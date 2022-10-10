ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham

As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF

Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas Thursday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer

As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
NFL
NBC Sports

With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond

SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Could Panthers actually trade McCaffrey? Here's the latest report

The Carolina Panthers probably will get plenty of calls from rival general managers over the next few weeks as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches. Carolina is in shambles right now. The franchise has a 1-4 record through five games and just fired head coach Matt Rhule in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers is "surprised" by the Davante Adams charges

The Davante Adams incident is one of the biggest issues in the NFL. Big enough to become fodder for questions posed to his former quarterback. Aaron Rodgers of the Packers was asked about the situation during his midweek press conference. “I was surprised,” Rodgers told reporters. “I was definitely surprised....
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss

Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

Warriors' Draymond Green fined, not suspended, will play Friday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said after Golden State's preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Green has been away from the team since an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He has been fined but...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week

The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jaguars sign Corey Peters, John Miller to the active roster

The Jaguars have added a couple of veteran players to their active roster. The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Corey Peters and guard John Miller. They take the spots of offensive lineman Ben Bartch and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson after they were placed on injured reserve. Peters signed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

