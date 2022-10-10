Read full article on original website
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Potential school shooting prevented in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tranquility High School student was arrested on Thursday under the suspicion of attempting to shoot up his school, according to the Fresno County Sherriff’s Office. Deputies say on Wednesday, social media posts from the teen that claimed he was going to shoot up the school raised concern among community members. […]
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting Outside Fresno Motorcycle Club
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting outside a Fresno motorcycle club that killed one man and wounded two others. Police had responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club clubhouse on Saturday, October 2, to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers found a 41-year-old man at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and had him quickly transported to a local medical center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
news3lv.com
19-year-old suspect in Henderson police shooting identified, as well as officers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police have released the booking photo for a 19-year-old suspect accused of pointing a rifle at officers this week, prompting them to open fire. Mark Ellsworth, 19, was taken into custody after police responded to a 911 call from his mother that he was having a mental breakdown and cut his bed apart with an axe, according to an arrest report.
Bodycam footage, 911 calls released of North Las Vegas police officer shooting, killing suspect in Michael Myers mask
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police provided an update Thursday on an officer-involved shooting on Monday, Oct. 10 in which an officer shot and killed a man who police said was wearing a Michael Myers-style mask, threatening people, and pointing a gun at them. Captain Adam Hyde said that police responded to reports of […]
Good Samaritan stops attempted kidnapping in Reedley, police say
Investigators say just before a teenage girl was walking home from the bus stop when a white van approached her from behind. A good Samaritan intervened and pulled the teen away.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Force investigation ongoing after video shows officer repeatedly punch stabbing suspect
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said it continues to investigate an officer’s use of force after a video showed the officer punching a female stabbing suspect. In the video, which was shared with FOX5, after that strike, an LVMPD officer is seen then repeatedly punching...
Las Vegas man arrested for trying to stab woman, before kidnapping her, and 3 children
Mesquite police took 34-year-old Justin Carter into custody just after midnight on Monday, October 10. He is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center on a $500,000 bail.
Merced Kidnapping: Suspect Jesus Salgado pleads not guilty; family funeral being held Saturday
On Thursday, accused murderer Jesus Salgado plead not guilty to all his charges. Relatives also announced 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh will be laid to rest on Saturday in Turlock.
Tulare police investigating rumors of school shooting
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department says the Tulare Joint Union High School District received information regarding multiple social media posts involving possible threats of a school shooting at Mission Oak High School. Detectives say they investigated the social media posts and located the origin of the threat. Investigators say the original message […]
8newsnow.com
Man accused of threatening mass shooting at North Las Vegas high school using former classmate's name
A Las Vegas man is accused of using a high school acquaintance’s name in an online threat about a mass shooting at a Clark County School District high school, police wrote in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. Man accused of threatening mass shooting at North …. A...
Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
Medallions from Visalia Cemetery recovered, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department say they recovered stolen medallions taken from the Visalia Cemetery. On Aug. 7 police say there was a theft that occurred at the Cemetery. During this theft, police say an unknown person removed Military Medallions from multiple mausoleum niches. Police say on Oct. 5 they contacted 37-year-old […]
Police: Kidnapped woman, children rescued after 911 call from moving car
A woman and three children kidnapped from Las Vegas were rescued in Mesquite after she called 911 from a moving car, Mesquite police say.
8newsnow.com
Event discusses community, police safety after Las Vegas Metro officer killed in line of duty
After a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was killed in the line of duty Thursday morning, Henderson police officers gathered with dozens Thursday night to discuss community safety. Event discusses community, police safety after Las …. After a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was killed in the line of duty...
GV Wire
Merced Man Who Blew up Two Rentals With Homemade Bombs Pleads Guilty
Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, of Merced, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making destructive devices and maliciously destroying two rental properties in Merced with explosives, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release. According to court documents, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had...
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of attempted homicide, battery
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help identifying a Spring Valley attempted homicide suspect. The attempted homicide and battery with a deadly weapon happened on Sept. 27 around 3:22 p.m. in the 5400 block of Spring Mountain Road near Lindell Road. Police ask that anyone who recognizes the person call […]
KTNV
Las Vegas police officer taken to hospital for precaution as they chased fleeing suspect
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that an officer was transported to the hospital as they were chasing a suspect with a stolen vehicle. The officer was taken to the hospital only as a precaution according to police. On Tuesday afternoon, LVMPD patrol units...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD turns to Facebook to find suspect in shooting near Las Vegas high school
The Henderson Police Department is investigating after officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Las Vegas moving companies seeing decline in appointments due to high interest rates. Updated: 9 hours ago. A worker at a Las Vegas moving company says high interest rates are having a negative impact on...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injured Patient Life Flighted Out After Traffic Accident Near Fresno
Two-Vehicle Collision at Dunlap Road Intersection Causes Serious Injury. A traffic accident at Kings Canyon Joint Unified caused serious injuries after two vehicles collided on October 11. The crash occurred at Dunlap and Hopewell roads around 3:09 p.m. After California Highway Patrol (CHP) as well as emergency responders arrived at the accident scene, the roadway was shut down to allow a Life Flight plane to land and pick up the patient for transport to a hospital.
OIS in North Las Vegas ends with man dead
A man was shot and killed by North Las Vegas Police on Monday after they were called to the scene of a man with a gun. Callers to 911 said that a man wearing a Michael Myers Halloween mask was walking around pointing a gun at people.
