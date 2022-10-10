PORTLAND, Ore. — Community members celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day at a Northeast Portland property, soon to be gifted to the Indigenous community. The former Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst at 909 Northeast 33rd Avenue will be the future home of Barbie’s Village. It will include six to ten tiny homes to be built on the parking lot. Children and family programs will also be located in the former church building. All will be aimed at housing and helping Indigenous parents and children. The effort is a collaboration between Future Generations Collaborative, The Presbyterian Church, Great Spirit Church and others.

