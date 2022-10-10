You’ll Be The Real Winner This Football Season With Detroit Wing Company

It’s everyone’s favorite time of year…no, not fall– football season!

For many sports fans, you can’t watch a game without some good food! And with so many places to order from, Detroit Wing Company offers a variety of different wings and sides to make YOU the real winner on game day.

Detroit Wing Company has 20 sauces to choose from to put on your bone-in or boneless wings, chicken tenders, and vegetarian plant-based tendies. From dry rubs to sauces, DWC is packed with flavor and what sets them apart from other places is that every sauce is made from scratch daily– so you know you’re getting it fresh. Of course your wings need a side dish, and there are plenty of sides and signature favorites to choose from to add to your game day meal.

DWC also offers catering boxes to make your game day order easier. Detroit Wing Company is Traverse City is supporting TC Central and TC West by feeding them with their press boxes every Friday during games.

