions weigh in on the State of the Canes and where they see things heading.
247Sports
Preseason Big 12 Men's Basketball Poll Released
For the second time in three years, Baylor was chosen by the league’s head coaches to win the Big 12 men’s basketball regular season title. The Bears were also the preseason favorite in 2020-21 and went on to win both the Big 12 and NCAA championships. Baylor received...
Big 12 Adopting New Format, Texas And Oklahoma To Stay Through 2024 Season
Both Texas and Oklahoma will remain in the Big 12 until further notice.
Popculture
College Football Team Cancels Practice After Bomb Threat Made to Stadium
A major college football team was forced to cancel practice on Thursday due to a bomb threat. Texas A&M announced that the threat was made to Kyle Field on Thursday afternoon, and the stadium as well as the Bright Football Complex were evacuated out of precaution. According to the Bryan-College Station Eagle (per CBS Sports), the football team was scheduled to practice at 3:30 p.m. ET.
FanBuzz
