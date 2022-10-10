Read full article on original website
City of Portland responds to homeless sidewalk camping ADA lawsuit
Early last month, a group of Portlanders with mobility disabilities filed a lawsuit against the city. The city has since responded.
Earn a CDL in 4 weeks, for free, at Chemeketa Community College in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon is offering a free, four-week training program to help people earn a commercial drivers license (CDL). "This training is a 160 hours, it's four weeks long, and you can come out of it with a job that's paying you $60,000-plus dollars a year," said Paul Davis, the college's dean for career and technical education.
Apple farm in Hood River County making ends meet after unpredictable spring
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we head to Draper Girls Country Farm in Hood River County to survey the 'u-pick' situation as the season nears its close. Highway 35, also known as Hood River County’s Fruit Loop might be the road less...
Volunteers needed for Portland's 'No Ivy Day'
PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we head to Marquam Nature Park in Southwest Portland with Portland Parks & Recreation. Volunteers are needed to take out pesky ivy across the city during "No Ivy Day." On the quiet Marquam Trail, Mary Verrilli is on the...
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 14-16
PORTLAND, Ore. — The weather forecast this weekend is looking eighty-fine, but hopefully this is the last weekend of warm weather in Portland. Nonetheless fall events shall continue — you've got a snack fest, the Portland Film Festival, the Giant Pumpkin Regatta and even a haunted house on deck for this weekend. What will be your pick?
The Portlandia statue arrived in downtown Portland 37 years ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sitting three stories high on the Portland Building along Southwest 5th Avenue in downtown Portland is the well-known, but non-commercialized statue known as the Portlandia statue. It's a piece of art so big that it had to be shipped coast to coast in pieces when it...
Chemeketa Community College offers free program for truck driving
Pandemic-related retirements and supply chain bottlenecks have led to a high demand for truck drivers. Chemeketa Community College helps people get their license.
Indigenous community celebrates land gift for tiny home village
PORTLAND, Ore. — Community members celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day at a Northeast Portland property, soon to be gifted to the Indigenous community. The former Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst at 909 Northeast 33rd Avenue will be the future home of Barbie’s Village. It will include six to ten tiny homes to be built on the parking lot. Children and family programs will also be located in the former church building. All will be aimed at housing and helping Indigenous parents and children. The effort is a collaboration between Future Generations Collaborative, The Presbyterian Church, Great Spirit Church and others.
Potential Safe Stay Village in downtown Vancouver
These communities are managed by various nonprofit organizations. Another site is being considered downtown in a big block on West 11th street.
President Biden in Portland: His plans and the traffic impacts expected this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden is stopping in Portland this weekend as part of a three-state West tour ahead of the midterm elections next month. The president stopped in Colorado and California before he arrives in Oregon Friday to attend a couple events and give a speech in Portland, according to a release from the White House.
Electric school buses hit the road in Oregon as part of plan to fight climate change
SALEM, Ore. — There’s one thing you won’t notice when Peter Regelous fires up school bus no. 427 in Salem: any noise at all. The bus is one of 18 electric school buses partially funded by grants from Portland General Electric over the last three years. Regelous, a school bus driver for the Salem/Keizer School District for the last 14 years, said the new bus has some clear advantages to its traditional gas counterparts.
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
Oregon's first Latino-owned brewery gets ready to open second location
SALEM, Ore. — The recipe for success at Xicha Brewing in West Salem is simple. Chef and co-owner Ricardo Antunez said it's all in what they bring to the table. "Kind of bringing a little flavor to the whole scene," he said. "We just wanted to make beers that were culturally diverse."
Portland nonprofit Feed the Mass struggling to keep up with increased need amid inflation costs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Increasing food prices are having a huge impact on Portland area nonprofits that work to provide food for people in need. Crews at Feed the Mass, located in Portland's Old Town, make up to 1,000 meals a week and can feed around 700 people each week. The price of the ready-to-go meals have increased from $5 to $8 in the last year because of inflation.
Portland cyclists demands safety improvements to Southeast Powell Boulevard
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cycling advocates in Portland are demanding more safety infrastructure at Southeast Powell and 26th Avenue after 50-year-old Sarah Pliner was hit and killed riding her bike by a semi-truck on Oct. 4. “We really feel like Sarah's death has highlighted how if we had safety measures...
Oregon baby is second patient to undergo landmark fetal surgery for spina bifida
DAMASCUS, Ore. — An Oregon baby became the second person in the world to undergo a ground breaking surgery after he was diagnosed with spina bifida while still in the womb. Tobi Maginnis, now 8 months old, was born happy and healthy thanks to the procedure by a team of doctors at the University of California, Davis.
Nakia Creek fire in Clark County 'human caused'
The fire is burning near Larch Mountain, outside of Washougal. About 110 homes near the fire are under Level 1 "Be Ready" and Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation orders.
‘Can be completely life-altering': OHSU doctors talk prevention amid increasing rates of falls among older adults
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dangerous falls among older adults are on the rise. It is one of the biggest causes of traumatic injuries treated and Oregon Health & Science University. It usually involves people toppling over on level ground. These falls, known as ground-level falls, can be life-altering or deadly,...
Fitness studio in Portland suspends operations because customers aren't coming back
PORTLAND, Ore. — For Sadie Lincoln, keeping her Pearl District fitness studio open would be a stretch. Barre3, the Portland-based brand where Lincoln is chief executive, informed clients by email that the studio, located at 1000 Northwest Marshall Street, would pause operations starting Oct. 7. Lincoln, who owns the Pearl location, will await a resurgence of foot traffic and for her landlord to cut her a break on rent before she resumes teaching at the flagship location.
'I will be homeless': Dozens of North Portland low-income tenants protest nearly 50% rent increase
PORTLAND, Ore — Dozens of low-income tenants and supporters filled the sidewalk outside Prescott apartments in North Portland on Monday morning to protest a recent rent increase of nearly 50%, asking the management company to reduce it to 5%. "My rent is almost doubling," said Kelsey Schreiner. She has...
