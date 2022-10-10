Read full article on original website
Sorry, Carolina Panthers fans. It doesn’t sound like Sean Payton will be coming to your rescue. The Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on on Monday, and that had the NFL buzzing about a possible return to the league for Payton. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
After a rocky start to the season, the Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule. According to ESPN, the firing comes less than three years into a coaching contract totaling seven years and $62 million. Rhule will still collect over $40 million. Rhule will finish his Panthers career with...
The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new head coach after firing Matt Rhule on Monday. The Charlotte Observer’s Mike Kaye compiled a list of potential candidates. On it is New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Despite a lack of talent and a plethora of injuries, the Giants...
CHARLOTTE — A lot has happened in the last 48 hours for the Carolina Panthers, between the firing of Matt Rhule to Steve Wilks taking the reins as interim head coach, but Wednesday’s practice felt like a return to what matters: executing plays on the gridiron. Wilks told...
In the end, Matt Rhule proved to be little more than a $62 million human shield. The now former head coach of the Carolina Panthers, who was fired Monday after a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that dropped Carolina to 1-4 on the season, initially came in as an innovative team builder. He’d had multiple 10-win seasons at Temple and helped revive a toxic Baylor program; Panthers owner David Tepper, who bought the team from a disgraced Jerry Richardson in 2018, gave Rhule a seven-year deal and full control of the roster in the hopes that he could rebuild the Panthers in a similar fashion.
