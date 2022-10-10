ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NBC Connecticut

Former Eagles OT, Cowboys' Jason Peters Returns to Philly for SNF Clash

Former Eagles OT, Cowboys' Jason Peters returns to Philly for SNF clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If anyone understands the magnitude of the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys rivalry, it's Jason Peters. The Cowboys, and their 40-year-old offensive tackle, will travel to Philly and face off against the Eagles in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Connecticut

Brian Robinson Jr. to Start for Commanders Against Bears

Brian Robinson Jr. to start for Commanders against Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start for the Washington Commanders tonight against the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Thursday’s matchup at Soldier Field will serve as...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Connecticut

Who Is Rachad Wildgoose? Commanders Defender Goes Viral for Last Name

Who is Rachad Wildgoose? Commanders CB goes viral for last name originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Two days, two wild gooses. During the Washington Commanders-Chicago Bears matchup on Thursday Night Football, Commanders cornerback Rachad Wildgoose went viral for his last name. Wildgoose's last name reminded fans of what occurred...
CHICAGO, IL

