Read full article on original website
Related
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Why Saudi Arabia defied the US over OPEC oil supply cut
Saudi officials insist that the kingdom must put its own economic interests ahead of domestic US political considerations. Still, US politicians are framing Saudi Arabia's move as a hostile act against that benefits Russia by filling its coffers with petrodollars as it wages war on Ukraine.
Democrats Propose Pulling Troops From Saudi Arabia as Revenge for OPEC Move
Democratic Reps. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, Sean Casten of Illinois and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania have introduced legislation asking for the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, after OPEC announced its decision to curb oil production on Wednesday. "This is a hostile...
US News and World Report
Saudi Arabia, United States Clash Over Reason for OPEC+ Oil Cut
CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia rejected as "not based on facts" criticism of an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections, and said on Thursday that Washington's request to delay the cut by a month would have had negative economic consequences. The White House pushed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Trump Critics Float Theory Jared Kushner Urged Saudis to Cut Oil Production
Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is being connected by the former president's critics to the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut oil production just one month away from the United States' midterm elections. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson suggested in a tweet that Kushner "call...
Saudis say Biden admin requested oil production cut to come after midterms
President Joe Biden's administration pushed the Saudi government to delay a cut in oil production until after the US midterm elections, Saudi Arabia said Thursday.
Saudi Arabia announces massive cut to oil production
Saudi Arabia announced a drastic cut to oil production, dealing a major blow to American consumers and to President Biden. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell has more details on the impact of the decision on gas prices and the midterms.Oct. 10, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“Election Interference”: Oil Price Hike Is Saudi Arabia’s October Surprise Against Biden
When, just one month before midterm elections, Saudi Arabia announced it would be slashing oil production by 2 million barrels a day, White House officials called it a “hostile act” and said the administration was “re-evaluating” the Saudi relationship. It was the kind of bellicose language officialdom virtually never uses to describe the oil-rich monarchy, whose vast wealth has bought it enormous influence in Washington.
Sen. Bob Menendez calls for end all cooperation with Saudi Arabia over OPEC+ oil cut
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Menendez is urging the Biden Administration to cease cooperation with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ moved to cut oil production.
U.S. lawmakers question Saudi arms sales as Biden mulls OPEC response
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Democratic members of the U.S. Congress called for a sharp reduction in military sales to Saudi Arabia, as President Joe Biden on Thursday considered how to respond to plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output.
Saudi Arabia and OPEC risk causing a US recession, Sen. Blumenthal says
CNN Business — OPEC and its allies have defended their decision to slash oil production by arguing they are trying to prepare for a potential economic downturn that would hurt energy demand. Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal isn’t buying that argument from Saudi Arabia-led OPEC and is leading the...
Kwasi Kwarteng’s secret meetings with Saudi oil firms revealed
The chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, held undisclosed meetings with senior executives of Saudi Arabian firms when he was the business secretary, documents acquired by the Guardian show. The meetings occurred in January, when Kwarteng visited the kingdom for a two-day trip under his previous ministerial role. Documents released using the Freedom...
Saudi Aramco To Maintain Oil Deliveries To Asian Clients Despite OPEC+ Cuts
Saudi Aramco said it would maintain contract oil volumes to clients in Asia despite the recently agreed OPEC+ production cuts, despite the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia (OPEC+), to lower their output target by 2 million barrels per day (BPD). Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin...
Saudis angrily say U.S. oil accusations are political, unfounded
Saudis accuse U.S. of politicizing oil, refuse to obey 'dictates'; U.S. says relationship is being reconsidered.
Chelsea Owner Says Team Could Double Its Revenue
Chelsea’s new owners think it could be the top-earning soccer team in the world. Clearlake Capital Partners co-founder and managing partner José E. Feliciano said that the Premier League club is “one of the best sports properties in the world” and has the potential to double its revenue.
Watchdog Sues for Details About Jared Kushner and Steven Mnuchin’s Mideast Travels After Saudis Reportedly Poured Billions into Duo’s Funds
After reports surfaced that Saudis poured billions into Jared Kushner and Steven Mnuchin’s private equity firms, the watchdog group American Oversight requested information about their Mideast travels. The group sued the U.S. Treasury and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in a federal Freedom of Information Act lawsuit on Thursday, claiming that the agencies “improperly withheld” the records.
americanmilitarynews.com
OPEC+ decision to cut oil output was purely economic, Saudi minister says
The recent OPEC+ decision to reduce the oil cartel’s output target by 2 million barrels a day was made for purely economic reasons, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told Al Arabiya news channel on Tuesday. Energy ministers from the oil-producing countries that are members of the group...
Barcelona Posts $111M Profit for 2022
FC Barcelona reported a profit of $111 million behind $1.15 billion in revenue for the year ending June 2022. The report comes only a year after the La Liga club reported a $1.5 billion debt. The second-most valuable soccer team in the world — worth $5 billion, per Forbes —...
World Cup Security Enlists Outside Military Forces
The Turkish government will reportedly send an unlimited number of military troops to Qatar — who will serve alongside Pakistani army personnel — to protect the 2022 FIFA World Cup from threats. The World Cup — which begins Nov. 20 and ends Dec. 18. — is expected to...
Front Office Sports
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0