Who plays Amazon Prime’s NFL Thursday Night Football tonight? Commanders-Bears live stream, TV info, time
The NFL returns to Amazon Prime on Thursday, Oct. 13, when the Washington Commanders battle the Chicago Bears. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). Justin Fields finally showed signs of progress by delivering his best performance this season, and the Chicago Bears staged a big comeback, only to come up short in the closing minutes.
Former Gardendale, UAB standout returns to NFL
Former Pro Bowl running back Jordan Howard returned to the NFL on Wednesday, when the New Orleans Saints signed the Gardendale High School and UAB alumnus for their practice squad. Two other players with Alabama football roots also appeared on the NFL’s transactions report for Wednesday:. · The Kansas...
NFL Week 6: Will Quinnen Williams be allowed to sack Aaron Rodgers?
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is tied for 10th in the NFL in quarterback hits, so it’s probable he’ll get to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers when their teams meet on Sunday at Lambeau Field. But Week 5 of the NFL’s 2022 season has given...
Astros vs. Mariners Game 2 MLB 2022 live stream (10/13) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time
The Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of an MLB 2022 American League Division Series Thursday, October 13, at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Left-hander Framber Valdez gets the start on the mound in Game 2 for the Astros,...
NFL Thursday night: Commanders hold off Chicago
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney made a leaping, juggling catch of the football on the Chicago Bears’ final snap of Thursday night’s NFL game. But by the time the former Gadsden City High School star got the fourth-and-goal pass in his possession, he hit the ground barely short of the end zone with 30 seconds to play.
FanDuel promo code for TNF: $1,000 no sweat first bet for Commanders vs. Bears
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 6 of the NFL kicks off with a war in the Windy City between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears. New customers...
Jonah Williams played a whole half after dislocating kneecap
Cincinnati left offensive tackle Jonah Williams hopes he’ll be ready to play when the Bengals visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The former Alabama All-American has played every offensive snap for Cincinnati this season except for six. An injury caused him to miss the final six snaps of the first half against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
BetMGM bonus code for TNF: Bet $1,000 risk-free on Commanders vs. Bears
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Commanders and Bears will battle it out this week on Thursday night and first-time users who sign up using the BetMGM bonus...
Brian Robinson Jr. scores his first NFL touchdown
Brian Robinson Jr. scored his first NFL touchdown on Thursday night. In his second NFL game and first NFL start, Robinson went over from 1 yard out with 7:21 to play in the Washington Commanders’ game against the Chicago Bears. The start of Robinson’s NFL career was delayed by...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returning to practice field
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be back on the field when the Dolphins practice on Wednesday, NFL Network reported. Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol after being injured on Sept. 29 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The report said the former Alabama All-American would do some passing drills as he works his way back from the concussion.
An Alabama-Tennessee breakdown and prediction on a huge playoff race weekend: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are breaking down four major games Saturday that will affect the college football playoff race. It’s Alabama-Tennessee, Penn State-Michigan, Oklahoma State-TCU and USC-Utah that will have ramifications on the playoff mix. Seven...
Brent Musburger still jokes with Brian Kelly about Katherine Webb, says he deflected from Notre Dame loss
As Brent Musburger sees it, he did Brian Kelly a solid. It was in 2012 when Kelly, the head at Notre Dame, led his Irish into a slaughter against Alabama in the 2012 BCS national championship game. You don’t remember the score (it was 42-14), and that’s the point.
