ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

SeedInvest’s Largest Reg CF Offering Ever

a full-stack investment crowdfunding platform, reports that a current securities offering is the largest Reg CF issuer ever on its platform. While many offerings on SeedInvest are listed under Reg A+ and Reg D, SeedInvest also leverages Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding), an exemption that allows firms to raise up to $5 million from both accredited and non-accredited investors.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Crypto Wallet Zerion Raises $12.3 Million Series B

Zerion, a non-custodial crypto wallet, has raised $12.3 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Wintermute Ventures. Additional include Placeholder, Mosaic, Polymorphic Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and Alchemy Ventures. 1inch Network’s Sergej Kunz, Anton Bukov, and Orest Gavryliak also participated alongside Yunt Capital & Grégoire Le Jeune.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm Payable Raises $6.1M to Modernize Business Payments

The team at Payable reveals that they’ve raised $6.1 million in order to build a payment operations platform so companies “stop using EBICs, bank files and spreadsheets to move and reconcile money.”. With Payable, you can “connect your banks and automate payments from initiation to reconciliation with a...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Former Novi (Meta) Wallet Team Members Raise Funding on Wefunder for Crypto Custody Startup – Derisk

Novi was a digital wallet project launched by Meta (Facebook) that first intended to support Meta’s digital currency initiative Diem (originally called Libra). Diem eventually fell apart due to many different reasons, not to mention tons of global pushback from policymakers. Novi could have operated without Diem but Meta pulled the plug on the project this past July.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Sec#Q3#Wefunder And Republic#Food Beverage#Real Estate
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Assets: Crypto Investment Platform Pillow Raises $18 Million Series A, Targets Emerging Markets

Pillow, a Singapore-based crypto investment platform that currently reports serving 75,000 users in over 60 countries, has raised an $18 million Series A funding round. The capital injection was led by Accel, Quona Capital, Elevation Capital, and Jump Capital. Pillow notes that Elevation Capital was also the first Seed investor having led the round in 2021.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

US Department of Treasury Targets Bittrex, Crypto Exchange Hit with Two Enforcement Actions, Penalty Totals $53 Million

The US Department of Treasury has revealed two enforcement actions against the crypto exchange Bittrex. According to a statement issued by Treasury, Bittrex has settled for $24 million with the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and for $29 million with Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Bittrex is based in Bellevue, Washington and is currently ranked as the 26th largest crypto exchange in the world.
U.S. POLITICS
crowdfundinsider.com

Payments Platform Wirex Expands USDC – Dollar Stablecoin Support

Payments Fintech Wirex says it has launched USDC (USD Coin) on the Stellar blockchain within its App. USDC is a dollar-based stablecoin issued by Circle and one of the most popular stablecoins in the world. Circle’s USDC assets are held in US financial institutions and audited monthly by Grant Thornton LLP.
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Clearstream, Other Market Participants Go Live with Digital Securities Issuances in Germany

Clearstream has reached the next level of digitization of financial markets by “creating the digital instrument on D7, Deutsche Börse’s digital post-trade platform.”. European issuers can now “leverage the new infrastructure to issue digital securities.” The first automated issuances were “performed by LBBW and Vontobel, and facilitated by Clearstream, Deutsche Börse’s post-trade service provider.”
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
crowdfundinsider.com

SettleMint, a Low Code Platform for Blockchain Apps Raises €16 Million led by Molten Ventures

SettleMint, a low-code platform for blockchain app development, has raised €16 Million in a Series A round led by Molten Ventures and OTB. Other investors include, Fujitsu Ventures, Allusion, and Bloccelerate and existing investor Medici Ventures. Settlement aims to remove the complexity currently intrinsic to blockchain development and “enable...
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Grayscales Has Had Enough, Sues SEC Due to Foot Dragging on Bitcoin ETF

Grayscale Investments, a large digital asset manager with listed products trading on OTC Markets, has sued the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to the agency’s refusal to approve a Bitcoin-based Exchange Traded Product (ETP) or spot Bitcoin ETF. According to a release, Grayscale filed its first legal brief...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

UK Fintech GoHenry Secures $55M for European Expansion

GoHenry, the UK-headquartered provider of a pre-paid debit card and financial education app for kids, has secured $55 million in capital in order to fund its move into new markets. GoHenry has raised growth capital on a crowdfunding platform, pursuing multiple funding rounds on Crowdcube, raising almost £12 million.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

QED Investors on Fintech VC Activity and Valuations: Down as Economy Struggles

QED Investors is one of the most prolific venture capital firms focusing on Fintech in the world. With more than one hundred portfolio companies and over a dozen exits, QED has touched almost all sectors of Fintech. Big Fintech names have received the backing of QED, firms like Zopa, Creditjusto, Roofstock, SoFi, and many others are on the list. While QED has been extremely successful, faltering markets, high inflation, and rising interest rates have had an impact. We have all read about Fintechs doing down rounds as many early-stage ventures still need funding to execute their plans. As rates are expected to continue to move higher, currently, there is no light at the end of the tunnel.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Harmony (ONE), API3 are Now Available on Crypto Trading Platform Okcoin

Clients may now deposit API3 and Harmony (ONE) on the Okcoin platform. Here’s what these projects are all about, according to an update from Okcoin. As noted in the update, you can now deposit API3 and ONE against USD on Okcoin. This offer is for all Okcoin customers including those in the United States, “except for residents of the EU, the UK, Singapore, and Brunei.” Deposits are live “as of October 11 at 9.30 AM PST.”
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Firm Gemini Introduces Services to Institutions in Ireland, Accelerating European Expansion

Customers and institutions in Ireland can now open a Gemini account in order “to deposit, trade, and custody around 100 cryptocurrencies.”. Irish customers can “access the Gemini website or mobile app to securely buy cryptocurrencies with Euros (EUR) and Pound Sterling (GBP) with a debit card, bank transfer, or using Apple Pay or Google Pay.”
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Lolli Turns Any Credit Card into a Bitcoin Rewards Card

Bitcoin reward app Lolli says its new version app on iOS and Android will incorporate “Lolli Card Boosts” – a feature designed to allow users to earn up to 10% in Bitcoin rewards for in-store purchases. Lolli explains that with Boosts, anyone’s credit or debit card can be turned into a Bitcoin rewards card.
PERSONAL FINANCE
crowdfundinsider.com

BNP Paribas to Acquire Kantox, a Fintech for Automation of Currency Risk Management

BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) is pleased to announce the signature of an agreement for the acquisition of Kantox, a Fintech for the automation of currency risk management. FT Partners advised Kantox on its sale to BNP Paribas. Kantox’s software solution has “managed to successfully re-bundle the Corporate FX workflow, offering...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy