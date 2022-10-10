Read full article on original website
Look: Golf World Reacts To Monday's Tiger Woods News
After returning to the course in 2022 following his serious car wreck, Tiger Woods continues to prepare to compete on the PGA Tour in 2023. Woods was at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in California on Monday getting in some work, and he apparently impressed Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee. "Tiger...
Golf Digest
Cameron Smith settles into life on LIV, but one ‘heartbreaking’ concern remains
After a roller coaster few months, Cameron Smith can almost see the finish line of a wild 2022. The reigning Open champion and World No. 2 has waded through the expected backlash of leaving the PGA Tour at the height of his game for LIV Golf, where he’s already claimed one tournament title. With two LIV Invitational events remaining, including this week’s stop in Saudi Arabia, an extended break in his native Australia is longingly in sight.
Golf.com
2022 Zozo Championship: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming
The PGA Tour heads across the Pacific Ocean this week for the 2022 Zozo Championship in Japan. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. Last year, the Zozo Championship returned to Japan for the first time in two years after the tournament was temporarily moved to the United States due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And the fans who showed up in person for the tournament’s grand return to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club were treated to a triumphant victory by Japan’s own Hideki Matsuyama.
Golf Digest
Jack Nicklaus concerned PGA Tour has turned into 'two tiers'
Jack Nicklaus voiced concerns with the PGA Tour’s new schedule, worried recent changes could create two tours within the tour. Speaking to the Associated Press, Nicklaus said commissioner Jay Monahan has some work ahead to make the upcoming adjustments—specifically the elevation of a handful of tournaments—fit into the tour’s delicate tapestry.
Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson among big names at Saudi-backed Aramco event at Trump Ferry Point
The stars will be out in New York this week as the Aramco Team Series heads to Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point. Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson headline the Ladies European Tour event on U.S. soil. The LPGA does not have a tournament this week and heads next to South Korea.
Golf World Reacts To The Big Augusta National News
Offering the first sneak peek of its upcoming PGA Tour title, EA Sports shared a teaser trailer on Tuesday revealing a first look at its exclusive Masters gameplay at Augusta National. The upcoming game is expected to drop Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Giving gamers,...
Golf Digest
Xander bests Hideki, Brendan Steele hits nothing but cup and Rickie Fowler bounces back from Vegas fizzle
It was an inspired, if somewhat obvious pairing on Thursday for the first round of the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan. Hideki Matsuyama, the national hero, Masters winner and defending Zozo champion, was put together with Xander Schauffele, who may be the country’s second-favorite golfer, given his family’s Japanese ties and his gold-medal triumph in the 2021 Japan Olympics. The third man in the grouping, the humorously hot-tempered Tyrrell Hatton, doesn’t exactly personify Switzerland as the middleman. But he’s as fun to watch as anybody and entertained at one point by coming back from making an 8 with four straight birdies.
Harrison Frazar regains his confidence, says goodbye to Monday qualifiers — for now
Harrison Frazar has always been the lesser-known of two University of Texas roommates who were among the powerhouse Longhorn teams that won seven Southwest Conference titles in a row under coach Jimmy Clayton from 1989-1995. Justin Leonard was the four-time conference tournament medalist and the 1994 NCAA individual champion who went on to win the 1997 British Open and the 1998 Players Championship, among 12 PGA Tour titles. ...
Golf.com
Next year’s Open Championship host isn’t afraid to make drastic changes
The first day I laid eyes on Royal Liverpool, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was doing something wrong. It was a Sunday afternoon and I was there just to see the property, no swings attached. A bit disoriented (and at the behest of a flustered Uber driver) I entered the abnormal way, between the 7th and 8th holes, actually about three-quarters of a mile from the clubhouse. I worked my way in that direction, past a public path that leads to the beach. “STOP,” a sign read. “Beware of golf balls from right & left.”
FOX Sports
PGA Tour returns to Japan, LIV Golf heads to Saudi Arabia
Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC. Yardage: 7,041. Par: 70. Prize money: $11 million. Winner's share: $1,980,000. Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Max Homa.
thecomeback.com
Golf world reacts to Dustin Johnson’s LIV Golf earnings
Former PGA Tour star Dustin Johnson received a ton of criticism for jumping ship to LIV Golf, but it appears that it was certainly the correct financial move for him and his family. Johnson was able to clinch the inaugural LIV Golf Individual Championship on Sunday, which netted him $18...
2022 Zozo Championship Predictions: Winners, Sleepers, Busts, and Holes to Watch at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
Breaking down the 2022 Zozo Championship with our golf experts Luke Norris and Jack Dougherty. The post 2022 Zozo Championship Predictions: Winners, Sleepers, Busts, and Holes to Watch at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Channel
LPGA announces return of International Crown, set for May '23 at TPC Harding Park
Next year, the International Crown will return to the LPGA calendar for the first time since 2018. With Hanwha Lifeplus as the new sponsor, the biennial event will be held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, on May 4-7. It will be the first elite women's competition held at the famed course, which hosted the 2020 PGA Championship.
KTVZ
Steele takes 1-shot lead at PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship
INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Brendan Steele finished with four consecutive birdies and shot a 6-under 64 to take the first-round lead in the Zozo Championship. The tournament is the only PGA Tour event in Japan and has a purse of $11 million. There are no COVID-19 crowd-limit restrictions in place this year. Adam Schenk was a shot back after a 65 on a rainy day on the outskirts of Tokyo. Sam Ryder, Matthew NeSmith, and Keegan Bradley were two strokes behind.
