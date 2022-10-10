ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardee County, FL

Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, it left devastation in its wake, killing at least 102 and creating economic havoc. As few as 9.4 percent of those living in some devastated areas are covered by flood insurance. Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been providing disaster relief since the storm passed through the region and their work is far from over.
DeSoto County Hurricane Ian Recovery Updates 10/12/22

DeSoto County Hurricane Ian Recovery Updates 10/12/22. Pre-registration for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance D -SNAP is now OPEN for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who reside or work in DeSoto County. AFTER pre-registration is complete, applicants can call the D-SNAP Call Center for their phone interview. The Call Center will be open between Thursday, Oct. 13 and Sunday, Oct. 16. Phone interview times are designated based on the first letter of the applicant’s last name. Visit https://www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP/ for the details.
15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
Four Plant City Police officers deployed to North Port

Officers will assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. The Plant City Police Department has deployed four officers to North Port to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Residents there are continuing to recover from storm-related issues of flooding, roads blocked by downed trees and power outages. Hurricane...
FEMA set up in Charlotte County for disaster assistance

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County residents in need after Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA disaster assistance in person or online. Residents can apply in-person at the Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. or at the Disaster Recovery Center at Englewood Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road. The sites are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Polk County hurricane debris cleanup expected to take months

POLK COUNTY, Fla — Hurricane Ian left one big mess in parts of Polk County. For the last week, dozens of crews have been working overtime to pick up all the debris. Officials said it will take about four months before crews have everything cleared. Crews started in the...
