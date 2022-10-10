ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

What You Need To Know Today: Racist Remarks from Council President Nury Martinez, Criminal Justice Laws, The New K Line

By Aaricka Washington
Laist.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laist.com

LA City Controller

The controller’s job is all about reviewing the way the city spends money. At the heart of that is uncovering the mishandling of public funds and putting City Hall on blast for it. The city controller oversees about 160 employees — a relatively small number compared to, for example,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
State
California State
City
Inglewood, CA
City
Mission Viejo, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Laist.com

LA County Board of Supervisors

What does the L.A. County Board of Supervisors do?. The L.A. County supervisors are some of the most powerful local government officials in the country. The five board members oversee a county of about 10 million residents, a number that exceeds the population of most U.S. states. The supervisors also hire the powerful county chief executive.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Laist.com

LA City Council

Those who follow city government closely say Los Angeles’ City Council is the most powerful city council in the United States. At just 15 members, each person elected to serve represents about 260,000 residents within a specific geographic area. How does that stack up against other big cities? Well,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

How Do I Vote By Mail?

Have you made a plan to vote in the November general election yet? Millions of vote-by-mail ballots are going to homes across the state. We’re still voting during a pandemic, so voting by mail is definitely encouraged and, just as in the June primary, every registered voter in California should automatically receive a vote-by-mail ballot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Mike Bonin
Laist.com

LA Measure LH

Measure LH asks voters in the city of Los Angeles to approve the development of up to 5,000 additional low-income housing units in each of L.A.’s 15 city council districts. Official title on the ballot: Authorization for additional low-income housing. You are being asked:. Do you approve a measure...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

LAUSD School Board

More than 542,000 students attend public and charter schools in Los Angeles. The people ultimately responsible for whether those students are learning are the seven members of the L.A. Unified School District’s Board of Education, each of which has their own geographic district. Unlike in New York City, Chicago...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles City Council#La City Council#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#The New K Line#L A City Council#K Line#Latino#The L A Labor Federation#The Los Angeles Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy