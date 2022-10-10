ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

crimevoice.com

Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting Outside Fresno Motorcycle Club

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting outside a Fresno motorcycle club that killed one man and wounded two others. Police had responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club clubhouse on Saturday, October 2, to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers found a 41-year-old man at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and had him quickly transported to a local medical center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
FRESNO, CA
news3lv.com

19-year-old suspect in Henderson police shooting identified, as well as officers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police have released the booking photo for a 19-year-old suspect accused of pointing a rifle at officers this week, prompting them to open fire. Mark Ellsworth, 19, was taken into custody after police responded to a 911 call from his mother that he was having a mental breakdown and cut his bed apart with an axe, according to an arrest report.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Bodycam footage, 911 calls released of North Las Vegas police officer shooting, killing suspect in Michael Myers mask

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police provided an update Thursday on an officer-involved shooting on Monday, Oct. 10 in which an officer shot and killed a man who police said was wearing a Michael Myers-style mask, threatening people, and pointing a gun at them. Captain Adam Hyde said that police responded to reports of […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
#Police#Marijuana#Murder#Violent Crime#Angus Street
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare police investigating rumors of school shooting

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department says the Tulare Joint Union High School District received information regarding multiple social media posts involving possible threats of a school shooting at Mission Oak High School. Detectives say they investigated the social media posts and located the origin of the threat.  Investigators say the original message […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Medallions from Visalia Cemetery recovered, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department say they recovered stolen medallions taken from the Visalia Cemetery. On Aug. 7 police say there was a theft that occurred at the Cemetery. During this theft, police say an unknown person removed Military Medallions from multiple mausoleum niches. Police say on Oct. 5 they contacted 37-year-old […]
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Merced Man Who Blew up Two Rentals With Homemade Bombs Pleads Guilty

Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, of Merced, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making destructive devices and maliciously destroying two rental properties in Merced with explosives, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release. According to court documents, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had...
MERCED, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injured Patient Life Flighted Out After Traffic Accident Near Fresno

Two-Vehicle Collision at Dunlap Road Intersection Causes Serious Injury. A traffic accident at Kings Canyon Joint Unified caused serious injuries after two vehicles collided on October 11. The crash occurred at Dunlap and Hopewell roads around 3:09 p.m. After California Highway Patrol (CHP) as well as emergency responders arrived at the accident scene, the roadway was shut down to allow a Life Flight plane to land and pick up the patient for transport to a hospital.
FRESNO, CA

