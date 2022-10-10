ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Earn a CDL in 4 weeks, for free, at Chemeketa Community College in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon is offering a free, four-week training program to help people earn a commercial drivers license (CDL). "This training is a 160 hours, it's four weeks long, and you can come out of it with a job that's paying you $60,000-plus dollars a year," said Paul Davis, the college's dean for career and technical education.
SALEM, OR
Volunteers needed for Portland's 'No Ivy Day'

PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we head to Marquam Nature Park in Southwest Portland with Portland Parks & Recreation. Volunteers are needed to take out pesky ivy across the city during "No Ivy Day." On the quiet Marquam Trail, Mary Verrilli is on the...
PORTLAND, OR
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 14-16

PORTLAND, Ore. — The weather forecast this weekend is looking eighty-fine, but hopefully this is the last weekend of warm weather in Portland. Nonetheless fall events shall continue — you've got a snack fest, the Portland Film Festival, the Giant Pumpkin Regatta and even a haunted house on deck for this weekend. What will be your pick?
PORTLAND, OR
The Portlandia statue arrived in downtown Portland 37 years ago

PORTLAND, Ore. — Sitting three stories high on the Portland Building along Southwest 5th Avenue in downtown Portland is the well-known, but non-commercialized statue known as the Portlandia statue. It's a piece of art so big that it had to be shipped coast to coast in pieces when it...
PORTLAND, OR
Indigenous community celebrates land gift for tiny home village

PORTLAND, Ore. — Community members celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day at a Northeast Portland property, soon to be gifted to the Indigenous community. The former Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst at 909 Northeast 33rd Avenue will be the future home of Barbie’s Village. It will include six to ten tiny homes to be built on the parking lot. Children and family programs will also be located in the former church building. All will be aimed at housing and helping Indigenous parents and children. The effort is a collaboration between Future Generations Collaborative, The Presbyterian Church, Great Spirit Church and others.
PORTLAND, OR
Electric school buses hit the road in Oregon as part of plan to fight climate change

SALEM, Ore. — There’s one thing you won’t notice when Peter Regelous fires up school bus no. 427 in Salem: any noise at all. The bus is one of 18 electric school buses partially funded by grants from Portland General Electric over the last three years. Regelous, a school bus driver for the Salem/Keizer School District for the last 14 years, said the new bus has some clear advantages to its traditional gas counterparts.
SALEM, OR
Portland nonprofit Feed the Mass struggling to keep up with increased need amid inflation costs

PORTLAND, Ore. — Increasing food prices are having a huge impact on Portland area nonprofits that work to provide food for people in need. Crews at Feed the Mass, located in Portland's Old Town, make up to 1,000 meals a week and can feed around 700 people each week. The price of the ready-to-go meals have increased from $5 to $8 in the last year because of inflation.
PORTLAND, OR
Fitness studio in Portland suspends operations because customers aren't coming back

PORTLAND, Ore. — For Sadie Lincoln, keeping her Pearl District fitness studio open would be a stretch. Barre3, the Portland-based brand where Lincoln is chief executive, informed clients by email that the studio, located at 1000 Northwest Marshall Street, would pause operations starting Oct. 7. Lincoln, who owns the Pearl location, will await a resurgence of foot traffic and for her landlord to cut her a break on rent before she resumes teaching at the flagship location.
PORTLAND, OR
