SCM (25 meters) The University of Georgia rolled to a sweep of in-state rival Georgia Tech on Wednesday in a rare short course meter dual at the McAuley Aquatic Center. The Bulldog women moved to 4-0 on the season with a 188-109 victory over the Yellow Jackets, while the Georgia men improved to 3-1 with a 180-119 triumph.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO