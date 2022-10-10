Read full article on original website
The Vikings 2022 Defense by the Numbers: After Week 5
The Minnesota Vikings have five games in the books in 2022, with a 4-1 record heading into Week 6. Rookie coach Kevin O’Connell won for a fourth time, thanks to a game-winning drive by Kirk Cousins and a defensive yank-away from Cameron Dantzler. Next up, the Vikings head to Florida for a date with the Miami Dolphins.
The Vikings Fixed 2 Massive Things in Week 5
The Minnesota Vikings are not infallible — far from it — but they did fix two naughty tendencies against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Heading into the Bears matchup, Minnesota wildly lagged via 3rd Down conversion on offense and redzone efficiency. For at least one game, the Vikings fixed the glitch.
Former Vikings WR Lands in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to remain relevant in 2022, frantically treading water with a 1-4 record through 5 games. Now, they’ve signed a former Minnesota Vikings WR. He’s Albert Wilson, who was a member of the Vikings for about three months. The Vikings onboarded Wilson at...
Bleacher Report Has WR Trade in Mind for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have five wide receivers on the active roster, and Bleacher Report has an extra one in mind for the purple team via trade. In addition to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Reagor, and Jalen Nailor, Kristopher Knox from Bleacher Report suggested this week that the Vikings add Denzel Mims from the New York Jets.
Week 6 NFL Picks: Can the Vikings Take Care of Business on the Road?
Vikings -7 (Tie) Bears/Vikings O44 points (W) Bengals/Ravens O48 points (L) For the first time since being drafted by the Bengals in 2020, Joe Burrow returns to the state of Louisiana where he led one of the most dangerous offenses in college football history at LSU and won a national championship.
Vikings vs. Bears Takeaways from Week 5
The Minnesota Vikings clinched the sweep of the NFC North teams in their own stadium. All three groups, the Packers, Lions, and Bears, lost to the Vikings in U.S. Bank Stadium. It may be unusual to face the three division rivals at home in the first five games, but the Vikings took care of business. In an up-and-down performance, Minnesota beat Chicago for the third straight time. The final result was 29-22.
Dolphins Game in Week 6 a Little Funky for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings were supposed to face a Miami Dolphins team with heightened expectations during Week 6. As circumstances have changed, fans may travel to Florida to see a different reality for both sides. Not many outlets had Kevin O’Connell’s club leading the NFC North in 2022. Through one tilt...
Vikings Offensive Lineman Suddenly the Real Deal
At 4-1, the Minnesota Vikings season is feeling fancy, and the performance from an unsung contributor is raising eyebrows — in a good way. Unbelievably, center Garrett Bradbury is suddenly the real deal as an offensive lineman, far exceeding the “just be average” request from Vikings fans spanning three years. And nobody saw it coming.
Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Dolphins
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Miami Dolphins is ready. The Vikings can hit a 5-1 record for the first time since 2016, a season that ended with a whimper. Minnesota is 5-8 (.384) all-time versus the Dolphins. In fact, Minnesota has only beaten the Dolphins once in Miami — 46 years ago.
Per PFF, the Vikings Top 2022 Players from Best to Worst: After Week 5
After Week 5, these are the Minnesota Vikings grades from best to worst per Pro Football Focus. The scores are from the 2022 regular season and account for post-Week 5 standing. This series will update the Vikings grades in real time each week after every game. Consider it a running...
Justin Jefferson Still Not Fixated on Dough
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson told reporters in July he wasn’t fond of money. And he’s not backing off the sentiment three months later. Jefferson said to the Pioneer Press before the preseason began, “I’ll focus on contract after the season. Our main thing is reaching to that goal, but I’m not really too fond of money. I’m really just trying to get that goal of being the best receiver.”
Vikes Now
If the Vikings community is talking about it, VikesNow is talking about it. Dustin Baker writes daily for VikingsTerritory and uses VikesNow as a video arm for daily analysis. The pros and cons of the team are discussed, along with all of the what-ifs about the future of the Vikings.
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 5: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 5: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through October 12th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
The National Folks Picking the Dolphins over Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (4-1) are 3.5-point favorites three days before a showdown with the Miami Dolphins (3-2) in Week 6. The Dolphins lost to the upstart New York Jets, 40-17, in Week 5 after losing QB1 Tua Tagovailoa and QB2 Teddy Bridgewater in back-to-back games. The Vikings conquered the Chicago Bears 29-22 in a wacky game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota hopped out to an 18-point lead, later trailed by one point, and won by seven.
Kirk Cousins in the Clutch Is a Positive Shift
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is often criticized for falling apart when the game is on the line. While some of that criticism is fair, he has historically been much better than he gets credit for. This season, he is taking a giant step toward putting that narrative to rest.
Laquon Treadwell Joins 5th NFL Team
He never truly caught on with the Minnesota Vikings, but wide receiver Laquon Treadwell joined his fifth NFL team on Wednesday. Treadwell signed with Arizona Cardinals, a team teetering on catastrophe with a 2-3 start to 2022. Led by Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray, the Cardinals were supposed to be...
