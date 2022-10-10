Read full article on original website
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
upstatebusinessjournal.com
West End Baseball to relocate to Haywood Road
Verdae Development Inc., the master developer of a 1,100-acre planned development in Greenville, announced Oct. 13 West End Baseball, a one-on-one baseball instruction business, will relocate. The business, which plans to move to a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, has not announced an opening date at its new location.
Downtown roads shut down for Fall for Greenville
A large section of downtown Greenville roads is set to be shut down this weekend for Fall for Greenville through Sunday. A majority of roads shut down Thursday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Greenville restaurant to be featured on Food Network
FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. Big plans just announced for Mauldin. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has a live look at a concept that will bring multiple restaurants to the area. Pedestrian safety study in Greenville. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. With accidents on the rise in Greenville, city...
abccolumbia.com
Electric car company opens facility in Greenville
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles. According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Greenville 2022
Greenville beckons nature lovers to bask in the breathtaking beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains and revel in small-town pleasures while healing in the unfiltered wilderness of South Carolina. Famous for its vibrant and historic downtown district, Greenville is an amazing pedestrian-friendly community, and walking is the best way to explore all its fascination-packed nooks and crannies.
FOX Carolina
Thrift store owner shares inspiration behind business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lennox’s Toy Box opened on August 17, 2018, the same day its namesake turned 9 years old. “It’s named after my son, Lennox Evan Ostendorff,” Gentry Ostendorff told FOX Carolina. “I just wanted to give his name light for as long as I can.”
FOX Carolina
Hospitality company to host events at downtown Greenville venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High Spirits Hospitality announced they plan to host events at a well-known venue near downtown Greenville until early 2023. Officials said from October through January 31, 2023, they will hold weddings, corporate events and socials at the facility located at 405 Westfield Street. According to...
‘It’s time’: Lighthouse Fish Camp to close its doors
The time has come for the Lighthouse Fish Camp to finally close its doors.
Fall for Greenville: All you need to know about road closures, parking, where to find police
Hundreds of people are expected to fill the streets for food, drinks, live music and more! On Thursday, people were hard at work setting up tents, barriers, and closing down roads.
The Post and Courier
Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail
GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cider, Pumpkin Patches, Scarecrows, and Views Are All on These 5 Upstate, SC Fall Driving Routes!
If you’re overwhelmed by all the awesome things to do during fall in the Upstate, SC we’ve narrowed down five routes that include short hikes with amazing views, spots to get coffee and lunch, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Fall is an insanely busy time of year for...
Fall for Greenville to kick off Thursday
Downtown Greenville is gearing up as thousands are expected to gather for the 2022 Fall of Greenville this weekend.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
Country Club Rd. improvement project set to begin construction
A project to widen and improve a busy Spartanburg County road is set to begin construction next week.
Organizers face challenge days before Fall for Greenville
The City of Greenville said they need 250 volunteers for Fall for Greenville.
gsabusiness.com
Fluor’s Greenville office looking for engineers and more
A company with deep local roots and projects underway around the world is on a hiring binge. The engineering giant Fluor has hired about 250 people in the last year for the Greenville office and needs another 250 to 300 by the first quarter of 2023. According to Annette Allen,...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
A festival for outdoor enthusiasts coming to SC
According to the Outdoor Industry Association, our state’s outdoor recreation economy generates over 72,000 direct jobs, which translates to almost $3 billion in wages and salaries, and contributes close to $6 billion to our state’s annual GDP. And these stats gave the idea to our next guest to start a new festival to showcase South Carolina’s most popular outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking, fishing, cycling, paddling, and boating. Mike Switzer interviews Jacqui McGuinness, creator and director of the Everything Outdoor Fest taking place Nov. 4-6 at Historic Hopkins Farm in Simpsonville.
Proposed RV park denied by planning commission in Anderson Co.
A proposed RV park was denied Tuesday evening by the planning commission in Anderson County.
livability.com
Lockheed Martin Expands Its Operations in Greenville, S.C.
The Greenville site is now the global home of F-16 production and sustainment. Lockheed Martin’s growing F-16 production and sustainment operations in Greenville, S.C., are contributing to the defense of freedom around the world while creating jobs and strengthening the local economy. The company is adding hundreds of new...
