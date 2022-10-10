Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Former Eagles OT, Cowboys' Jason Peters Returns to Philly for SNF Clash
Former Eagles OT, Cowboys' Jason Peters returns to Philly for SNF clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If anyone understands the magnitude of the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys rivalry, it's Jason Peters. The Cowboys, and their 40-year-old offensive tackle, will travel to Philly and face off against the Eagles in...
Views from the anchor desk: the tweet we were all thinking during Thursday Night Football
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thursday Night Football has been almost exclusively bad for years, but it provided some entertainment this week. Let me first provide some context. I attended last week’s game in Denver on Thursday night. The Indianapolis Colts and Broncos played the worst game I have ever seen at Mile High Stadium […]
Brian Robinson Jr. to Start for Commanders Against Bears
Brian Robinson Jr. to start for Commanders against Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start for the Washington Commanders tonight against the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Thursday’s matchup at Soldier Field will serve as...
Who Is Rachad Wildgoose? Commanders Defender Goes Viral for Last Name
Who is Rachad Wildgoose? Commanders CB goes viral for last name originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Two days, two wild gooses. During the Washington Commanders-Chicago Bears matchup on Thursday Night Football, Commanders cornerback Rachad Wildgoose went viral for his last name. Wildgoose's last name reminded fans of what occurred...
