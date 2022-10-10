Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be back on the field when the Dolphins practice on Wednesday, NFL Network reported. Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol after being injured on Sept. 29 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The report said the former Alabama All-American would do some passing drills as he works his way back from the concussion.

