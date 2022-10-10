ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
CNN

Why Saudi Arabia defied the US over OPEC oil supply cut

Saudi officials insist that the kingdom must put its own economic interests ahead of domestic US political considerations. Still, US politicians are framing Saudi Arabia's move as a hostile act against that benefits Russia by filling its coffers with petrodollars as it wages war on Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Saudi Arabia, United States Clash Over Reason for OPEC+ Oil Cut

CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia rejected as "not based on facts" criticism of an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections, and said on Thursday that Washington's request to delay the cut by a month would have had negative economic consequences. The White House pushed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer League#Pif#Pif Books
Newsweek

Trump Critics Float Theory Jared Kushner Urged Saudis to Cut Oil Production

Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is being connected by the former president's critics to the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut oil production just one month away from the United States' midterm elections. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson suggested in a tweet that Kushner "call...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Intercept

“Election Interference”: Oil Price Hike Is Saudi Arabia’s October Surprise Against Biden

When, just one month before midterm elections, Saudi Arabia announced it would be slashing oil production by 2 million barrels a day, White House officials called it a “hostile act” and said the administration was “re-evaluating” the Saudi relationship. It was the kind of bellicose language officialdom virtually never uses to describe the oil-rich monarchy, whose vast wealth has bought it enormous influence in Washington.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Kwasi Kwarteng’s secret meetings with Saudi oil firms revealed

The chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, held undisclosed meetings with senior executives of Saudi Arabian firms when he was the business secretary, documents acquired by the Guardian show. The meetings occurred in January, when Kwarteng visited the kingdom for a two-day trip under his previous ministerial role. Documents released using the Freedom...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Front Office Sports

Chelsea Owner Says Team Could Double Its Revenue

Chelsea’s new owners think it could be the top-earning soccer team in the world. Clearlake Capital Partners co-founder and managing partner José E. Feliciano said that the Premier League club is “one of the best sports properties in the world” and has the potential to double its revenue.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Law & Crime

Watchdog Sues for Details About Jared Kushner and Steven Mnuchin’s Mideast Travels After Saudis Reportedly Poured Billions into Duo’s Funds

After reports surfaced that Saudis poured billions into Jared Kushner and Steven Mnuchin’s private equity firms, the watchdog group American Oversight requested information about their Mideast travels. The group sued the U.S. Treasury and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in a federal Freedom of Information Act lawsuit on Thursday, claiming that the agencies “improperly withheld” the records.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

OPEC+ decision to cut oil output was purely economic, Saudi minister says

The recent OPEC+ decision to reduce the oil cartel’s output target by 2 million barrels a day was made for purely economic reasons, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told Al Arabiya news channel on Tuesday. Energy ministers from the oil-producing countries that are members of the group...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Front Office Sports

Barcelona Posts $111M Profit for 2022

FC Barcelona reported a profit of $111 million behind $1.15 billion in revenue for the year ending June 2022. The report comes only a year after the La Liga club reported a $1.5 billion debt. The second-most valuable soccer team in the world — worth $5 billion, per Forbes —...
SOCCER
Front Office Sports

World Cup Security Enlists Outside Military Forces

The Turkish government will reportedly send an unlimited number of military troops to Qatar — who will serve alongside Pakistani army personnel — to protect the 2022 FIFA World Cup from threats. The World Cup — which begins Nov. 20 and ends Dec. 18. — is expected to...
WORLD
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy