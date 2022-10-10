ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
upstatebusinessjournal.com

West End Baseball to relocate to Haywood Road

Verdae Development Inc., the master developer of a 1,100-acre planned development in Greenville, announced Oct. 13 West End Baseball, a one-on-one baseball instruction business, will relocate. The business, which plans to move to a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, has not announced an opening date at its new location.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville restaurant to be featured on Food Network

FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. Big plans just announced for Mauldin. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has a live look at a concept that will bring multiple restaurants to the area. Pedestrian safety study in Greenville. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. With accidents on the rise in Greenville, city...
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Electric car company opens facility in Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles. According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
Greenville, SC
Food & Drinks
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Restaurants
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Greenville 2022

Greenville beckons nature lovers to bask in the breathtaking beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains and revel in small-town pleasures while healing in the unfiltered wilderness of South Carolina. Famous for its vibrant and historic downtown district, Greenville is an amazing pedestrian-friendly community, and walking is the best way to explore all its fascination-packed nooks and crannies.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Thrift store owner shares inspiration behind business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lennox’s Toy Box opened on August 17, 2018, the same day its namesake turned 9 years old. “It’s named after my son, Lennox Evan Ostendorff,” Gentry Ostendorff told FOX Carolina. “I just wanted to give his name light for as long as I can.”
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Hospitality company to host events at downtown Greenville venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High Spirits Hospitality announced they plan to host events at a well-known venue near downtown Greenville until early 2023. Officials said from October through January 31, 2023, they will hold weddings, corporate events and socials at the facility located at 405 Westfield Street. According to...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Parsley Mint
The Post and Courier

Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX Carolina

West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Fluor’s Greenville office looking for engineers and more

A company with deep local roots and projects underway around the world is on a hiring binge. The engineering giant Fluor has hired about 250 people in the last year for the Greenville office and needs another 250 to 300 by the first quarter of 2023. According to Annette Allen,...
GREENVILLE, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

A festival for outdoor enthusiasts coming to SC

According to the Outdoor Industry Association, our state’s outdoor recreation economy generates over 72,000 direct jobs, which translates to almost $3 billion in wages and salaries, and contributes close to $6 billion to our state’s annual GDP. And these stats gave the idea to our next guest to start a new festival to showcase South Carolina’s most popular outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking, fishing, cycling, paddling, and boating. Mike Switzer interviews Jacqui McGuinness, creator and director of the Everything Outdoor Fest taking place Nov. 4-6 at Historic Hopkins Farm in Simpsonville.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
livability.com

Lockheed Martin Expands Its Operations in Greenville, S.C.

The Greenville site is now the global home of F-16 production and sustainment. Lockheed Martin’s growing F-16 production and sustainment operations in Greenville, S.C., are contributing to the defense of freedom around the world while creating jobs and strengthening the local economy. The company is adding hundreds of new...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy