Report: 1 team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham
As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
NBC Sports
Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF
Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas Thursday,...
San Francisco 49ers Are Releasing Veteran Running Back This Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are making a significant roster cut this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise is releasing veteran back Marlon Mack. Mack, who found brief success as the lead back in Indianapolis during 2018 and 2019, had a brief stint in Houston this season before ...
NBC Sports
Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
Seahawks announce a changed game time for Sunday if Mariners host playoff Game 4 that day
The Seahawks to offset their kickoff against Arizona if the Mariners are playing a playoff game next door Sunday after afternoon.
Report: Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green
Jordan Poole has reportedly not forgiven Draymond Green following punch at Golden State Warriors practice
Patrick Beverley Roasts Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley weighed in on the Golden State Warriors drama
NBC Sports
With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond
SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
Warriors' Draymond Green fined for punching teammate Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors decided fine Draymond Green rather than suspending the forward for his punch of teammate Jordan Poole at a recent practice, coach Steve Kerr announced.
NBC Sports
Could Panthers actually trade McCaffrey? Here's the latest report
The Carolina Panthers probably will get plenty of calls from rival general managers over the next few weeks as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches. Carolina is in shambles right now. The franchise has a 1-4 record through five games and just fired head coach Matt Rhule in the...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers is “surprised” by the Davante Adams charges
The Davante Adams incident is one of the biggest issues in the NFL. Big enough to become fodder for questions posed to his former quarterback. Aaron Rodgers of the Packers was asked about the situation during his midweek press conference. “I was surprised,” Rodgers told reporters. “I was definitely surprised....
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: We’ll comply with whatever NFL asks, needs in Davante Adams investigation
On Wednesday, the NFL is expected to turn its attention to the Monday night incident that saw Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shove a photographer to the ground as he left the field. The league will be weighing disciplinary action against Adams, who is also the subject of a police...
Mike McCarthy Announces Wednesday Update On Quarterback Dak Prescott
It appears the Dallas Cowboys are planning on Cooper Rush, not Dak Prescott, under center this Sunday night vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Mike McCarthy announced this Wednesday that Prescott, who's working his way back from hand surgery, will do some "light throwing" after practice ...
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
Ready to re-ignite rumors of talented wideout Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots in 2022?
NBC Sports
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss
Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett: I’ve seen nothing but a rapid ascent and expect that to continue
The Steelers got rolled by the Bills in quarterback Kenny Pickett‘s first start, with the quarterback completing 34-of-52 passes for 327 yards with an interception. In some ways, Pickett may have given the Steelers a lift offensively. But the team still scored only a field goal in the 38-3 drubbing at Buffalo.
ESPN
Warriors' Draymond Green fined, not suspended, will play Friday
SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said after Golden State's preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Green has been away from the team since an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He has been fined but...
NBC Sports
Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week
The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
Views from the anchor desk: the tweet we were all thinking during Thursday Night Football
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thursday Night Football has been almost exclusively bad for years, but it provided some entertainment this week. Let me first provide some context. I attended last week’s game in Denver on Thursday night. The Indianapolis Colts and Broncos played the worst game I have ever seen at Mile High Stadium […]
NBC Sports
Jaguars sign Corey Peters, John Miller to the active roster
The Jaguars have added a couple of veteran players to their active roster. The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Corey Peters and guard John Miller. They take the spots of offensive lineman Ben Bartch and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson after they were placed on injured reserve. Peters signed...
