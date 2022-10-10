ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

Odds released for Matt Rhule’s next college job

Matt Rhule is widely expected to return to the collegiate level after he was fired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and oddsmakers are already trying to predict where he will end up. According to the latest odds from SportsBetting.ag, Nebraska is the most likely landing spot for Rhule....
LINCOLN, NE
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles quarterback could back up Dolphins’ Skylar Thompson Sunday

The Miami Dolphins have been going through it with their quarterbacks. Both starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater are in concussion protocol, leaving Miami with dwindling quarterback depth. Skylar Thompson will make his first career start on Sunday. Who would be behind him?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today

John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma's New Uniforms

The Oklahoma football program has unveiled some new black uniforms ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks. The college football world is pretty united in its take on these new uniforms. "I do not root for this team, but these might be the cleanest unis I’ve...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

College Football World Praying For Texas A&M On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, troubling news emerged from Texas A&M as a bomb threat was called into Kyle Field. Details surrounding the threat aren't clear, but the school issued a statement confirming the threat. "A bomb threat was received for Kyle Field," the statement read. "As a precaution, the stadium and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Popculture

World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career

A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
MLB
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian shares key to Texas' defensive turnaround

The Texas Longhorns are fresh off of their best all-around performance of the season, as they defeated rival Oklahoma 49-0 in this year’s Red River Showdown. Their shutout of the Sooners was the first time an Oklahoma offense has ever been held scoreless since 1998, and is a testament to Texas’ newfound strength in their defense, a unit that so far this season is much improved from last year according to head coach Steve Sarkisian.
AUSTIN, TX
FanBuzz

Good News, Fans: This Weekend is Football Heaven

Football has been back for nearly two months, and the 2022 season has given us some great moments at the collegiate and professional levels. But this upcoming weekend offers a compelling schedule to fans that we must recognize. For the NCAA, there will be NINE games involving a top-25 team...
NFL
247Sports

Preseason Big 12 Men's Basketball Poll Released

For the second time in three years, Baylor was chosen by the league’s head coaches to win the Big 12 men’s basketball regular season title. The Bears were also the preseason favorite in 2020-21 and went on to win both the Big 12 and NCAA championships. Baylor received...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

College Football Team Cancels Practice After Bomb Threat Made to Stadium

A major college football team was forced to cancel practice on Thursday due to a bomb threat. Texas A&M announced that the threat was made to Kyle Field on Thursday afternoon, and the stadium as well as the Bright Football Complex were evacuated out of precaution. According to the Bryan-College Station Eagle (per CBS Sports), the football team was scheduled to practice at 3:30 p.m. ET.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

