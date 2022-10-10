Read full article on original website
oregontoday.net
Christmas in North Bend, Oct. 13
Things could look a little different in North Bend his upcoming Holiday Season. According to the City’s Administrator’s Report to the City Council for Oct. 11, URA report, North Bend City Council has approved the purchase of new Holiday decorations for the Urban Renewal District. The purchase of unique decorations will allow the City to be decorated on a larger scale. Pushing decorations beyond the downtown area, down Virginia, Sheridan, and Sherman. The City of North Bend plans to move its annual Christmas tree lighting to Grant Circle, adjacent to City Hall. The new and enhanced decorations will help highlight the tree-lighting location. The Christmas Tree lighting, other festivities, and Lighted Truck Parade will be held on December 3rd.
KVAL
Engelke goes solo at Bay Area Chamber forum
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Only one candidate for mayor of North Bend attended a candidate forum hosted by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. Mayor Jessica Engelke addressed various questions from chamber businesses during the chamber's Wednesday Business Connection. Her opponent, John Briggs, tells us he's previously made known...
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
KVAL
New owner takes over at Pancake Mill in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Big story for the Bay Area...this place is heavenly. A new leader takes the helm at a Bay Area breakfast staple. Pancake Mill in North Bend holds many childhood memories for its new owner Justin Solomon, and he plans to carry on the traditions of former owners Gary Goodson and Beverly Rice who will retire.
KVAL
Help support South Coast Hospice patients, families at Art on the Bay Art and Wine Auction
COOS BAY, Ore. — Whether an art lover or music fan, treasures for home collections can be found at the Art on the Bay Art and Wine auction in Coos Bay. It's happening Saturday at the Bristol Event Center to raise funds for South Coast Hospice end of life patients who have limited or no insurance coverage.
KVAL
Fentanyl becoming more potent, more deadly in Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — In recent months, Coos County has faced an uphill battle against a significant rise in fentanyl overdoses. With inconsistent amounts of the opioid in pills, officials say, it's only getting worse. "A national rise in fentanyl overdoses hits home in Coos County where health and...
beachconnection.net
S. Oregon Coast Spooky to Scrumptious: Halloween in Coos Bay Area
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – From chill-inducing to just chillin', one area knows how to get down with the holiday and even just Fall itself. All kinds of variations on a Halloween theme are popping up around the south Oregon coast trio of towns. Charleston, Coos Bay, North Bend and some surrounding rural areas all get in on the act. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection.
kptv.com
Road paint striping truck runs over, kills man in coastal southern Oregon
BROOKINGS Ore. (KPTV) - A road paint striping truck accidentally ran over a man which resulted in his death in the southern coastal town of Brookings, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. 73-year-old Chester Leonhardt was at the end of his driveway on Pacific View Drive with his...
KVAL
Applications are open for a vacant seat in Roseburg's city council
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg is taking applications to fill a vacancy on the city council. This is to fill one of the seats for Ward 1, after Sheri Moothart resigned last week to focus on a new job. You can find the application on the city's...
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
oregontoday.net
Ocean Quake, Oct. 10
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Saturday, Oct. 8. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located off the South Coast west of Bandon at a depth of 10-Kilometers.
KDRV
Air quality warning issued as fires send smoke across Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Smoke from wildfires including the Cedar Creek Fire will negatively impact air quality in several regions of Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The DEQ and LRAPA issued a poor air quality advisory for many regions in...
KVAL
In-N-Out now accepting job applications for future location in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Job applications are now being accepted for the new In-N-Out burger restaurant under construction in Roseburg. Company officials say it is still too early to predict the exact opening date, but they have started the process of hiring workers. The restaurant will employ about 50 staffers...
oregontoday.net
Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue), Oct. 11
CFPA release, Oct. 10, 2022 – Coos, Curry & Western Douglas Counties – Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue). Sunday, September 18th, 2022, IFPL also increasing inland. The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) announced that the Regulated Use Closure has lowered to Moderate (Blue) Fire Danger, effective tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. The industrial IFPL closure levels will increase as follows: Level 1 for CS1, & CS4, and at Level 2 for CS2, CS5, SK1, & SK2. While in Moderate Fire Danger, use of powered equipment, including mowers, weed-eaters, chainsaws, metal grinding, and other spark-emitting devices is subject to a shutdown at 1:00 p.m. daily. Campfires are allowed at designated locations only, keeping in mind that landowners or other agencies do retain the right to close down campfires altogether. Debris burning, including in burn barrels, is still prohibited. Over the last month, we still have not received a substantial amount of rainfall, and there is still no sign of additional rain in the upcoming forecast. As fuels continue to dry back out from the light rains in September, they become more receptive to sparks and other ignition sources, thus the need for more fire precaution. Please remember to be fire safety conscious when operating equipment, having a campfire, or travelling through forestlands. As fire season continues, additional closures and restrictions may be imposed if weather conditions and fire danger become more severe. We will be monitoring the weather for any changes, and will update our levels accordingly. For further information contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789, visit the website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter. For questions call our office at 541-267-3161.
KVAL
'Vets and Their Pets' Veteran's Day celebration returns at Aviva Health in Roseburg
Aviva Health's "Vets and Their Pets" Veteran's Day event is making its post-COVID return. The event will be held Thursday, November 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Aviva Health's Roseburg main campus at 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive, just north of Costco. The event has not been held...
KVAL
Coos County Sheriff's Office K-9's nominated for Aftermath K-9 Grant
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Two of Coos County's finest are hoping to get their paws on the Aftermath K-9 Grant. Aftermath Services is dishing out $15,000 in K9 grants for their 2022 grant cycle, and K-9's Cena and Raven of the Coos County Sheriff's Office are both nominated for a portion of the award.
KVAL
Elk Creek Fire, Day 2 update
ELKTON, Ore. — The Elk Creek Fire popped up Monday evening near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, where fire officials had initially estimated the wildfire to be about 2 to 3 acres in size. Since initially reported, the fire has grown. Fire crews worked throughout the night, completing about...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG HAS COLDEST LOW TEMPERATURE IN NEARLY THREE MONTHS
Roseburg had its coldest low temperature in nearly three months, early Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that it got to 46 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. NWS data showed a low of 46 degrees on June 15th and 44 degrees on June 14th.
KVAL
Glide School District says old middle school building unsafe for children due to lead
GLIDE, Ore. — The Glide School District has released a statement on lead levels found in its old middle school building. A local non-profit has proposed opening a childcare center in the building. According to the Glide School District, non-profit organization Glide Revitalization approached the district about using the...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING CAMAS VALLEY INCIDENT
A transient was jailed following an alleged trespass incident in Camas Valley on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 7:00 p.m. a caller indicated that 38-year old Shaune Meilike was at a victim’s residence in the 17000 block of Highway 42. Dispatch confirmed that the suspect was restrained from this address as well as from another nearby address.
