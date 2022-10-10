The Texas Longhorns are fresh off of their best all-around performance of the season, as they defeated rival Oklahoma 49-0 in this year’s Red River Showdown. Their shutout of the Sooners was the first time an Oklahoma offense has ever been held scoreless since 1998, and is a testament to Texas’ newfound strength in their defense, a unit that so far this season is much improved from last year according to head coach Steve Sarkisian.

