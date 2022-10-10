Read full article on original website
tulanehullabaloo.com
Pandemic alcohol abuse impacts colleges
Reports of alcohol abuse have risen on Tulane University’s campus, a trend also evident at colleges nationwide, and one that health officials say the many stresses of the pandemic made worse. Tulane Emergency Medical Services reported receiving 29% more calls for alcohol abuse during the 2020-2021 school year than...
tulanehullabaloo.com
OPINION | Universal mental health policies need to be adopted
We have all had really bad days. Sometimes, those days begin to pile up on each other, to the point where we feel so overwhelmed that we just need a break. Unfortunately, giving oneself a break is easier said than done.. For many students, the reality is that there may be a paper due by Sunday, perhaps there are two exams back-to-back next week or a group project due tonight.
tulanehullabaloo.com
Clearing up Tulane’s protocols on protests
Tulane University students rallied last year to voice concerns over the university’s role in sustainability, abortion rights, gay rights and sexual assault on campus. Across the country, debates rage over free speech on campuses as political stances become more divisive. But an anti-abortion and anti-gay protest staged by a...
tulanehullabaloo.com
ARCADE | The many lives of freshmen
Midterms have started, party themes are becoming more intricate and everyone is already running out of Wavebuck$. Whether Tulane is 10 minutes from home or 8,000 miles away, college is a daunting new change. But these changes may look different for everyone, so I asked some fellow freshmen how they feel about their Tulane experience so far and the social culture they have seen and participated in.
tulanehullabaloo.com
October’s upcoming local theater, dance performances
Just as New Orleans’ ghosts reawaken for Halloween, the city’s performing arts scene is finally rising from its languid summer slumber — just in time for Tulane students to enjoy new performances. Whether or not you are involved in the arts on campus, attending these shows is a great way to explore the city and interact with some of its foremost creative forces.
tulanehullabaloo.com
Men’s Tennis continues rocky start to season
After winning four games at the ULL Hidden Duel event, the Tulane Green Wave men’s tennis team split their squad and competed in both the Battle at the Beach in Destin, Florida, as well as the Southern Mississippi Invitational in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Over three days, Sept. 23-25, Tulane totaled 18 wins, with 10 of the 18 coming on the final day of the tournaments.
tulanehullabaloo.com
Tulane volleyball skidding to open conference play
Tulane’s Women’s Volleyball team has struggled in their conference games as of late. Coming off of two defeats in the Tulane Invitational, the losing trend has only continued leaving the team with a 1-5 conference record. Their first match came against the University of Houston where the Green...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Restaurant robberies, trespassing among latest crimes reported Uptown
This month’s latest crime reports around Tulane University include criminal trespassing and robberies of Uptown restaurants El Taco Loco and Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria. Early morning on Oct. 1, El Taco Loco was robbed, FOX 8 reported. Video surveillance from the Carrollton Avenue restaurant shows two suspects in hoods leaving the establishment with the cash register and a safe that contained documents. El Taco Loco Manager Higino Guerra told FOX 8 the break-in cost the business approximately $12,000.
