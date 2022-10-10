ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

waer.org

Baldwinsville school board puts superintendent on leave after DWI arrest

Baldwinsville’s superintendent of schools is now on administrative leave, the school board announced following a special meeting Tuesday. Officials called the unplanned session following Superintendent Jason Thomson's recent arrest for driving under the influence. School board officials said in a statement they’re still investigating the incident and won't be...
Education
City
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Baldwinsville superintendent put on administrative leave

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested last Friday. The decision was made after hours in an executive session, during the Baldwinsville Board of Education special meeting on Monday, October 10. The board and Baldwinsville Police Department will continue their investigation and deputy superintendent […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com

OCSD officials inform community of ‘non-credible threat’ at high school

OSWEGO — In a letter from Oswego City School District officials to community members Tuesday, an individual was arrested after a non-credible threat was posted on social media. Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin said to OCSD community members that there was “information circulating on social...
Person
Jason Thomson
cnyhomepage.com

UPD trying to ID suspect in criminal investigation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing criminal investigation of an incident that occurred in lower East Utica on Sunday, October 9th. If you know the identity of the individual shown here, please contact the Utica Police Department’s...
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Man stole car in Syracuse

TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
whcuradio.com

Police: Ithaca man punched, choked victim in assault

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man faces charges after a domestic altercation. Police say 22-year-old Joshua Payne punched, choked, and burnt the hair of an unnamed victim. The alleged attack happened around 11:15 PM last night at the Ithaca Arthaus. Authorities say Payne fled the scene but was...
#Alcohol#Police#Crowd Surfing
cnyhomepage.com

UPD charged woman with Criminal Weapon Possession after traffic stop

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a woman has been charged with Criminal Weapon Possession after a traffic stop in Utica on October 11th. Around 7:50 pm on Tuesday, a patrol officer pulled over a vehicle in the Mohawk Street Plaza. As he approached the...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
Syracuse.com

CNY man charged with stabbing to death his in-laws 33 years ago makes 1st court appearance

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York man charged Thursday with killing his in-laws 33 years ago in Vermont made his first court appearance in Syracuse Thursday night. Michael Anthony Louise, 79, was brought into court in a wheelchair for his brief arraignment before Town Justice Trent Amond in centralized arraignment court. The judge ordered him held until his next appearance Friday morning in Onondaga County Court.
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man charged with assault, burning someone’s hair

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man facing burglary charges has been arrested for allegedly beating, choking and burning the hair of another person, according to Ithaca Police. Joshua Payne, 22, was arrested by IPD on October 11 after officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Cherry St. around […]
