BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested last Friday. The decision was made after hours in an executive session, during the Baldwinsville Board of Education special meeting on Monday, October 10. The board and Baldwinsville Police Department will continue their investigation and deputy superintendent […]

BALDWINSVILLE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO