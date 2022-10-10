Read full article on original website
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Patrice Bergeron Delivers Message To Bruins After Season-Opening Win
Patrice Bergeron delivered on and off the ice Wednesday night as the Boston Bruins started their 2022-23 season with a bang. The captain scored Boston’s first goal of the new campaign — a power-play tally assisted by David Pastrnak and David Krejci in the first period — and set the tempo as the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Capital One Arena.
If This Report Is True, How Should Patriots Proceed With Mac Jones?
Mac Jones reportedly has a “decent chance” of playing for the Patriots this Sunday in Cleveland. That very much is up for debate, especially when you factor in what ESPN’s Mike Reiss said about Jones during a Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.
Red Sox Claim Twins Catcher Off Waivers, DFA Veteran Outfielder
The 2022 Major League Baseball has not concluded just yet, but the Boston Red Sox have already started making moves for 2023. The Red Sox claimed Minnesota Twins catcher Caleb Hamilton off waivers, and it designated outfielder Abraham Almonte for assignment, per the team’s transaction log. Hamilton, 27, made...
Patriots Players Reveal What Makes Bill Belichick Great Coach
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick has been a successful coach in the NFL for over two decades. Sunday’s Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions not only marked Belichick’s 400th with the New England Patriots, it also marked his 323rd win, which puts him one behind George Halas to tie for second place for all-time wins.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Arbitration projections hint at Red Sox' offseason plans
MLB Trade Rumors just released its invaluable arbitration projections, which means we now have a better understanding of how the Red Sox might attack the offseason. From a high -- but not as high as we thought -- of $16.9 million for Rafael Devers, to a low of $900,000 for recently acquired infielder Yu Chang and outfielder Abraham Almonte, the Red Sox have 11 players due raises in arbitration.
Patriots Release Veteran Receiver In Surprising Roster Move
When the Patriots activated Tyquan Thornton off injured reserve last week, the writing was on the wall for New England’s receiving corps. With six wideouts on 53-man rosters and the Patriots historically rostering only five, someone had to go. Well, now we know the odd man out: Lil’Jordan Humphrey....
How Little-Known Patriots Staffer Has Helped Rookie Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrown into the fire for his first NFL game action. But he hasn’t been alone in his development, leaning on one team staffer that has drawn high praise around the building. In just under two full games...
NBC Sports
Report: Poole thought Draymond suspension wasn't necessary
It appears that Jordan Poole took the high road after his altercation in practice with Draymond Green last week. On Wednesday's edition of "NBA Today," NBA reporter Marc Spears clarified how Poole and the rest of his teammates felt about Draymond Green following the altercation. "Poole and Draymond spoke in...
NBC Sports
How Draymond spent time away from Warriors after JP altercation
To say it has been an eventful week for Draymond Green would be an understatement. Speaking with reporters Thursday for the first time since he announced he would be taking time away from the team, Green explained how he felt and what he did over the past few days. "It...
NBC Sports
Melton's instincts have long stood out, and Sixers learning he's more than that
After a preseason Sixers debut in which he seemed to pop up on every first-quarter play — deflections, steals, troublesome contests — the 24-year-old tried to capture the gist of his game. “I think a good part of it is instincts — just knowing the plays, what’s going...
NBC Sports
How Warriors will approach Klay’s workload this season
The Warriors are taking a cautious approach with Klay Thompson, who will be playing his first full NBA season since returning from ACL and Achilles tendon injuries in January. As a result, coach Steve Kerr wants to ease the 32-year-old into his minutes rather than throwing the Warriors star right into the fire ahead of opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at Chase Center.
NBC Sports
Giants place D.J. Davidson on injured reserve
Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson tore an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee on Sunday in London. He is out for the season. The Giants placed Davidson on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. Davidson, a fifth-round selection out of Arizona State, played 43 defensive snaps in the defensive...
NBC Sports
Watch Klay, Rocco's 'invigorating' boat ride to practice
If you’re commuting to San Francisco from anywhere else in the Bay Area, you understand the struggle. But even NBA champions have to get creative with their means of transportation, something Warriors star Klay Thompson is all too good at. From boating across the Bay to biking into playoff...
There’s more to Patriots practice squad OL Sebastian Gutierrez than viral pizza story
FOXBOROUGH — A well-intentioned Facebook post, a local North Dakota news story, and a viral response had the headlines across the United States within a matter of hours. ”Patriots sign pizza shop employee Sebastian Gutierrez for offensive line”. Yes, Gutierrez had picked up some shifts at Uncle Maddio’s Pizza...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Verdugo needs to make a leap before he's pushed out the door
One season. That's all Alex Verdugo realistically has left to prove he's anything more than exceedingly average. The centerpiece of the Mookie Betts trade has occasionally tantalized with his ability to put the ball in play and use the whole field like a left-handed D.J. LeMahieu, but mostly he's just sort of there: an average hitter with average power who runs into too many outs and should play better defense.
