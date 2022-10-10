ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’ll Be The Real Winner This Football Season With Detroit Wing Company

By Monika Zachara
 3 days ago

It’s everyone’s favorite time of year…no, not fall– football season!

For many sports fans, you can’t watch a game without some good food! And with so many places to order from, Detroit Wing Company offers a variety of different wings and sides to make YOU the real winner on game day.

Detroit Wing Company has 20 sauces to choose from to put on your bone-in or boneless wings, chicken tenders, and vegetarian plant-based tendies. From dry rubs to sauces, DWC is packed with flavor and what sets them apart from other places is that every sauce is made from scratch daily– so you know you’re getting it fresh. Of course your wings need a side dish, and there are plenty of sides and signature favorites to choose from to add to your game day meal.

DWC also offers catering boxes to make your game day order easier. Detroit Wing Company is Traverse City is supporting TC Central and TC West by feeding them with their press boxes every Friday during games.

For more information on Detroit Wing Company, click here.

abc12.com

Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Boots for Kids: Gaylord Michigan State Police Post Serve Pizza for a Cause

With a chill in the air, not everyone in northern Michigan has the cold-weather gear they need to stay warm. Michigan State Police in Gaylord are trying to change that. Troopers served pizza at B.C. Pizza in Gaylord Thursday, through their State Trooper Outreach Partnership Program. The program focuses on mentoring youth, improving the community, and supporting those in need.
GAYLORD, MI
BeBot Goes Boppin’ Down a Traverse City Beach: Beach Robot on Clean-Up Duty

We’ve all heard about volunteers who head out for the occasional beach clean-up. But on Monday, a robot took on the task in Traverse City. The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay hosted a demonstration of BeBot: an eco-friendly, remote-controlled robot. BeBot rolled out at Clinch Park Beach to show how it mechanically sifts sand to remove plastic waste and other debris from the beach.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Fab Rehab In Cadillac Gives New Life to Old Items

The doors are open at Fab Rehab. It’s located inside the Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity Restore. When you go into Fab Rehab, you never know what you might find. They have unique, hard-to-find treasures and upcycled items. “The Fab Rehab team will pick out items from the store and...
CADILLAC, MI
Michigan DNR Busts Illegal Salmon Poaching In Manistee County

An angler’s tip helped Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers recover more than 460 pounds of illegally taken salmon from an out-of-state fishing group on the Manistee River this week. The group went away with far less than they caught, while the officers were able to safely donate the poached fish to local families in Manistee County.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
National Walk and Roll to School Day

Before you put your kids on the bus this morning or drive them to school you may want to think twice. That’s because Wednesday is national walk and roll to school day. 9&10’s Meredith St. Henry was in downtown Traverse with the kids walking to school, for the 26th annual walk and roll to school day.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
County Administrator, Superintendent Hope Federal Broadband Expansion Money Makes its Way to Benzie

More money to improve access to broadband internet service is on the way to Michigan. The money is part of the $1.9 trillion Federal Coronavirus Relief Package signed back in March 2021. Of that $1.9 trillion, $10 billion was set aside for the Capital Projects Fund, which is expected to bring internet service to thousands of homes in Michigan, including many in Benzie County.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
DK Design Group Purchases Cooley School Building, Plans for Apartments

The Cooley School in Cadillac has served the community for decades, but it hasn’t been an active school for years. Now, it could get new life as apartments. “The Cooley School property has served as an alternative ED, an elementary school, it’s had lots of purposes in its years as one of our properties,” said Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown. “As a part of our commitment to the community when we went out to have the bond approved and have an investment in the community back into our schools, we did commit to be fiscally responsible and to shrink our footprints so that we didn’t have vacant or unused buildings that were maybe taking operational funds away from our current programs and facilities that we operate for our kids.”
CADILLAC, MI
