Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Chillicothe police seeking assistance from the public in death investigation of Chillicothe teenager
Chillicothe Police are requesting the public’s help in providing any information related to a possible drug overdose that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old boy. Assistant Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Sampsel said the death occurred over the weekend. Police officers and detectives have received information. A report from...
kttn.com
17-year-old Gallatin teenager, certified as an adult, faces multiple charges in Grundy County court
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a 17-year-old from Gallatin has been certified as an adult on Grundy County charges stemming from May. Caleb Scott Kinnison was held as a juvenile until he was certified as an adult on October 11th and extradited from a juvenile facility. He has...
ktvo.com
Elderly northeast Missouri man injured when pinned under ATV
MARION COUNTY, Mo. — An elderly northeast Missouri man was injured Thursday afternoon when he became pinned under his overturned ATV. It happened at 12:20 p.m. on Marion County Road 110, five miles north of Philadelphia, Missouri. State troopers say an ATV operated by Robert Tiemann, 82, of Ewing,...
Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sturgeon, Missouri, woman suffered minor injuries after her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was totaled in a crash on Tuesday. Joyce Yost, 57, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. Yost was taken to Boone Hospital by ambulance. The post Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
4 northeast Missouri juveniles injured in crash
SALISBURY, Mo. — Four northeast Missouri juveniles were taken to the hospital after a crash in Chariton County on Tuesday. According to an online crash report, the wreck happened around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 24, four miles east of Salisbury. A 16-year-old juvenile from Salisbury was driving...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of Audrain County murder scheduled for March trial
A trial date is set for a Columbia man accused of taking part in an Audrain County murder two years ago. Timothy Midgyett was scheduled last week for a jury trial to begin March 27, 2023. Midgyett, along with Deyton Fisher of Mexico and Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, are accused...
kchi.com
Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol
Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday. In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm,...
kttn.com
Four youth, ranging in ages from 6 to 16, injured in crash east of Salisbury
Four young people from Salisbury were injured Tuesday afternoon when a car went off Chariton County Highway 24 and struck an embankment four miles east of Salisbury. The youth, ranging in age from 6 to 16, were taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center. A 6-year-old girl was seriously injured. Moderate injuries were listed for a 7-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Man from Hale arrested on five outstanding warrants
The highway patrol in Shelby County has arrested a resident of Hale who was allegedly wanted on warrants. Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler Harper was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and held at the Macon County Jail. Harper was arrested on five warrants issued in Livingston County, (three for felonies and two for...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
kttn.com
Grundy County authorities report the arrest of two individuals
A Trenton man faces multiple charges after an alleged incident on October 7th in which he reportedly kicked two police officers and damaged a police vehicle. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 37-year-old Brandan Bellamy was arrested on October 7th. He has been charged with the felonies of...
kjluradio.com
Trial dates set for Boone County woman, man, accused of prostituting and raping disabled girl
Trial dates are set for a Boone County man and woman accused of prostituting and raping the woman’s disabled daughter. Renee Collins, 53, of Rocheport, is charged with second-degree child sex trafficking, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree accessory to rape, and child abuse or neglect. A Boone County judge has scheduled her jury trial for November 29. Her next court appearance is a pre-trial conference scheduled for next Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktvo.com
Macon County man hurt in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
CLARENCE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was injured Monday afternoon when his car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Shelby County gravel road. It happened at 5:45 p.m. on Shelby County Road 302, one-half mile west of Clarence. State troopers say a car driven by Anthony Allen,...
ktvo.com
Cost played important role in crews selected for Adair County Courthouse renovation
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Progress continues to be made on the renovation project at the Adair County Courthouse. Work on the outside of the building is mostly done. Repairs to the third floor are nearly complete and crews are busy installing new restrooms on the first floor. Most of the...
ktvo.com
Kirksville man accused of throwing paring knife at woman
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man faces two felony charges after police say he threw a knife at a woman. The alleged incident happened just before 3 p.m. Monday at an apartment in the 1500 block of South Jamison Street in Kirksville. Police arrested James Byers, 37, of...
kttn.com
Man from Linneus life-flighted to Columbia after crashing north of Laclede
A resident of Linneus was injured late Monday morning when the van he was driving went off Highway 5, struck a utility pole and fence, then overturned and was demolished. Seventy-one-year-old Carlos Vega received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced for stealing Centralia dump truck after armed robbery
A Columbia man pleads guilty to using a stolen dump truck as a getaway vehicle. It was last Friday when Jonathan Morrow pleaded down to one count of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to ten years on the stealing charge and seven years on the tampering charge. The court also gave him credit for 162 days he’d already served.
KOMU
Callaway County sheriff could face DWI misdemeanor
MOBERLY - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism could face a misdemeanor charge after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last week. Chism was arrested Thursday night after crashing his personal vehicle into a barrier at an Arby's in Moberly, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. Chism...
ktvo.com
Putnam County election official gives a preview on Nov. 8 vote
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — Election season is right around the corner. The polls will be open on November 8 in Missouri from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Putnam County residents will have time to cast their votes. In November 2020, Putnam County saw a 69% turnout. Christy Brooks, the...
ktvo.com
Handgun fired during argument in Milan
MILAN, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is accused of firing a gun during an argument. The alleged incident happened late Friday afternoon at a home in the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive in Milan. According to court documents, Jorge Munoz, 31, of Milan, and a woman had been...
Comments / 0