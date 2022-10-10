Read full article on original website
Related
californianewswire.com
Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’
CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, it left devastation in its wake, killing at least 102 and creating economic havoc. As few as 9.4 percent of those living in some devastated areas are covered by flood insurance. Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been providing disaster relief since the storm passed through the region and their work is far from over.
usf.edu
Central Florida counties survey road damage as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes
After making landfall near Cayo Costa, Hurricane Ian crossed through south central Florida counties, causing historic flooding. Two weeks later, flood warnings remain in place for areas bordering the Peace River, Myakka River and Horse Creek throughout Polk, Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. On Monday, the Peace River was measured...
FEMA opens Disaster Resource Center in multiple counties for Ian victims
You can go to the Disaster Recovery Center to get financial assistance from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, local government and even talk to someone about the mental toll Ian has had on you.
No swim advisory issued for Bird Key Park in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota issued a no-swim advisory on Thursday for Bird Key Park after levels of enterococcus bacteria were found to be outside of acceptable limits. The park, also known as Ringling Causeway, was tested Monday and then again Thursday, according...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto County Hurricane Ian Recovery Updates 10/12/22
DeSoto County Hurricane Ian Recovery Updates 10/12/22. Pre-registration for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance D -SNAP is now OPEN for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who reside or work in DeSoto County. AFTER pre-registration is complete, applicants can call the D-SNAP Call Center for their phone interview. The Call Center will be open between Thursday, Oct. 13 and Sunday, Oct. 16. Phone interview times are designated based on the first letter of the applicant’s last name. Visit https://www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP/ for the details.
Governor awards $2 million from Florida Disaster Fund to first responders
Governor Ron DeSantis is in Punta Gorda at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office to announce $2 million from Florida Disaster Fund to first responders.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
wmfe.org
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers opening Tuesday in Seminole and Polk counties
FEMA is planning at least four Disaster Recovery Centers in Central Florida. The centers — which are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — provide a one-stop-shop for people and businesses affected by Hurricane Ian. FEMA has already awarded more than $190 million...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian power outages cause wastewater to pour across Polk County
While crews worked on getting portable generators for the failed pump stations, thousands of gallons of wastewater was leaked into local bodies of water.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
click orlando
Polk County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can get help at new Disaster Recovery Center
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened in Polk County, giving another resource to people impacted by Hurricane Ian. The DRC is located at the W.H. Stuart Center at 1702 S. Holland Pkwy in Bartow and will be open 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., seven days a week, FEMA said in a release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
plantcityobserver.com
Four Plant City Police officers deployed to North Port
Officers will assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. The Plant City Police Department has deployed four officers to North Port to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Residents there are continuing to recover from storm-related issues of flooding, roads blocked by downed trees and power outages. Hurricane...
Sarasota County restaurant remains closed after Hurricane Ian flooding of the Myakka River
Two weeks after Hurricane Ian and the subsequent flooding from the Myakka River, the Snook Haven restaurant nestled in the backwoods of Sarasota County remains closed.
Mysuncoast.com
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Wauchula for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
WAUCHULA, Fla. (WWSB) - The RV vacation home belonging to Ken Richards and his wife destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters from the Peace River as much as 7-feet deep, overtaking the Little Charlie Creek RV and Mobile Home Park in Wauchula. “We’re going to get our personal belongings, whatever we...
10NEWS
No flood insurance following Hurricane Ian's impacts? Here are your options
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Florida's property insurance market is still in turmoil. Polk County is one of the inland counties that were hit hard with flooding, and some homeowners didn't have flood insurance before the storm hit. For those homeowners, what are their...
FEMA grants Ian assistance to Okeechobee Co. residents
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday that residents in Okeechobee County are now eligible for assistance after homes were damaged by Hurricane Ian earlier this month.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA set up in Charlotte County for disaster assistance
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County residents in need after Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA disaster assistance in person or online. Residents can apply in-person at the Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. or at the Disaster Recovery Center at Englewood Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road. The sites are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bay News 9
Polk County hurricane debris cleanup expected to take months
POLK COUNTY, Fla — Hurricane Ian left one big mess in parts of Polk County. For the last week, dozens of crews have been working overtime to pick up all the debris. Officials said it will take about four months before crews have everything cleared. Crews started in the...
Poinciana Gets New Sheriff's District Office
Polk County serves the western part of the planned community, which is growing
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0