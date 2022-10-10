Read full article on original website
Packers Nation Appears to Be Turning on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers faithful aren’t accustomed to non-stellar starts to seasons, and such fans may be slowly turning on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers lost in London last weekend to the upstart New York Giants, 27-22, sending Green Bay to a 3-2 record and second-place standing in the NFC North behind the Minnesota Vikings (4-1).
Vikings Sign New Safety
Two roster spots opened up for the Minnesota Vikings after injuries sent rookies Lewis Cine and Ty Chandler to injured reserve in the last week. On Tuesday, the team added rookie safety Theo Jackson to the roster, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 6th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach
When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
The Vikings Fixed 2 Massive Things in Week 5
The Minnesota Vikings are not infallible — far from it — but they did fix two naughty tendencies against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Heading into the Bears matchup, Minnesota wildly lagged via 3rd Down conversion on offense and redzone efficiency. For at least one game, the Vikings fixed the glitch.
Former Vikings WR Lands in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to remain relevant in 2022, frantically treading water with a 1-4 record through 5 games. Now, they’ve signed a former Minnesota Vikings WR. He’s Albert Wilson, who was a member of the Vikings for about three months. The Vikings onboarded Wilson at...
The Vikings 2022 Defense by the Numbers: After Week 5
The Minnesota Vikings have five games in the books in 2022, with a 4-1 record heading into Week 6. Rookie coach Kevin O’Connell won for a fourth time, thanks to a game-winning drive by Kirk Cousins and a defensive yank-away from Cameron Dantzler. Next up, the Vikings head to Florida for a date with the Miami Dolphins.
Bleacher Report Has WR Trade in Mind for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have five wide receivers on the active roster, and Bleacher Report has an extra one in mind for the purple team via trade. In addition to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Reagor, and Jalen Nailor, Kristopher Knox from Bleacher Report suggested this week that the Vikings add Denzel Mims from the New York Jets.
Jets receiver is candidate to be moved before NFL trade deadline
There are decisions to be made. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 and the New York Jets might make a deal before then. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to NFL.com, the franchise may look to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims:. (He has) been a...
Kirk Cousins in the Clutch Is a Positive Shift
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is often criticized for falling apart when the game is on the line. While some of that criticism is fair, he has historically been much better than he gets credit for. This season, he is taking a giant step toward putting that narrative to rest.
Justin Jefferson Still Not Fixated on Dough
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson told reporters in July he wasn’t fond of money. And he’s not backing off the sentiment three months later. Jefferson said to the Pioneer Press before the preseason began, “I’ll focus on contract after the season. Our main thing is reaching to that goal, but I’m not really too fond of money. I’m really just trying to get that goal of being the best receiver.”
Dolphins Game in Week 6 a Little Funky for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings were supposed to face a Miami Dolphins team with heightened expectations during Week 6. As circumstances have changed, fans may travel to Florida to see a different reality for both sides. Not many outlets had Kevin O’Connell’s club leading the NFC North in 2022. Through one tilt...
Laquon Treadwell Joins 5th NFL Team
He never truly caught on with the Minnesota Vikings, but wide receiver Laquon Treadwell joined his fifth NFL team on Wednesday. Treadwell signed with Arizona Cardinals, a team teetering on catastrophe with a 2-3 start to 2022. Led by Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray, the Cardinals were supposed to be...
Vikes Now
If the Vikings community is talking about it, VikesNow is talking about it. Dustin Baker writes daily for VikingsTerritory and uses VikesNow as a video arm for daily analysis. The pros and cons of the team are discussed, along with all of the what-ifs about the future of the Vikings.
Per PFF, the Vikings Top 2022 Players from Best to Worst: After Week 5
After Week 5, these are the Minnesota Vikings grades from best to worst per Pro Football Focus. The scores are from the 2022 regular season and account for post-Week 5 standing. This series will update the Vikings grades in real time each week after every game. Consider it a running...
Former Viking Played His First Career Offensive Snaps This Week
This past weekend, a former Viking prospect finally played his first career offensive snaps. I am of course speaking of the infamous right guard from Ohio State, Wyatt Davis. There were some rumors that Davis’ “revenge game” could happen against the Vikings when Andrus Peat was ruled out for the Week 4 game in London. Alas, it was Calvin Throckmorton that ended up getting the start in that game. In Week 5, though, Davis finally broke onto the offense against the Seattle Seahawks in his 22nd NFL game…for a total of two snaps. He came in during the first half as a subsitute for Andrus Peat.
Notes from the North: A Wacky Win
The first and most important thing is that the Vikings left their Week 5 game with a victory in their pocket. Nevertheless, it was a bit of a weird game. Sam and I take on a variety of topics in the latest episode of Notes from the North, our Vikings podcast.
Explained: What to Expect against the Dolphins
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 141 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Sal Spice and Raun Sawh, who preview the Dolphins-Vikings matchup, along with Dustin Baker. Particularly, Skylar Thompson, the Vikings history against backup...
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 5: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 5: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through October 12th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
PurplePTSD: The Case of the Missing Nwangwu, Jefferson & SB, Booth Mania
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – PPTSD‘s Kyle Joudry wonders — where is Kene Nwangwu?...
