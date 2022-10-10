ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 31

Laura Brooks
3d ago

Nothing is free !!!!! Everyone that pays taxes is paying for all the free money these criminals are giving away in government!!!! And I don’t care if they are democrats or republicans because they are the 2 heads of the same snake!!!!!

Reply
24
Chris P. Bacon
3d ago

Keep giving everything out for free.....no worries though, the hard working white middle class taxpayers will take care of it.

Reply
17
EMonet3
3d ago

So, what percentage of native would one need be? Just keep spending our taxes, no problem !!

Reply(2)
25
Related
WHYY

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Shapiro, Mastriano stand on raising it

Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Centre Daily

Counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Fairfield Sun Times

Pennsylvania’s Suburbs Are Not OK

For families living in Pennsylvania’s suburbs, things are not OK. The prosperity enjoyed by suburbanites is in peril, and they know it. Soccer field small talk has moved beyond gas prices. Polite conversation has moved into something more urgent: survival. Two recent studies help explain why suburbanites feel they...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania bill would create wrongful conviction compensation guidelines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Bipartisan legislation has been proposed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives that would create guidelines for wrongful conviction compensation. HB 2794, sponsored by Rep. Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon), would “implement a streamlined process for individuals to seek compensation when they have been incarcerated as a result of a wrongful conviction.” A memo released […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rabb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Peoples#Bills#Legislature#Politics Legislative#Racism#Politics State#Linus College#Republican#Democrat#Commonwealth#Non Native American
FOX 43

Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges among the most deteriorated in the United States, according to a new report

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A report released Wednesday by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, found that Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges are among some of the most deteriorated in the country. The report, "Rural Connections: Examining the Safety, Connectivity, Condition and Funding Needs of America’s Rural Roads & Bridges,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

After ACLU complaint, Central Bucks still considers banning Pride flags

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Central Bucks school board is moving forward with a policy that will censor Pride flags and other classroom decor relating to gender identity and sexual orientation, despite outcry from students, parents, and community members, and a federal complaint by the ACLU.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
chestercounty.com

Editorial: The degree of their necessity

At the corner of Chandler Mill and Kaolin roads in Kennett Square, there is a triangle-shaped island where four political signs made from corrugated plastic sprout from the ground like advertorial roses deep in bloom. Now there are three. The very tangible connection between them is that they all promote...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Pocono Update

An Additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians Are Eligible To Receive SNAP Benefits

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is becoming available to more Pennsylvanians who need the program’s aid. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As of October 1st, the income threshold to be applicable for SNAP was increased to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPIG). The increase is estimated to allow another 420,000 Pennsylvania residents to receive SNAP benefits.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy