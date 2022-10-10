Let’s look at the latest Jacob deGrom rumors. Which three teams are the biggest threat to steal the pitcher away from the New York Mets in free agency?. The Jacob deGrom rumors will heat up soon enough. The New York Mets starter and two-time Cy Young Award winner is likely to opt-out of the final year of his contract and enter the free-agent market. Once he does so, deGrom will be as sought-after, if not more so, than Max Scherzer was last offseason.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO