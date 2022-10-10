Read full article on original website
Student loan forgiveness application preview hits Twitter: What it looks like
Student loan borrowers got a glimpse of the debt forgiveness application via Twitter alerts from the White House. The application, which is expected to be released in October, is still not live at the U.S. Department of Education website. Borrowers, though, are getting more clues as to what they'll need to do once the application is out.
Student loan forgiveness: AOC offers tip for parent borrowers
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) this week took to Instagram Live and Twitter to explain how parent borrowers benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness. Not only are student loans parents took out for their own college eligible for forgiveness, she pointed out, but also ParentPlus loans they took...
Here’s why inflation isn’t slowing
Inflation accelerated again in September, defying the expectations of economists and lingering at the highest levels in decades. Despite rapid rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, an unraveling global economy and slowing U.S. growth, prices have kept rising at rapid rates. Prices rose 0.4 percent in September, according to consumer...
Marco Rubio Calls for $33 Billion from the Federal Government to Help Florida Recover From Hurricane Ian
This week, from his perch on the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., called for $33 billion to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian. “Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida as a Category 4 major hurricane on September 28, 2022, resulting in catastrophic damage along its path through Florida. The state, its residents, and local governments are in need of immediate assistance to begin the long road to recovery,” Rubio’s office noted.
