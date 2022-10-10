Read full article on original website
Related
wvxu.org
Ohio lawmakers propose a new way to increase the number of mental health providers
As the demand for mental health services grows — and with many psychologists aging and near retirement — Ohio lawmakers are sponsoring a bill aimed at increasing the number of mental health care providers. State Senator Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) said her bill would create more access to...
wvxu.org
WATCH: Steve Chabot, Greg Landsman debate in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District race
Political control of the U.S. House of Representatives is at stake in the November midterm election. Among the toss-up districts that many will be watching across the country is Ohio’s first district. The long-standing incumbent Republican Steve Chabot is being challenged by Democrat Greg Landsman, a current Cincinnati City Councilmember.
wvxu.org
Everything you need to vote in the 2022 midterm elections in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana
The 2022 midterm election season is in full swing, with early voting already underway in parts of the Tri-State. Meanwhile, undecided voters and die-hard Election Day-ballot-casters are looking ahead to Tuesday, Nov. 8. No matter which way you vote, here’s everything you should know before grabbing your ID and heading...
wvxu.org
How decisions made more than 10 years ago helped pave the way for Honda's new battery plant
Local, state, and federal leaders are touting the government policies put in place — both recently and decades ago — that helped pave the way for Honda’s new electric vehicle battery plant and continued investments from the automotive industry. Honda’s battery production plant in Fayette County will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvxu.org
State board of education hears more on resolution opposing LGBTQ protections, doesn't hold a vote
After listening to more than four hours of testimony from supporters and opponents on a controversial resolution that would push back on a federal anti-discrimination policy, the Ohio State Board of Education voted to take more time to consider it. The proposed resolution, sponsored by member Brendan Shea, is being...
wvxu.org
Ohio lands $3.5B electric vehicle battery plant with Honda, LG Energy Solution
Honda and LG Energy Solution announced on Tuesday that it plans to construct a new $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery production plant in Fayette County. The joint venture plant is expected to generate 2,200 jobs and will be located near I-71 and U.S. Route 35 in the Jeffersonville area. The...
