Iowa City, IA

Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark signs Nike sponsorship deal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A superstar on the University of Iowa women’s basketball team signed a major sponsorship deal. Nike announced a ‘Name Image and Likeness,’ or NIL, deal with Caitlin Clark. Clark is one of five young athletes the sneaker giant signed on. She is...
Brian Ferentz responds to criticisms of offense, feels pressure to perform under father

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The current climate of the Big Ten Conference has seen two head coaches and two assistants lose their jobs mid season. On Wednesday, reporters asked Iowa offensive coordinator, Brian Ferentz, if he would resign from his position. He said he would never surrender, but he does feel some extra pressure considering his emotional ties to the university.
Windy and chilly today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a windy and chilly day across eastern Iowa! Clouds will steadily build through the day, especially over northeast Iowa. This will likely lead to highs in the upper 40s toward Dubuque to the mid-50s around Iowa City. Combine this with a gusty northwest wind and everyone is pretty chilly today. Any outdoor burning is discouraged due to the dry air and gusty wind. Later tomorrow, another cold front is set to move across eastern Iowa and latest data is trending a little wetter for us. As a result, this may bring a band of light rain our way tomorrow evening. Look for cool conditions this weekend with highs mainly in the 50s and lows down to the 20s and 30s.
Staying Cool

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Northwest winds have brought colder air as promised into the state. Gusts between 30 and 40 mph have been common and now will relax a bit as we head into the end of the work week. Overnight lows drop into the 20 and lower 30s, which will be common through the next 9 days. There is a slight chance for a light shower Friday afternoon/evening as a weak disturbance moves through the state. Have a good night!
Colder Winds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Approaching cold front brings up back to fall. As the front moves through the state tonight through Wednesday morning some isolated showers and storms are possible. Once it moves through the wind shifts to the west-northwest dragging down colder air. Wind will be strong with gusts to 40 possible. Highs Thursday and Friday look to stay in the 50s. Have a great night!
Filmmakers behind 'A Quiet Place' opening a theater in Davenport

The College Community School District and Johnson County received state awards today for cutting costs on operational expenses, like energy. The study tracked tens of thousands of people over a decade. Bellevue man charged with murdering wife. Updated: 6 hours ago. Court records show his wife, Angela, got a "no...
Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate

CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach. The Cedar Rapids School District said it was investigating an incident Tuesday involving the 7th Grade Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and the coach. Updated: 7 hours ago. The College Community School District and Johnson...
Teaming up in Iowa City to get kids Christmas toys

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It may be more than two months until Christmas, but some people around Iowa City are already coming together to make sure every kid can have gifts on Christmas morning. What’s now a partnership between three partners started as two totally separate efforts to provide...
Watch for rain early, wind increases later today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for some showers and storms early this morning as a front makes steady progress to the east. Later this morning into the early afternoon, partly sunny sky is likely, then the colder air will start moving our way with increasing clouds and wind. Some gusts to 40 mph may occur. There may also be a rain shower in that chilly air this evening. Looking ahead to tomorrow, plan on much cooler temperatures along with windy conditions. The general October chill should continue into the weekend with highs generally into the 50s and lows down to the 20s and 30s.
Des Moines School District rolls out suicide prevention tool

The College Community School District and Johnson County received state awards today for cutting costs on operational expenses, like energy. Court records show his wife, Angela, got a "no contact order" days earlier - claiming domestic abuse. Colonoscopy study shows importance of getting procedure done. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
Linn-Mar Schools: Student data not affected by ransomware attack

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar School District has given an update after a ransomware attack hit the district back in July. District Superintendent Shannon Bisgard noted in a message to School families and staff that the district’s functionality was restored and that student data was not affected by the event. However, employee data may have been.
CRCSD host input session for new elementary school

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Community members had the chance to give their input on what they’d like to see at the new elementary school. The new school is replacing both Arthur and Garfield elementary schools. The district is planning to close both schools. They would then combine their...
