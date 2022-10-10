Read full article on original website
SeedInvest’s Largest Reg CF Offering Ever
a full-stack investment crowdfunding platform, reports that a current securities offering is the largest Reg CF issuer ever on its platform. While many offerings on SeedInvest are listed under Reg A+ and Reg D, SeedInvest also leverages Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding), an exemption that allows firms to raise up to $5 million from both accredited and non-accredited investors.
Crypto Wallet Zerion Raises $12.3 Million Series B
Zerion, a non-custodial crypto wallet, has raised $12.3 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Wintermute Ventures. Additional include Placeholder, Mosaic, Polymorphic Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and Alchemy Ventures. 1inch Network’s Sergej Kunz, Anton Bukov, and Orest Gavryliak also participated alongside Yunt Capital & Grégoire Le Jeune.
Fintech Firm Payable Raises $6.1M to Modernize Business Payments
The team at Payable reveals that they’ve raised $6.1 million in order to build a payment operations platform so companies “stop using EBICs, bank files and spreadsheets to move and reconcile money.”. With Payable, you can “connect your banks and automate payments from initiation to reconciliation with a...
Former Novi (Meta) Wallet Team Members Raise Funding on Wefunder for Crypto Custody Startup – Derisk
Novi was a digital wallet project launched by Meta (Facebook) that first intended to support Meta’s digital currency initiative Diem (originally called Libra). Diem eventually fell apart due to many different reasons, not to mention tons of global pushback from policymakers. Novi could have operated without Diem but Meta pulled the plug on the project this past July.
Digital Assets: Crypto Investment Platform Pillow Raises $18 Million Series A, Targets Emerging Markets
Pillow, a Singapore-based crypto investment platform that currently reports serving 75,000 users in over 60 countries, has raised an $18 million Series A funding round. The capital injection was led by Accel, Quona Capital, Elevation Capital, and Jump Capital. Pillow notes that Elevation Capital was also the first Seed investor having led the round in 2021.
US Department of Treasury Targets Bittrex, Crypto Exchange Hit with Two Enforcement Actions, Penalty Totals $53 Million
The US Department of Treasury has revealed two enforcement actions against the crypto exchange Bittrex. According to a statement issued by Treasury, Bittrex has settled for $24 million with the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and for $29 million with Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Bittrex is based in Bellevue, Washington and is currently ranked as the 26th largest crypto exchange in the world.
Payments Platform Wirex Expands USDC – Dollar Stablecoin Support
Payments Fintech Wirex says it has launched USDC (USD Coin) on the Stellar blockchain within its App. USDC is a dollar-based stablecoin issued by Circle and one of the most popular stablecoins in the world. Circle’s USDC assets are held in US financial institutions and audited monthly by Grant Thornton LLP.
Clearstream, Other Market Participants Go Live with Digital Securities Issuances in Germany
Clearstream has reached the next level of digitization of financial markets by “creating the digital instrument on D7, Deutsche Börse’s digital post-trade platform.”. European issuers can now “leverage the new infrastructure to issue digital securities.” The first automated issuances were “performed by LBBW and Vontobel, and facilitated by Clearstream, Deutsche Börse’s post-trade service provider.”
SettleMint, a Low Code Platform for Blockchain Apps Raises €16 Million led by Molten Ventures
SettleMint, a low-code platform for blockchain app development, has raised €16 Million in a Series A round led by Molten Ventures and OTB. Other investors include, Fujitsu Ventures, Allusion, and Bloccelerate and existing investor Medici Ventures. Settlement aims to remove the complexity currently intrinsic to blockchain development and “enable...
Grayscales Has Had Enough, Sues SEC Due to Foot Dragging on Bitcoin ETF
Grayscale Investments, a large digital asset manager with listed products trading on OTC Markets, has sued the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to the agency’s refusal to approve a Bitcoin-based Exchange Traded Product (ETP) or spot Bitcoin ETF. According to a release, Grayscale filed its first legal brief...
