FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police report details Baldwinsville superintendent’s arrest on school property
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson failed field sobriety tests conducted on school property and was arrested in the parking lot of the district offices, the official arrest report obtained by NewsChannel 9 reveals. For the first time, the 10-page document reveals where Thomson was when he...
Update: Baldwinsville school board cancels special meeting after superintendent charged with DWI
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville Board of Education has canceled a second special meeting which they announced earlier today would take place Thursday. No reason was given for the change. Jason D. Thomson, 48, was placed on paid administrative leave after Monday night’s four-hour board executive session. Thomson,...
Baldwinsville super told officers he was drinking before football game, police report says
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville superintendent charged with drunk driving told police that he had a drink at home before he attended the homecoming football game, according to a police report. On Friday, Jason D. Thomson, 48, was charged with a DWI after some students reported he smelled like...
Baldwinsville school board puts superintendent on leave after DWI arrest
Baldwinsville’s superintendent of schools is now on administrative leave, the school board announced following a special meeting Tuesday. Officials called the unplanned session following Superintendent Jason Thomson's recent arrest for driving under the influence. School board officials said in a statement they’re still investigating the incident and won't be...
Baldwinsville superintendent put on administrative leave
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested last Friday. The decision was made after hours in an executive session, during the Baldwinsville Board of Education special meeting on Monday, October 10. The board and Baldwinsville Police Department will continue their investigation and deputy superintendent […]
OCSD officials inform community of ‘non-credible threat’ at high school
OSWEGO — In a letter from Oswego City School District officials to community members Tuesday, an individual was arrested after a non-credible threat was posted on social media. Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin said to OCSD community members that there was “information circulating on social...
Cortland County man arrested for welfare fraud
A Town of Willet man was arrested yesterday after an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services determined that he had committed welfare fraud.
‘Crowd Surfing' NY Superintendent Put on Leave Amid DWI Investigation
The New York school district superintendent arrested on a DWI charge after being spotted crowd surfing in the stands during a Friday night football game has been put on administrative leave, the board said following a hearing Monday. In a statement, the Baldwinsville Board of Education said it shared concerns...
UPD trying to ID suspect in criminal investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing criminal investigation of an incident that occurred in lower East Utica on Sunday, October 9th. If you know the identity of the individual shown here, please contact the Utica Police Department’s...
On the Lookout: Man stole car in Syracuse
TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
Exclusive: Madison Co. judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence
Madison County judge candidate Brad Moses is no longer disputing a toxicology report that deputies say shows he overdosed on fentanyl at his lake house in July. Moses, 44, now says he has no memory of what happened that night because he drank too much alcohol to remember.
Police: Ithaca man punched, choked victim in assault
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man faces charges after a domestic altercation. Police say 22-year-old Joshua Payne punched, choked, and burnt the hair of an unnamed victim. The alleged attack happened around 11:15 PM last night at the Ithaca Arthaus. Authorities say Payne fled the scene but was...
15-year-old stabbed in face, arm and back near Westcott, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 15-year-old was hospitalized after being stabbed in the face, arm and back near the Westcott neighborhood Tuesday, police said. Police arrived on the 400 block of Westcott Street at 9:57 p.m. and found the boy, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police.
UPD charged woman with Criminal Weapon Possession after traffic stop
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a woman has been charged with Criminal Weapon Possession after a traffic stop in Utica on October 11th. Around 7:50 pm on Tuesday, a patrol officer pulled over a vehicle in the Mohawk Street Plaza. As he approached the...
House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
CNY man charged with stabbing to death his in-laws 33 years ago makes 1st court appearance
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York man charged Thursday with killing his in-laws 33 years ago in Vermont made his first court appearance in Syracuse Thursday night. Michael Anthony Louise, 79, was brought into court in a wheelchair for his brief arraignment before Town Justice Trent Amond in centralized arraignment court. The judge ordered him held until his next appearance Friday morning in Onondaga County Court.
Adams man arrested for faking son’s death for money
Investigators found that Steven's son was not sick or dead and he made up the story to get money and sympathy.
Man shot in face on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the face Wednesday on the city’s Near Westside, police said. The 28-year-old man walked into a store around 7:24 p.m. in the 100 block of Davis Street saying he was shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The man...
Ithaca man charged with assault, burning someone’s hair
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man facing burglary charges has been arrested for allegedly beating, choking and burning the hair of another person, according to Ithaca Police. Joshua Payne, 22, was arrested by IPD on October 11 after officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Cherry St. around […]
NY Superintendent Busted for DWI After ‘Crowd Surfing' in Student Bleachers: Cops
The superintendent of a central New York school district was arrested on a DWI charge Friday after multiple students saw him "crowd surfing" in the bleachers during a football game -- and told staff they thought he was drunk, authorities say. Jason Thomson, superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District in...
