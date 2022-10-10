Read full article on original website
Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark signs Nike sponsorship deal
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A superstar on the University of Iowa women’s basketball team signed a major sponsorship deal. Nike announced a ‘Name Image and Likeness,’ or NIL, deal with Caitlin Clark. Clark is one of five young athletes the sneaker giant signed on. She is...
Jefferson kicker Lillian Ulrich is the first girl to score points for the Jefferson football team
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Oh no, I’m not going out.”. That was sophomore Lillian Ulrich’s response when she was asked to play football this fall. The J-Hawks didn’t have a kicker, and Lillian plays on the soccer team. “I didn’t want anything to do with...
Brian Ferentz responds to criticisms of offense, feels pressure to perform under father
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The current climate of the Big Ten Conference has seen two head coaches and two assistants lose their jobs mid season. On Wednesday, reporters asked Iowa offensive coordinator, Brian Ferentz, if he would resign from his position. He said he would never surrender, but he does feel some extra pressure considering his emotional ties to the university.
Univ. of Iowa suspends search for new VP for medical affairs, Carver College of Medicine dean
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa announced Thursday it is temporarily suspending its search for a new vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine. It comes after the university says the candidate it had extended an offer to declined due to...
CRSD, CRPD, and Coralville investigating assault charges in regards to 7th grade volleyball team and coach
CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach. The Cedar Rapids School District said it was investigating an incident Tuesday involving the 7th Grade Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and the coach. Updated: 7 hours ago. The College Community School District and Johnson...
Willie Ray Fairley, team work into day three of providing meals to hurricane victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley and his team are working into day three of their trip to Florida, where they are providing meals for people recovering from Hurricane Ian. In a small updated posted on Facebook, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids said...
Windy and chilly today
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a windy and chilly day across eastern Iowa! Clouds will steadily build through the day, especially over northeast Iowa. This will likely lead to highs in the upper 40s toward Dubuque to the mid-50s around Iowa City. Combine this with a gusty northwest wind and everyone is pretty chilly today. Any outdoor burning is discouraged due to the dry air and gusty wind. Later tomorrow, another cold front is set to move across eastern Iowa and latest data is trending a little wetter for us. As a result, this may bring a band of light rain our way tomorrow evening. Look for cool conditions this weekend with highs mainly in the 50s and lows down to the 20s and 30s.
Staying Cool
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Northwest winds have brought colder air as promised into the state. Gusts between 30 and 40 mph have been common and now will relax a bit as we head into the end of the work week. Overnight lows drop into the 20 and lower 30s, which will be common through the next 9 days. There is a slight chance for a light shower Friday afternoon/evening as a weak disturbance moves through the state. Have a good night!
Colder Winds
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Approaching cold front brings up back to fall. As the front moves through the state tonight through Wednesday morning some isolated showers and storms are possible. Once it moves through the wind shifts to the west-northwest dragging down colder air. Wind will be strong with gusts to 40 possible. Highs Thursday and Friday look to stay in the 50s. Have a great night!
Univ. of Iowa food pantry struggle to keep diverse food options on shelves
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The shelves at UI’s food pantry that are filled with multicultural food take just as much of a priority as the rest of the options. But student workers like Yunseo Ki has worked especially hard with shop owners of local cultural markets to make sure they stay stocked.
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids works to help dog shot in the face
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids nonprofit said it is working to find care for a dog they say was shot in the face. In a Facebook post, Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids said the dog, named Ashland, continued to care for her puppies despite not being able to eat on her own.
Teen stabs student after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen is in stable condition after police said he was stabbed by another teen at Vinton-Shellsburg High School on Monday night. In a press release, police said they were called to the high school just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officers...
Filmmakers behind 'A Quiet Place' opening a theater in Davenport
Filmmakers behind 'A Quiet Place' opening a theater in Davenport
Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate
Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate
Teaming up in Iowa City to get kids Christmas toys
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It may be more than two months until Christmas, but some people around Iowa City are already coming together to make sure every kid can have gifts on Christmas morning. What’s now a partnership between three partners started as two totally separate efforts to provide...
Watch for rain early, wind increases later today
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for some showers and storms early this morning as a front makes steady progress to the east. Later this morning into the early afternoon, partly sunny sky is likely, then the colder air will start moving our way with increasing clouds and wind. Some gusts to 40 mph may occur. There may also be a rain shower in that chilly air this evening. Looking ahead to tomorrow, plan on much cooler temperatures along with windy conditions. The general October chill should continue into the weekend with highs generally into the 50s and lows down to the 20s and 30s.
Restaurant breathes new life into century old building in Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A more than 100-year-old building in Cedar Rapids is being revitalized for a new restaurant in the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood. It’s a big boost to the neighborhood that’s watched the building on 7th Street Southeast sit vacant for several years. The restaurant is...
Des Moines School District rolls out suicide prevention tool
Des Moines School District rolls out suicide prevention tool
Linn-Mar Schools: Student data not affected by ransomware attack
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar School District has given an update after a ransomware attack hit the district back in July. District Superintendent Shannon Bisgard noted in a message to School families and staff that the district’s functionality was restored and that student data was not affected by the event. However, employee data may have been.
CRCSD host input session for new elementary school
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Community members had the chance to give their input on what they’d like to see at the new elementary school. The new school is replacing both Arthur and Garfield elementary schools. The district is planning to close both schools. They would then combine their...