UK’s MarketFinance Secures £30M Credit Facility to Expand B2B Pay Later Offering for SMEs
MarketFinance, which claims to be one of the leading fintech credit and payments companies, has secured a £30 million credit facility from Viola, the Israeli technology investment group, in order “to expand its B2B Pay Later embedded finance offering for SMEs.”. Available in Sterling, US Dollars, and Euros,...
UK Fintech GoHenry Secures $55M for European Expansion
GoHenry, the UK-headquartered provider of a pre-paid debit card and financial education app for kids, has secured $55 million in capital in order to fund its move into new markets. GoHenry has raised growth capital on a crowdfunding platform, pursuing multiple funding rounds on Crowdcube, raising almost £12 million.
European Investment Platform Bondora Launches New Market in the Netherlands
The team at Bondora is pleased to announce that borrowers in the Netherlands can now access their online and convenient financial services. By expanding to more countries, Bondora claims it can “help empower more people to live the lives they want with less financial stress.”. In just one week...
QED Investors on Fintech VC Activity and Valuations: Down as Economy Struggles
QED Investors is one of the most prolific venture capital firms focusing on Fintech in the world. With more than one hundred portfolio companies and over a dozen exits, QED has touched almost all sectors of Fintech. Big Fintech names have received the backing of QED, firms like Zopa, Creditjusto, Roofstock, SoFi, and many others are on the list. While QED has been extremely successful, faltering markets, high inflation, and rising interest rates have had an impact. We have all read about Fintechs doing down rounds as many early-stage ventures still need funding to execute their plans. As rates are expected to continue to move higher, currently, there is no light at the end of the tunnel.
Harmony (ONE), API3 are Now Available on Crypto Trading Platform Okcoin
Clients may now deposit API3 and Harmony (ONE) on the Okcoin platform. Here’s what these projects are all about, according to an update from Okcoin. As noted in the update, you can now deposit API3 and ONE against USD on Okcoin. This offer is for all Okcoin customers including those in the United States, “except for residents of the EU, the UK, Singapore, and Brunei.” Deposits are live “as of October 11 at 9.30 AM PST.”
Neobank Step Raises $300 Million in Debt Financing, Targets Next Generation with Investing Services Including Crypto
Neobank Step, self-described as an “all-in-one financial solution for the next generation,” has raised up to $300 million in debt financing. The funding was provided by Triplepoint Capital and Evolve Bank & Trust. Step reports that this brings its total funding to $500 million. Step said the additional...
Digital Asset Firm Gemini Introduces Services to Institutions in Ireland, Accelerating European Expansion
Customers and institutions in Ireland can now open a Gemini account in order “to deposit, trade, and custody around 100 cryptocurrencies.”. Irish customers can “access the Gemini website or mobile app to securely buy cryptocurrencies with Euros (EUR) and Pound Sterling (GBP) with a debit card, bank transfer, or using Apple Pay or Google Pay.”
Lolli Turns Any Credit Card into a Bitcoin Rewards Card
Bitcoin reward app Lolli says its new version app on iOS and Android will incorporate “Lolli Card Boosts” – a feature designed to allow users to earn up to 10% in Bitcoin rewards for in-store purchases. Lolli explains that with Boosts, anyone’s credit or debit card can be turned into a Bitcoin rewards card.
BNP Paribas to Acquire Kantox, a Fintech for Automation of Currency Risk Management
BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) is pleased to announce the signature of an agreement for the acquisition of Kantox, a Fintech for the automation of currency risk management. FT Partners advised Kantox on its sale to BNP Paribas. Kantox’s software solution has “managed to successfully re-bundle the Corporate FX workflow, offering...
UK Fintech Modulr Announces Membership of Digital Pound Foundation Steering Committee
The Digital Pound Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of Modulr to the Digital Pound Foundation’s membership community. Since its inception in 2016, Modulr has “grown to become the leading provider of embedded payments to businesses across the UK and Europe.”. Authorized by the UK’s FCA, the...
