Lost: Miami’s run game. ‘You don’t build championship teams...throwing ball 50 times a game’

Not much more maddening than coming up empty in four chances to score from within 2 yards — the final three attempts for Miami from the 1 in the second quarter Saturday. And even worse, against a North Carolina team that was ranked 118th nationally in red zone defense.

But that’s what happened to the currently run-bereft Hurricanes in their 27-24 home loss to the Tar Heels, against whom the the Canes (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) yielded only two field goals in the second half. And the goal line wasn’t the only place Miami couldn’t conquer, as evidenced by 24 rushing attempts for a sickly 42 yards.

Miami, which looked like a running team early in the season and is gradually improving its passing game, now seems helpless on the ground. But offensive coordinator Josh Gattis made it clear Monday at a news conference that Tyler Van Dyke, who Monday was named ACC quarterback of the week after a career game (42 of 57 for 496 yards and three touchdowns, with one interceptions), threw too many passes Saturday.

“We’ve got to get more out of our run game,’’ Gattis said. “We kind of lost our identity... That’s an area for us that’s important. We threw the ball way too many times on Saturday. You don’t build championship teams, you don’t win that way, throwing the ball 50-plus times a game. You’ve got to have the ability to impose physicality and control the game with the ground.”

The offensive line, which got no push, was made even less productive when center Jakai Clark and right guard Justice Oluwaseun went down, respectively, with injuries on second and third down in the early second-quarter series and were replaced by Jonathan Denis (center) and Logan Sagapolu (guard).

UM coach Mario Cristobal didn’t give any specifics Monday on the offensive line injuries, other than saying Oluwaseun’s issue “seemed more more significant.’’ The Hurricanes have lost three games in a row and travel this weekend to face the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4, 1-2) for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.

On the four plays from within the 2, fullback Thad Franklin gained 1 yard on the first play, Van Dyke got nowhere on second down and tailback Henry Parrish was stuffed on third down. Van Dyke could barely get off the fourth-down incomplete pass with a defender in his face.

Gattis blamed himself. “Very disappointed,’’ he said. “I’ll take full credit and responsibility because that’s three games in a row we got stopped at the goal line. That’s not who we are and that can’t be who we are. We’ve got to develop an identity and mindset that once we’re on the goal line we can’t be denied. We’ve got to score with our men up front. We’ve got to run over defenders at the second level. We’ve got to be more physical...

“When the ball is at the 1 yard line, there are very few choices you can make. But the choice you can make is to impose your physicality on your opponent. Space is limited as far as throwing lanes and throwing room. But we’ve got to punch the ball in the end zone. We can’t have three games in a row where we get denied at the goal line. That’s just unacceptable.”

Added Gattis: “You’re going to start seeing some new faces, some new roles being increased for some of our players.”

More on injuries

▪ When asked if offensive tackle Zion Nelson, who had a recent setback after arthroscopic knee surgery in July, would play Saturday, Cristobal said, ‘Don’t know that yet.’’

▪ Cristobal said Saturday after the loss that cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who took a hard hit during the game, was being checked out and that UM was “just being safe and using protocol.’’ At that point he did not specify what “protocol” meant, and on Monday said “we don’t disclose exactly what type of protocols we do have, but he’s being evaluated and we’ll know shortly his availability.’’

More Canes

▪ Despite being on the road, Miami opened as an 8-point favorite against the Hokies, who also play in the ACC’s Coastal Division.

Earlier Monday, Cristobal went on WQAM and spoke to hosts Joe Rose and Zach Krantz. He praised the UM receivers, who have struggled since fall camp, but showed improvement Saturday. Top receiver Xavier Restrepo (foot) attend the game without a boot, but is out for at least a few more weeks. UM is now 15th nationally in passing offense (315.4 yards a game).

“Mike Redding is going to catch jugs out there until he is blue in the face,’’ Cristobal said in praise of Redding’s improvement. “They brought along Brashard Smith, who took a tremendous step up. Colbie Young, credit to him, hung in there. [He] got here very, very late in the process from Lackawanna [Junior] College, goes in there and makes a couple of really, really big plays.

“Frank Ladson continues to get better. ...You gotta be able to block out there now, too, not just catching the ball. But in terms of just catching the ball, certainly improving.”

DB coverage breakdown

Cristobal spoke about UNC’s first “big” touchdown, the 74-yard pass from Drake Maye to J.J. Jones not being cornerback Tyrique Stevenson’s fault.

“We’re in Cover 2 and the safety saw something and — bam! — obviously he’s got to get his hands on that receiver. Follow him and then reroute him. The safety saw something that wasn’t quite there and jumped it. The same play we pick off a few plays later. It took us a little while to get settled in.

“The big plays we’ve allowed on defense are busts mentally that seem to get rectified as the game goes on. We’ve got to start better to avoid those big plays.”