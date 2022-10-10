ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Sign RB Corey Clement to the Practice Squad

The former Dallas Cowboy, Corey Clement, has been signed to the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. The running back out of University of the Wisconsin has played five years in the NFL, four with the Eagles, and one with the Cowboys. Clement was a free agent heading into 2022, allowing...
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

When Did Roughing the Passer Become a Rule?

When did roughing the passer become a rule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nobody is ever happy with referees. But during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, players, coaches and fans were all particularly upset with the officials. Throughout the week, there were several questionable roughing the passer calls – notably involving Tom Brady and Derek Carr – that left everyone scratching their head.
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Revisiting Iconic Bills-Chiefs Playoff Game Ahead of Week 6 Rematch

Revisiting iconic Bills-Chiefs playoff game ahead of Week 6 rematch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Patrick Mahomes. Josh Allen. Round 5. Two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks will square off for the fifth time in three seasons when the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The frequent meetings have offered some of the most memorable games of the 2020s, but nothing compares to their most recent matchup.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Has an NFL Game Ever Ended in a 0-0 Tie?

Has an NFL game ever ended in a 0-0 tie? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Thursday, another rough night of football. Just one week after a downright ugly Indianapolis Colts 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, the Washington Commanders' 12-7 victory against the Chicago Bears was an equally tough watch.
CHICAGO, IL
David Tepper
Robbie Anderson
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Who Is Rachad Wildgoose? Commanders Defender Goes Viral for Last Name

Who is Rachad Wildgoose? Commanders CB goes viral for last name originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Two days, two wild gooses. During the Washington Commanders-Chicago Bears matchup on Thursday Night Football, Commanders cornerback Rachad Wildgoose went viral for his last name. Wildgoose's last name reminded fans of what occurred...
CHICAGO, IL
The Ringer

The Panthers’ Problems Extend Far Beyond Matt Rhule

In the end, Matt Rhule proved to be little more than a $62 million human shield. The now former head coach of the Carolina Panthers, who was fired Monday after a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that dropped Carolina to 1-4 on the season, initially came in as an innovative team builder. He'd had multiple 10-win seasons at Temple and helped revive a toxic Baylor program; Panthers owner David Tepper, who bought the team from a disgraced Jerry Richardson in 2018, gave Rhule a seven-year deal and full control of the roster in the hopes that he could rebuild the Panthers in a similar fashion.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NFL Week 6 Picks Against the Spread: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys Cover

NFL Week 6 picks ATS: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys cover originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is loaded with some absolutely awesome matchups, including a couple potential playoff previews. The Sunday night game on NBC is an NFC rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys...
NFL

