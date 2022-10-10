ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, MO

ktvo.com

Elderly northeast Missouri man injured when pinned under ATV

MARION COUNTY, Mo. — An elderly northeast Missouri man was injured Thursday afternoon when he became pinned under his overturned ATV. It happened at 12:20 p.m. on Marion County Road 110, five miles north of Philadelphia, Missouri. State troopers say an ATV operated by Robert Tiemann, 82, of Ewing,...
PHILADELPHIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sturgeon, Missouri, woman suffered minor injuries after her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was totaled in a crash on Tuesday. Joyce Yost, 57, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. Yost was taken to Boone Hospital by ambulance. The post Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

4 northeast Missouri juveniles injured in crash

SALISBURY, Mo. — Four northeast Missouri juveniles were taken to the hospital after a crash in Chariton County on Tuesday. According to an online crash report, the wreck happened around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 24, four miles east of Salisbury. A 16-year-old juvenile from Salisbury was driving...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol

Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday. In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm,...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Four youth, ranging in ages from 6 to 16, injured in crash east of Salisbury

Four young people from Salisbury were injured Tuesday afternoon when a car went off Chariton County Highway 24 and struck an embankment four miles east of Salisbury. The youth, ranging in age from 6 to 16, were taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center. A 6-year-old girl was seriously injured. Moderate injuries were listed for a 7-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy.
SALISBURY, MO
kttn.com

Man from Hale arrested on five outstanding warrants

The highway patrol in Shelby County has arrested a resident of Hale who was allegedly wanted on warrants. Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler Harper was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and held at the Macon County Jail. Harper was arrested on five warrants issued in Livingston County, (three for felonies and two for...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report the arrest of two individuals

A Trenton man faces multiple charges after an alleged incident on October 7th in which he reportedly kicked two police officers and damaged a police vehicle. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 37-year-old Brandan Bellamy was arrested on October 7th. He has been charged with the felonies of...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Trial dates set for Boone County woman, man, accused of prostituting and raping disabled girl

Trial dates are set for a Boone County man and woman accused of prostituting and raping the woman’s disabled daughter. Renee Collins, 53, of Rocheport, is charged with second-degree child sex trafficking, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree accessory to rape, and child abuse or neglect. A Boone County judge has scheduled her jury trial for November 29. Her next court appearance is a pre-trial conference scheduled for next Tuesday.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ktvo.com

Macon County man hurt in head-on crash with tractor-trailer

CLARENCE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was injured Monday afternoon when his car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Shelby County gravel road. It happened at 5:45 p.m. on Shelby County Road 302, one-half mile west of Clarence. State troopers say a car driven by Anthony Allen,...
MACON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville man accused of throwing paring knife at woman

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man faces two felony charges after police say he threw a knife at a woman. The alleged incident happened just before 3 p.m. Monday at an apartment in the 1500 block of South Jamison Street in Kirksville. Police arrested James Byers, 37, of...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Man from Linneus life-flighted to Columbia after crashing north of Laclede

A resident of Linneus was injured late Monday morning when the van he was driving went off Highway 5, struck a utility pole and fence, then overturned and was demolished. Seventy-one-year-old Carlos Vega received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
LINNEUS, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man sentenced for stealing Centralia dump truck after armed robbery

A Columbia man pleads guilty to using a stolen dump truck as a getaway vehicle. It was last Friday when Jonathan Morrow pleaded down to one count of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to ten years on the stealing charge and seven years on the tampering charge. The court also gave him credit for 162 days he’d already served.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Callaway County sheriff could face DWI misdemeanor

MOBERLY - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism could face a misdemeanor charge after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last week. Chism was arrested Thursday night after crashing his personal vehicle into a barrier at an Arby's in Moberly, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. Chism...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Putnam County election official gives a preview on Nov. 8 vote

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — Election season is right around the corner. The polls will be open on November 8 in Missouri from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Putnam County residents will have time to cast their votes. In November 2020, Putnam County saw a 69% turnout. Christy Brooks, the...
UNIONVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Handgun fired during argument in Milan

MILAN, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is accused of firing a gun during an argument. The alleged incident happened late Friday afternoon at a home in the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive in Milan. According to court documents, Jorge Munoz, 31, of Milan, and a woman had been...
MILAN, MO

